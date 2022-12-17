ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Rain chances this evening and much colder temps on the way

It was a cloudy Wednesday across the area, and the clouds and drizzle will remain this evening. Some showers will move onshore, primarily north of Ponte Vedra. Expect evening temps in the low 50s. Later tonight, the showers will exit across the region with mild temperatures. We’ll see morning lows...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

A modern twist on holiday flavors with Blue Bamboo

Blue Bamboo is the latest chapter in a family saga that began many years ago on the Northside of Jacksonville. There, Chef Dennis Chan’s family operated a restaurant on Main Street called Little Dragon. Growing up in the family business − and seeing guests delight in delicious food and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man with face covering, carrying rifle robs gas station in Palm Coast

PALM COAST, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Mobil gas station at Pine Lakes Parkway in Palm Coast. They released surveillance video of the man inside the store, and in it you can see him walking around with a rifle. He then walks out the front door, and runs away.
PALM COAST, FL
News4Jax.com

Man who died in August among 31 honored at Homeless Persons’ Memorial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The community remembered the lives of 31 people experiencing homelessness who died in Jacksonville this year during a memorial ceremony Wednesday morning hosted by Changing Homelessness and City Rescue Mission. Among those honored was Wilhelm Rosa-Rivera, who died in August. He was a patient of Dr....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Pursuit near St. Augustine outlet ends in cruiser crash

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said they’re looking for a suspect, who may be armed, after a pursuit near the St. Augustine Premium Outlets ended Tuesday afternoon with a cruiser being rammed. The Sheriff’s Office reports the theft happened at the...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
News4Jax.com

Family of 13-year-old killed in Jacksonville drive-by hires law firm to try to get answers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a teenage boy shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on the way from a football tryout has hired a law firm to try to get answers. Sitting next to Prince Holland’s mother, Chantel Brown, at a news conference Wednesday afternoon, attorney Marwan Porter, manager partner of the Porter Law Firm, said the office was “retained to investigate why this tragic incident happened, how it happened, and most importantly, how it could have been prevented.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

5 teens shot in Lake City, expected to survive, police say

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Five teenagers were injured Monday afternoon in a shooting in Lake City but are expected to survive, according to police. Lake City Police Chief Gerald Butler said a vehicle was parked on Northwest Dixie Avenue when a white sedan pulled up, and there was some sort of argument. Then two people in ski masks got out of the white car and opened fire, Butler said.
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

Georgia Gov. Kemp to declare State of Emergency ahead of bitterly cold temps

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia officials are warning residents to take precautions against high winds and bitterly cold temperatures from an approaching winter storm. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Wednesday that officials most fear power outages caused by wind, which could cut off heating to homes and some health care facilities. Officials warn wind could also delay reconnecting power.
GEORGIA STATE
News4Jax.com

Kingsland police arrest son-in-law in fatal shooting of Jacksonville woman

KINGSLAND, Ga. – The Kingsland Police Department on Monday night announced an arrest in the deadly shooting of a Jacksonville woman, identifying the suspect as her son-in-law. According to the Police Department, officers arrested Nathaniel Lamad Wesley, 28, of Kingsland, in the shooting that occurred at the Grove Park...
KINGSLAND, GA
News4Jax.com

Police investigating after toddler brought to hospital by parent dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 20-month-old girl brought to a hospital just after midnight Tuesday died despite efforts from hospital personnel to save her, Jacksonville police said. Because the toddler’s cause of death cannot be determined, the Sheriff’s Office is investigating as if a crime occurred “so we don’t miss...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

