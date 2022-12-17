ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Calm, cold weekend for Connecticut with chance for snow flurries

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

NOW: Much calmer weather compared will stick around through midweek.

NEW: Brisk temperatures and a breezy wind will be with us over the next few days.

NEXT: Tracking a storm leading up to Christmas Eve, which could impact your holiday travel plans.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Joe Martucci says the weekend weather will be calm.

FORECAST

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds, brisk and breezy. A snow shower or flurry is possible. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the 20s. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and breezy. Chance of a flurry. Colder. Highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s. Gusts up to 25 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 40 and lows in the 20s.

TUESDAY: Sunny sky. Highs around 40 and lows in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs on both sides of 40 with lows in the 20s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow possibly moving in late. Highs in the 40s and lows around freezing.

FRIDAY : Rain to snow possible. Highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for flurries. Highs around freezing and lows in the 30s.

