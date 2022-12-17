ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

Beaufort National Cemetery honors servicemembers as part of Wreaths Across America Day

By Andrew Davis
 4 days ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A day to honor the season and the men and women who served—one wreath at a time.

Beaufort National Cemetery was the site of a moving ceremony as part of Wreaths Across America Day. Hundreds of people came to remember the soldiers, airmen, naval officers and more buried here. They did it by laying a wreath at each and every grave on site, one by one,

Families came to honor their loved ones while others just said they wanted to be here to say thank you for your service in their own special way.

“Particularly the little children who are here and learn what it means. We need to teach that. we need to have that remembered. It’s an important day. It’s just awesome. It’s amazing.”

“It’s amazing, every single grave got a wreath. It warms my heart. I spent 35 years in the military and it warms my heart. It warms my heart,” said one Veteran.

“To remember them. To know they haven’t died. Because you only die twice. When you take your last breath and when they say your name for the last time,” another event goer stated.

The wreaths were purchased through donations and fundraisers. In all more than 26,000 wreaths were placed on graves at the cemetery making sure every single person buried here will be remembered at Christmas.

