News 8 at 6: Web show Saturday, December 17

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to college basketball, News 8 at 6 has moved online for Saturday, December 17.

In this condensed version of our newscast, take a look at the weather and hear from News 8’s Thad Brown live in Orchard Park.

Be sure to tune in to News 8 at 11 as we dig deeper into where some have gone after the City of Rochester cleared out the Loomis Street homeless encampment a few weeks ago.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.