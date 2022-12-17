ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook County, OR

kptv.com

Woman wanted after fight with gun in Woodburn

WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a suspect after a fight between two women in Woodburn, the Woodburn Police Department announced Wednesday. At about 2 p.m. on Dec. 6, police responded to reports of a fight with a firearm at 1255 East Lincoln Street. Police said the suspect...
WOODBURN, OR
kptv.com

Man arrested in Tillamook one day after burglary, vehicle theft in Garibaldi

TILLAMOOK, Ore. (KPTV) - A 21-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning for burglary and vehicle theft, according to the Tillamook Police Department. Just after 8 a.m., authorities responded to the Sheridan Square Senior Apartments, at 895 3rd Street, on the report of a suspicious man sleeping in a chair in the hallway. Officers arrived and found Edward Don Merrill, who was not a resident of the apartment complex.
TILLAMOOK, OR
kptv.com

Oregon City police searching for missing, endangered elderly couple

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon City Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered couple. Richard L. Wise, 83, and his wife, Louise M. Wise, 93, left their home at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday to go grocery shopping and never returned home. Police said they could not be reached by phone.
OREGON CITY, OR
kptv.com

Washington Co. man gets 10 years for bank fraud, mail theft, poss. of meth

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington County man will serve over 10 years behind bars after being found guilty of bank fraud, identity theft and possession of methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon says between June and Sept. 2020, William Anthony McCormack Jr., 40, stole bank checks and debit cards from mailboxes, primarily in Washington County. McCormack then made withdrawals from the victims’ bank accounts. The D.A.’s Office says on at least five instances, McCormack deposited stolen checks into victims’ bank accounts before immediately withdrawing the funds.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED THEFT AND FOR WARRANTS

A Portland man was jailed for an alleged theft and for warrants by Roseburg Police early Monday. Information from RPD said at 5:45 a.m. officers contacted the 34-year old after he was caught by construction workers allegedly stealing gas cans from a worksite in the 2100 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Salem woman killed in crosswalk; driver remains at scene

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in Salem Monday afternoon, according to the Salem Police Department. Salem officers responded at 2:30 p.m. to the intersection of State ST and High ST NE on reports of a crash. Arriving officers found the pedestrian, later identified as 54-year-old Denise Marie Vandyke, injured. Vandyke was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.
SALEM, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Tillamook Police Early Wake-up Call – Stolen Vehicle Races Through Town, Potentially Armed Suspect Makes Getaway Through Woods, Water

Early this morning December 17th at 5:55 am, the Tillamook Police Department announced on social media that they were currently holding a perimeter around the 800 block of 4th St. At that time, they were actively searchingl, with the assistance of a Lincoln City Police Department K9, for a reported armed suspect who stole a car in Garibaldi.
TILLAMOOK, OR
KGW

Legacy Emanuel hospital temporarily closes after shooting outside emergency room

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police responded Monday afternoon to a shooting on the Legacy Emanuel Medical Center campus located in North Portland's Eliot neighborhood. Legacy Health spokesperson Ryan Frank confirmed that a shooting happened outside of the hospital's emergency department on the northwest side of the campus. No one was hurt, though there was damage to the building.
PORTLAND, OR

