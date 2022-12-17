Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christmas Eve, Christmas Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville areaDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Clay County medical clinic asks for state assistance to build second locationJulie MorganClay County, FL
Jacksonville man charged with illegal purchase of firearmDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville’s Downtown Investment Authority approves site plan for MOSH’s new locationDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Clay County’s homeless can stay warm at area’s cold weather sheltersLauren FoxClay County, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
Coldest Christmas in 3 decades: How to prepare your home for the freezing temperatures
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Freezing temperatures could create the coldest Christmas in more than 30 years for Floridians, and experts stress the importance of protecting your home. With temperatures expected to dip below freezing and potentially stay there for hours, some people might be wondering what they should do about...
News4Jax.com
Rain chances this evening and much colder temps on the way
It was a cloudy Wednesday across the area, and the clouds and drizzle will remain this evening. Some showers will move onshore, primarily north of Ponte Vedra. Expect evening temps in the low 50s. Later tonight, the showers will exit across the region with mild temperatures. We’ll see morning lows...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville zookeeper ‘viciously’ attacked by bear suffered lacerations on head, back, thighs: police report
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 35-year-old zookeeper who was “viciously” attacked Wednesday by a 5-year-old North American black bear at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens suffered many lacerations on her head, back and thighs, according to a police report obtained Thursday by News4JAX. According to Kelly Rouillard, director...
News4Jax.com
A modern twist on holiday flavors with Blue Bamboo
Blue Bamboo is the latest chapter in a family saga that began many years ago on the Northside of Jacksonville. There, Chef Dennis Chan’s family operated a restaurant on Main Street called Little Dragon. Growing up in the family business − and seeing guests delight in delicious food and...
News4Jax.com
Security cam captures man who set fire to parked SUV in driveway of Northside home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A security camera placed outside a home on Jacksonville’s Northside recorded a masked man placing what appears to be a Molotov cocktail on the front hood of a car in a driveway. The video, recorded around 5 a.m. on Dec. 13, then shows him igniting...
News4Jax.com
Man with face covering, carrying rifle robs gas station in Palm Coast
PALM COAST, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Mobil gas station at Pine Lakes Parkway in Palm Coast. They released surveillance video of the man inside the store, and in it you can see him walking around with a rifle. He then walks out the front door, and runs away.
News4Jax.com
Wreck involving Porsche on Atlantic Boulevard at Arlington Expressway could affect traffic for day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash Monday evening on Atlantic Boulevard closed three westbound lanes at Arlington Expressway. A red Porsche could be seen on its side near the sign for the Regency Square Mall. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle overturned and struck a JEA pole. Two...
News4Jax.com
Man who died in August among 31 honored at Homeless Persons’ Memorial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The community remembered the lives of 31 people experiencing homelessness who died in Jacksonville this year during a memorial ceremony Wednesday morning hosted by Changing Homelessness and City Rescue Mission. Among those honored was Wilhelm Rosa-Rivera, who died in August. He was a patient of Dr....
News4Jax.com
Man fatally shot at Jacksonville business was to soon officiate daughter’s wedding
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Philip Hetzner was already planning what to say as the officiant of his daughter’s wedding in August. His only child, Madison, says she and her father were best friends. “We bought him a leather-bound book, and apparently he had been talking to all of his...
News4Jax.com
Infant, child inside home during drive-by shooting that left 2 men injured: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two children, including an infant, were inside a home that was targeted in a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning that left two men wounded, police said. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, just after 1:15 a.m., officers responded to W. 60th Street in the North Shore...
News4Jax.com
Pursuit near St. Augustine outlet ends in cruiser crash
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said they’re looking for a suspect, who may be armed, after a pursuit near the St. Augustine Premium Outlets ended Tuesday afternoon with a cruiser being rammed. The Sheriff’s Office reports the theft happened at the...
News4Jax.com
Family of 13-year-old killed in Jacksonville drive-by hires law firm to try to get answers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a teenage boy shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on the way from a football tryout has hired a law firm to try to get answers. Sitting next to Prince Holland’s mother, Chantel Brown, at a news conference Wednesday afternoon, attorney Marwan Porter, manager partner of the Porter Law Firm, said the office was “retained to investigate why this tragic incident happened, how it happened, and most importantly, how it could have been prevented.”
News4Jax.com
5 teens shot in Lake City, expected to survive, police say
LAKE CITY, Fla. – Five teenagers were injured Monday afternoon in a shooting in Lake City but are expected to survive, according to police. Lake City Police Chief Gerald Butler said a vehicle was parked on Northwest Dixie Avenue when a white sedan pulled up, and there was some sort of argument. Then two people in ski masks got out of the white car and opened fire, Butler said.
News4Jax.com
Georgia Gov. Kemp to declare State of Emergency ahead of bitterly cold temps
ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia officials are warning residents to take precautions against high winds and bitterly cold temperatures from an approaching winter storm. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Wednesday that officials most fear power outages caused by wind, which could cut off heating to homes and some health care facilities. Officials warn wind could also delay reconnecting power.
News4Jax.com
Plan ahead: 55% of serious, deadly crashes involve drugs or alcohol, study finds
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As many people finalize their holiday plans, law enforcement -- and really anyone who finds themselves on the road -- hopes you think about how you’ll get home before the fun begins. Here’s one reason why: a recent report from the National Highway Traffic Safety...
News4Jax.com
Kingsland police arrest son-in-law in fatal shooting of Jacksonville woman
KINGSLAND, Ga. – The Kingsland Police Department on Monday night announced an arrest in the deadly shooting of a Jacksonville woman, identifying the suspect as her son-in-law. According to the Police Department, officers arrested Nathaniel Lamad Wesley, 28, of Kingsland, in the shooting that occurred at the Grove Park...
News4Jax.com
Sheriff Waters implements transparency general order at JSO; 2 bodycam videos released
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff T.K. Waters on Tuesday announced that for the first time in the history of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, there is now a general order that requires transparency of the agency’s members. General Order 505 will govern the release of information in criminal investigations...
News4Jax.com
News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball: Providence, Ridgeview swap spots in rankings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball rankings will be published each Tuesday during the regular season. There will be a one-week break for Christmas and will resume Jan. 3. Records are through Dec. 19. Super 6 girls basketball rankings. Rank, School, Record, Classification. 1. (1) Bishop...
News4Jax.com
Police investigating after toddler brought to hospital by parent dies
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 20-month-old girl brought to a hospital just after midnight Tuesday died despite efforts from hospital personnel to save her, Jacksonville police said. Because the toddler’s cause of death cannot be determined, the Sheriff’s Office is investigating as if a crime occurred “so we don’t miss...
News4Jax.com
Man shot in the head & hospitalized in life-threatening condition, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was hospitalized in life-threatening condition after a shooting Tuesday morning in the Hogan’s Creek area near UF Health Jacksonville, police said. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police responded around 7:40 a.m. to Doctor Roy Baker Street, near West 11st Street, and found...
Comments / 0