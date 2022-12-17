Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Grows gives out annual Holiday Produce Boxes to those in need
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Grows is giving locals in need a healthy meal before the holidays by handing out its annual Holiday Produce Boxes. 25 boxes were purchased by community members allowing Lynchburg Grows to match the funds and donate 25 more boxes to organizations such as Miriam’s House and Daily Bread.
WSLS
The Salvation Army of Roanoke hands out Angel Tree Program gifts
ROANOKE, Va. – December 25 is the day many look forward to, but for the Salvation Army of Roanoke, Tuesday was the day circled on the calendar. “This is the Super Bowl today. We love it whenever people come out today and they’re able to put the angels, their gifts inside the family cars and be able to wish them Merry Christmas,” said Captain Jamie Clay with the Salvation Army of Roanoke.
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Sweet Patches looking for a cuddly home
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight adoptable pets at animal shelters across the southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought two-year-old Patches to the WFXR News studio. Patches is a Jack...
WSLS
Santa visits NICU babies at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
ROANOKE, Va. – Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital is making sure its youngest patients get a full holiday experience. Santa is getting ready to deliver presents to millions of children across the world but first, he is making a special visit to babies in the NICU at Carilion. Ryan and...
WDBJ7.com
Warming bus helps people in need this winter
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “We’re just trying to give people an opportunity to live until there’s some type of breakthrough in their circumstances,” said Dawn Sandoval, founder of The Least of These Ministry. It’s no secret the dangers of being outdoors for an extended period of...
WSLS
Angels of Assisi in Roanoke under fire after disturbing images surface
ROANOKE, Va. – Many of you want answers after disturbing images of the Angels of Assisi shelter in Roanoke began circulating online. “My reaction was heartbreaking at first,” Morgan Manetta, an avid dog lover, said. Another image shows damaged walls animals reside in, and another that’s raising red...
WSLS
Angels of Assisi to give away free pet food
ROANOKE, Va. – Angels of Assisi is giving away free pet food on Monday, Dec. 19, and Wed. Dec. 21. On both days, the events will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Roanoke Food and Produce, located at 1119 4th St. SE. Pet food will be...
WSLS
12 DAYS OF YOUR PHOTOS: Sweet memories of your baby’s first Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s one holiday that you won’t ever forget as a parent: your baby’s first holiday. In this 12 Days of Your Photos series of articles, we’re showcasing your photographs in our Pin It galleries, which will appear in each article. Once you submit your photos, be on the lookout for them on our Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter – you might even see them on TV!
WSLS
Boones Mill Elementary principal, officer take pie to the face after successful food drive challenge
BOONES MILL, Va. – Leaders at Boones Mill Elementary gave their students a challenge before Thanksgiving: bring in at least 500 items for the food drive, and you can throw pies at Mrs. Shaver and Sergeant Grantham in front of the entire student body. On Tuesday, Boones Mill Elementary...
WSET
Retirement Home Offers Crafts, Music to Help Celebrate the Holidays
ROANOKE, Va (WSET) — Our Lady of the Valley in downtown Roanoke is pulling out all the stops to help its residents get in the holiday spirit. They have an activity room and memory care space to help keep residents active. Emily got to go inside and see the beautiful space and find out how it may be a good fit for your loved ones.
Community tradition keeps Virginia baby boy’s memory alive
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WFXR) – In 2019, Mick and Tabitha Martin lost their son Titan after a pregnancy complication, called a complete concealed abruption. Tabitha was 32 weeks pregnant when they learned the baby didn’t have a heartbeat, and she had to have a C-section. “It’s really hard to go into the hospital with your […]
WSLS
12 DAYS OF YOUR PHOTOS: Snap a pic of Christmas movie night and share it here
ROANOKE, Va. – Snuggled up and ready to kick-start movie night with your favorite holiday movie never looked so ... fun!. In this 12 Days of Your Photos series of articles, we’re showcasing your photographs in our Pin It galleries, which will appear in each article. Once you submit your photos, be on the lookout for them on our Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter – you might even see them on TV!
WSLS
Mountain Lake Lodge partners with Carilion to raise mental health awareness in memory of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss
PEMBROKE, Va. – The Mountain Lake Lodge is partnering with Carilion to raise awareness for mental health after the passing of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. Heidi Stone, President & CEO of Mountain Lake Lodge made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon on Facebook. Stone said that tWitch and his...
WSLS
Danville police hosts annual ‘Cops and Kids’ event
DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department held its annual Cops and Kids event on Tuesday. In total, 21 kids shopped with members of law enforcement to pick out clothes and toys at a local Walmart. The Danville Police Department partnered with the Danville Sheriff’s Office, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Huddleston family loses home
A Huddleston family lost their home to a fire 12 days before Christmas. While battling the fire, firefighters found an animal and rescued it. The Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department (Company 7) and others were dispatched to the 1100 block of Artwood Drive in Huddleston at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, for report of a structure fire.
WSLS
Roanoke County Police Department welcomes new therapy dog
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – It’s not all smiles and tail wags at the Roanoke County Police Department – unless, of course, Scarlett is at the office. The almost 3-year-old lab is a service dog. Her owner, Darren Potter, is a chaplain and life coach who helps law enforcement deal with the stress of the job.
WSET
Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Settje Family inching towards goal of 100,000 lights
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Anthony Settje has been decorating for nearly 20 years. "We've been putting lights up as long as I can remember," said Settje. This is impressive by itself, but considering he's just 32 - that makes it all the wilder!. Speaking of wild, you'll find just...
wfirnews.com
Former radio personality returns to Roanoke as dog trainer
A Voice of the Valley has returned to Roanoke, now with a new way to serve. WFIR’s Emma Thomas has that story:
WDBJ7.com
Local rescue helping find homes for 60+ animals surrendered in Pittsylvania and Halifax counties
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50 pigs and 13 goats were recently surrendered from two families in Pittsylvania County and Halifax County. The animals were in severe condition when they were rescued by animal control and Ziggy’s Rescue Farm Sanctuary. ”When we first saw these pigs, they...
WSLS
COVID-19 survivor thanks Carilion doctors, staff who saved his life
ROANOKE, Va. – There were plenty of hugs and tears Tuesday as Justin Ditmore returned to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital to thank the doctors and nurses who saved his life. “I know most of y’all don’t recognize me because I’m dressed and standing, but thank y’all. I’m gonna cry,”...
