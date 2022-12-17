ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 8 at 6: Web show Saturday, December 17

By Hailie Higgins
 4 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to college basketball, News 8 at 6 has moved online for Saturday, December 17.

In this condensed version of our newscast, take a look at the weather and hear from News 8’s Thad Brown live in Orchard Park.

Video: Bills, Dolphins staff prepare for game amid snowfall

Be sure to tune in to News 8 at 11 as we dig deeper into where some have gone after the City of Rochester cleared out the Loomis Street homeless encampment a few weeks ago.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

