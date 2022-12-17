PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington County man will serve over 10 years behind bars after being found guilty of bank fraud, identity theft and possession of methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon says between June and Sept. 2020, William Anthony McCormack Jr., 40, stole bank checks and debit cards from mailboxes, primarily in Washington County. McCormack then made withdrawals from the victims’ bank accounts. The D.A.’s Office says on at least five instances, McCormack deposited stolen checks into victims’ bank accounts before immediately withdrawing the funds.

