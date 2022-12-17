ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two inmates helped a South Carolina corrections officer who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said. South Carolina Department of Corrections officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.
Trafficking fentanyl could become a crime in SC in 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — State lawmakers are filing bills to increase penalties for trafficking and selling fentanyl, which is responsible for hundreds of deaths in South Carolina. According to DHEC, fentanyl-related deaths in the state doubled between 2019 and 2020, going from 537 to 1,100. Rep. Dough Gilliam has prefiled...
Deadly shooting kills nine-year-old in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting in Richland County left a child dead Monday night. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were investigating a shooting that happened around 6:30 p.m. Investigators said the department received a call about a child shot in the 1000 block of Weston Rd.
Man charged in murder of 72-year-old woman

My Take: The Fisher House of Columbia.
VIDEO: Shed containing fuels and chemicals burns in Irmo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple departments responded to a burning shed in Irmo Wednesday. Irmo Fire and units from Lexington County Fire and Columbia-Richland Fire were in the 200 block of East Selwood in Irmo. Investigators said the shed contained fuel, chemicals, and paints, which made it difficult to suppress.
9-year-old boy's shooting death deemed accidental, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The death of a 9-year-old boy from Hopkins was accidental and resulted from two children playing with a gun, Richland County Sheriff's Department said on Tuesday. Investigators said Tuesday afternoon that the death of nine-year-old Christopher Scott III, happened after Scott and one other kid...
Crime spree across Sumter and Clarendon County leaves woman dead, suspect arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A joint investigation from Sumter and Clarendon County announced an arrest Wednesday. Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis and Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley said Jason Tyrell Ford, 22, has been arrested in a murder and attempted murder investigation. He is charged with attempted armed robbery, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime from Sumter County.
Woman hospitalized after shooting at Aiken residence, suspect arrested

AIKEN, S.C. (WACH) — A woman is in the hospital in an unknown condition after she was found shot at an Aiken residence Tuesday afternoon, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety. Officials say officers heard shots fired after arriving to a Greenville St. NW residence, following a...
Boy dies in Richland County shooting, deputies say

HOPKINS, SC (WACH) — Richland County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed a nine-year-old boy. Authorities say it happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday on Weston Road in Hopkins. Deputies say a family member drove the boy to the hospital, but the child was pronounced dead a short time...
Rapid Shelters of Columbia reach 60 percent occupancy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — As the temperatures continue to drop this week, staying safe after the sun goes down is an even bigger challenge for Columbia’s homeless population. City leaders recently launched a multi million dollar effort to help get the homeless on a new path in life...
