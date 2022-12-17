Read full article on original website
NIL organizations paving way for Virginia Tech student-athletes
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Name, image and likeness deals are a major part of the landscape of college athletics. Student-athletes can be paid for work and promotions using NIL. “It’s not just ‘I’m throwing money at kids and things like that,’” Triumph NIL partner Kevin Jones said. “We’re actually building their brands, and providing an advantage for the actual brands that are involved with the players.”
Virginia Tech seals time capsule honoring 150th anniversary
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech is honoring its 150th anniversary with a time capsule. It has over 160 items in it honoring the university, the Corps of Cadets and athletics. The capsule is to the right of Burruss Hall and in front of Norris Hall. It will stay sealed...
ODU report takes deep dive into NRV
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - New data from Old Dominion University are showing the New River Valley is well positioned moving forward. The 2022 State of the Commonwealth Report says the Blacksburg metro area is rebounding well from the pandemic. “It’s not only fully recovered in the most recent data in...
Salem Stampede Championship Rodeo starts January 6
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - For 55 years, the Salem Championship Stampede Rodeo has brought a mix of sporting event and family entertainment. When the 2023 edition of the rodeo rides back into Salem, fans can expect more of the same. Professional cowboys and cowgirls, many from the Virginia area, will...
The Highlander anticipating spring 2023 opening
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Highlander Hotel is nearing completion and starting to take reservations for the spring. The hotel features 124 rooms along with a rooftop bar and grill and is adjacent to Radford University. The Highlander Hotel has four suites and rooms with mountain views. It’s a $40...
TAP looks back and ahead
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Total Action for Progress (TAP) has helped more than 4,000 households across the Roanoke Valley this past year. President and CEO Annette Lewis visited Here @ Home to talk about the needs the organization is seeing, and what’s to come in the new year. In...
Breaking down the science behind the winter solstice
ROANOKE, VA (WDBJ7) - The first day of winter is here! Some are jumping for joy while others are ready for the summer season to hurry back. Regardless which season you prefer, the winter solstice occurred at 4:47 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell breaks down why the solstice happens and some facts about it.
Roanoke City leaders reveal plans for Henrietta Lacks statue to honor her legacy
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City officials revealed plans Monday for a statue to honor the legacy of Henrietta Lacks. The statue will go in Lacks Plaza between the municipal building and the court house. The city plans to have the statue completed by October 2023. Henrietta Lacks passed away...
Taubman hosting Transform Masquerade Ball
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “Late Nights: Transform Masquerade Ball” is set for the Taubman Museum of Art Friday, January 6, 2023 from 5-9 p.m. The museum says it’s “An evening of beauty, mystery, and transformation.”
Water main break causes road closures in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Yellow Mountain Rd SE at Welcome Valley Rd SE is closed due to a water main break, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police say the road is iced over and unsafe for travel. The road will remain closed until it can be treated. Drivers are...
Roanoke community comes out for annual “Holiday Lights Tour”
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50 community members hopped on their bikes Tuesday night for the 6th annual “Holiday Lights Tour.”. The group did a five-mile loop where they checked out all the light displays in the Grandin Neighborhood. But they also showed their holiday spirit through dressing up and decorating their bikes.
One year later: COVID-19 patient visits health care providers
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The little things in life mean more to Justin Ditmore these days. “There was six different times I either coded, had to have an emergency procedure, or they called and told my girlfriend to prepare my kids that I wasn’t going to make it through the day,” former COVID-19 patient Justin Ditmore said.
Person electrocuted after attempting to break-into AEP substation
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A person was fatally electrocuted after attempting to cut a chain on an AEP substation in Raleigh County on Tuesday morning. According to AEP spokesperson Phil Moye, the person was cutting through a chain link fence at the Crab Orchard Substation and came into contact with energized equipment. He said the person died as a result.
Tractor-trailer crash in Roanoke Co. along I-81S cleared
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. Traffic has resumed along all lanes. EARLIER STORY: A Roanoke Co. crash along I-81S has closed both lanes and the left shoulder, according to VDOT. The right shoulder is being utilized to move traffic. The crash was at mile marker...
Hit-and-run suspect arrested in Christiansburg after standoff
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A man wanted for a hit-and-run in North Carolina was arrested in Christiansburg Tuesday morning, according to Virginia State Police. Police say they were following up on a crash investigation at a home in the 400 block of College St in Christiansburg. 30-year-old Brandon Lee Pigg...
Mental health struggles are highlighted over holidays
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The holidays can be full of joy, but can also be a time where people struggle more with mental health. Dr. Celia McCauley-Wittl from Roanoke Resource came on Here @ Home to talk about suicide, how to reach out for help, and how to help a loved one who may be struggling.
Warming bus helps people in need this winter
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “We’re just trying to give people an opportunity to live until there’s some type of breakthrough in their circumstances,” said Dawn Sandoval, founder of The Least of These Ministry. It’s no secret the dangers of being outdoors for an extended period of...
Santa visits Bluefield Primary School by helicopter
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Santa made a trip by helicopter to Bluefield Primary School on Tuesday. Students got a pleasant surprise as Mr. Clause landed at the school bright and early. As students gathered outside it was clear their teachers were just as anxious as they were. “It was absolutely...
$22,000 given to entrepreneurs during the Grow Martinsville-Henry County Awards 2022
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Grow Martinsville-Henry County 2022 Awards took place Tuesday morning. Four local entrepreneurs in the Grow MHC Program were recognized for their hard work and investment into their businesses. The Chamber’s Partnership for Economic Growth gave each business owner a $5,500 check, totaling $22,000 in grant...
