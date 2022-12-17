Calm, cold weekend for Connecticut with chance for snow flurries
NOW: Much calmer weather compared will stick around through midweek.
NEW: Brisk temperatures and a breezy wind will be with us over the next few days.
NEXT: Tracking a storm leading up to Christmas Eve, which could impact your holiday travel plans.
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Joe Martucci says the weekend weather will be calm.
FORECAST
SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds, brisk and breezy. A snow shower or flurry is possible. Highs in the 40s.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the 20s. Wind: W 5-15 mph.
SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and breezy. Chance of a flurry. Colder. Highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s. Gusts up to 25 mph.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 40 and lows in the 20s.
TUESDAY: Sunny sky. Highs around 40 and lows in the 20s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs on both sides of 40 with lows in the 20s.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow possibly moving in late. Highs in the 40s and lows around freezing.
FRIDAY : Rain to snow possible. Highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for flurries. Highs around freezing and lows in the 30s.
