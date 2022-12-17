Read full article on original website
wach.com
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for coercion and enticement of a 13-year-old
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Derek Jerome Nelson, 33, of Augusta, Georgia, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to the enticement of a minor for sexual activity, to be followed by a lifetime of supervision and registration as a sex offender. According to evidence presented...
Thousands show solidarity with Orangeburg County teen being hospitalized for illness
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Orangeburg County teen has been hospitalized for weeks with a critical illness. Thousands on Facebook have joined a prayer movement called Miracle for Rock Riser, sending well wishes for his recovery. “Rock of course was and is a normal seventeen-year-old boy about a month...
live5news.com
Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two inmates helped a South Carolina corrections officer who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said. South Carolina Department of Corrections officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.
wach.com
Elderly SC woman killed after 22-year-old goes on deadly crime spree, investigators say
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A 72-year-old woman was killed and a 22-year-old is facing murder charges as a result of a multi-county crime spree, according to Sumter and Clarendon County investigators. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office and the Clarendon County Sheriff's office announced the arrest of Jason Tyrell...
cn2.com
S.C. Rep. Warns Parents About “Sextortion” Crimes Targeting Children
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Newly elected South Carolina House Representative for District 48, Brandon Guffey is already at work in Columbia. He recently filed a bill, that if passed would make sexual extortion a crime in the state, punishable up to the max South Carolina allows, which is 30 years.
Trafficking fentanyl could become a crime in SC in 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. — State lawmakers are filing bills to increase penalties for trafficking and selling fentanyl, which is responsible for hundreds of deaths in South Carolina. According to DHEC, fentanyl-related deaths in the state doubled between 2019 and 2020, going from 537 to 1,100. Rep. Dough Gilliam has prefiled...
WIS-TV
Shooting at Amazon facility, suspect arrested in Lexington County
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in West Columbia sent a man to the hospital Tuesday night in Lexington. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Jonathan Harden Alique Walker, 20, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
WIS-TV
Deadly shooting kills nine-year-old in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting in Richland County left a child dead Monday night. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were investigating a shooting that happened around 6:30 p.m. Investigators said the department received a call about a child shot in the 1000 block of Weston Rd.
WIS-TV
Man charged in murder of 72-year-old woman
A couple of heroes came to the rescue for 7-year-old Sumter resident Sosa Francis after he was hit by a car. Two officers from Shaw Air Force Base saw the accident, they jumped into action to help. "There was just a million things going through my...
WIS-TV
VIDEO: Shed containing fuels and chemicals burns in Irmo
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple departments responded to a burning shed in Irmo Wednesday. Irmo Fire and units from Lexington County Fire and Columbia-Richland Fire were in the 200 block of East Selwood in Irmo. Investigators said the shed contained fuel, chemicals, and paints, which made it difficult to suppress.
Off-duty Shaw Air Force officers provide aid to little boy struck by car
SUMTER, S.C. — A couple of heroes came to the rescue for 7-year-old Sumter resident Sosa Francis after he was hit by a car. Two officers from Shaw Air Force Base saw the accident, they jumped into action to help. "There was just a million things going through my...
wach.com
9-year-old boy's shooting death deemed accidental, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The death of a 9-year-old boy from Hopkins was accidental and resulted from two children playing with a gun, Richland County Sheriff's Department said on Tuesday. Investigators said Tuesday afternoon that the death of nine-year-old Christopher Scott III, happened after Scott and one other kid...
WIS-TV
Crime spree across Sumter and Clarendon County leaves woman dead, suspect arrested
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A joint investigation from Sumter and Clarendon County announced an arrest Wednesday. Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis and Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley said Jason Tyrell Ford, 22, has been arrested in a murder and attempted murder investigation. He is charged with attempted armed robbery, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime from Sumter County.
Coroner identifies 9-year-old killed in shooting in Lower Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A nine-year-old boy is dead after a shooting incident Monday night. The Richland County Coroner's Office identified the child Tuesday as Christopher Scott III of Hopkins. They did not give any details beyond confirming the child's identity. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said Monday night that...
wach.com
Woman hospitalized after shooting at Aiken residence, suspect arrested
AIKEN, S.C. (WACH) — A woman is in the hospital in an unknown condition after she was found shot at an Aiken residence Tuesday afternoon, according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety. Officials say officers heard shots fired after arriving to a Greenville St. NW residence, following a...
wach.com
Boy dies in Richland County shooting, deputies say
HOPKINS, SC (WACH) — Richland County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed a nine-year-old boy. Authorities say it happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday on Weston Road in Hopkins. Deputies say a family member drove the boy to the hospital, but the child was pronounced dead a short time...
New process allows SC United Methodist churches to separate based on LGBTQ policies
South Carolina Conference leaders are calling the Local Church Discernment Process a "faithful step forward."
wach.com
City of Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety speaks on task force for recent carjackings
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — A crackdown on carjacking in Orangeburg County. Five men are facing charges in what police say is an organized car theft ring in that area. Dwayne Smalls, 18, of Holly Hill; Jaquail Mack, 17, of Bowman; and Nasir Washington, 18, of Orangeburg, have each been charged with criminal conspiracy and carjacking.
wach.com
Rapid Shelters of Columbia reach 60 percent occupancy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — As the temperatures continue to drop this week, staying safe after the sun goes down is an even bigger challenge for Columbia’s homeless population. City leaders recently launched a multi million dollar effort to help get the homeless on a new path in life...
WIS-TV
Violent weekend in the Midlands leaves multiple dead in the weekend before Christmas
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A string of unrelated shootings left multiple people dead or injured in the Midlands on the weekend before Christmas. On Saturday, Dec. 17 the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said a shooting on Two Notch Rd. left one person dead. A separate shooting left one person...
