FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
BBX Capital partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to “Adopt” 56 FamiliesJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
5 Best Vegans and Vegetarians Places In MiamiD_FoodVendorMiami, FL
5 Best Pizza Places In MiamiD_FoodVendorMiami, FL
Miami Citizen Wins $1,000,000 Lottery By a Scratch GameBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
fiusports.com
FIU Women’s Hoops Falls to George Mason, 72-64, in first day of FIU Holiday Hoops Showdown
MIAMI, Fla. – Sophomore guard Tanajah Hayes led the Panthers with 12 points and a season high seven assists as the FIU women's basketball team dropped their Monday afternoon contest against George Mason University, 72-64, at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center. FIU's record drops to 4-5 overall, while George...
247Sports
A look at Tom Herman's contract at FAU
On Dec. 1, Florida Atlantic hired former Texas head coach Tom Herman to lead their football program into the American Athletic Conference. Herman replaced Willie Taggart, who coached FAU for three seasons before being fired. During Taggart's tenure, he earned $750,000 a season and was under contract until Dec. 2024.
fiusports.com
Swim Takes Eighth at CSCAA Collegiate Open Water National Championship
MIAMI (Dec. 18, 2022) – FIU swimming finished eighth in the team competition and placed three swimmers in the top 50 as hosts of the CSCAA Collegiate Open Water National Championship on Sunday morning, just off the shores the Biscayne Bay Campus. 193 athletes from 28 different schools swam...
Mayor: Boca Raton Bowl To Show Millions Why City Is A Great Place To Live
The Ninth Annual Boca Raton Bowl is being played at FAU's football stadium Tuesday night between the University of Toledo and Liberty University and it will air live on ESPN..
wlrn.org
The multiple impacts of the FTX bankruptcy on Miami
The cryptocurrency company FTX was in the middle of moving its U.S. headquarters from Chicago to Miami when it collapsed last month. But the arena where the Miami Heat plays still bears the name of FTX. That was part of a 19-year, $135 million sponsorship deal for the arena. Bloomberg...
west-palm-beach-news.com
This Excessive-speed Prepare Connects Miami and West Palm Seaside for the Excellent Florida Trip
Miami locals will be the first to tell you that driving around the city can be stressful, let alone crossing county lines to visit other popular South Florida spots like Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. Enter Brightline, with its eco-friendly, door-to-door, high-speed train. The Brightline rail system first launched...
Plane heading to Philadelphia makes emergency landing in Miami
MIAMI (CBS) -- A plane from Key West set to land in Philadelphia had to make an emergency landing in Miami due to a fuel leak on Sunday, CBS3's Joe Holden has learned. The plane is American flight 1154. A Delco Police official on the flight told Eyewitness News the pilot announced there was a fuel leak. Everybody on the plane is safe.
Non-Stop Flights From Miami To Paris Are Cheaper Round-Trips Than Going Domestic To Dallas
Holiday travel is at an all-time high, and, although Miami is one of the most popular destinations for winter vacations in the U.S., you can get a non-stop flight from the Magic City straight to Paris for cheaper than most American domestic flights. It's called French Bee airlines, and it...
beckersdental.com
Florida Atlantic University to establish dental school: 6 things to know
Boca Raton-based Florida Atlantic University announced plans to open a dental school by 2025. 1. During its inaugural year, the College of Dentistry will admit 45 students. It will then admit 90 students each year to reach a total enrollment of 350 students. 2. The school will offer a Doctorate...
floridapolitics.com
Miami-Dade voters overwhelmingly oppose permitless gun carry law, new poll shows
That includes voters in blocs key to Ron DeSantis’ win in the county last month. More than two-thirds of Miami-Dade voters oppose legislation allowing people to carry concealed firearms without a permit in Florida, and nearly the same support stronger gun laws, according to newly released polling data. New...
AdWeek
Cris Martinez Named Chief Meteorologist at WPBF
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Cris Martinez has been named chief meteorologist at West Palm Beach, Fla. ABC affiliate WPBF. Martinez takes over for Mike Lyons, who...
Coast Guard searches for 9 people who capsized off Florida coast
The U.S. Coast Guard said it is searching for nine people whose boat capsized off the coast of Florida Sunday.
Miami New Times
Free Speech Auditing Community Shaken by Death of Miami Activist Jay Lopez
Jay Michael Lopez had been gaining a devoted following as a Miami-based free-speech activist and YouTube personality over the past year. He recorded dozens of tense interactions with cops, government clerks, and “Karens,” in which he'd challenge their understanding of his right to film in public. The 39-year-old...
Roach excrement, rodent droppings & old noodles: 3 hotel bars among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut
A trio of hotel bars — two in Fort Lauderdale, one on a Delray Beach rooftop — were among the six South Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut last week by state inspectors. Meanwhile, a Delray Beach bagel staple was ordered shut for the eighth time in 13 months for a familiar problem: rodent droppings. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
floridaing.com
The Wellington Mall Florida Shopping Frenzy
Wellington Mall Florida is a shopping paradise for locals and tourists alike! With over 200 stores, there is something for everyone to enjoy. From the latest fashion trends to the hottest electronics, Wellington Mall Florida has it all. Any time of year, visitors can find great deals on clothing, shoes, jewelry, and more.
What’s open on Christmas Day? South Florida has lots to do on Dec. 25
In this lively, energetic region we live in, Christmas Day comes with a jolt: It gets real quiet. The vast majority of businesses are closed, and the roads are near empty. It seems like there’s nowhere to go and nothing to do. But there’s actually a world of open South Florida attractions, restaurants and parks for those who want to get out of the house on Dec. 25. The weather is expected to ...
I-95 Closes In Boca Raton Tonight, Then Again Tuesday Night
Overnight Traffic Trouble. Plan Now. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The first of two major planned traffic headaches is set for tonight as the Florida Department of Transportation closes I-95 northbound in Boca Raton. The closure will be repeated Tuesday night into Wednesday. As […]
4 Florida cities listed among the fastest-growing ‘Boomtowns’ in America
Four Florida cities were listed among the fastest-growing municipalities in the United States in a report by SmartAsset.
WARNING: AT&T SALES REPS FOLLOWING TECHS INTO GATED COMMUNITIES
PBSO: NEVER LET ANY SERVICE WORKER IN YOUR HOUSE, ON PROPERTY IF YOU ARE NOT COMFORTABLE. AT&T Corporate Confirms Practice In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach. Sales Rep Poses As Assistant, Has Nothing To Do With Technician. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) […]
High Speed Testing On Treasure Coast & Brightline Reveals New Station Info
A test train running at speeds of up to 79 mph continue running from Fort Pierce to Vero Beach through Saturday. Meanwhile, we now know when the Boca Raton and Aventura train stations are opening.
