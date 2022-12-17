Needles, CA: Needles Eagles Aerie 2599, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station, volunteers and Santa Claus gave away new toys for free to local kids.

Read full article on original website
Stolen truck in Yucca Valley found at neighbor’s house one block away
A truck allegedly stolen from a Yucca Valley home was spotted by the victim parked in the driveway of a neighbor’s home less than a block away. The victim, told Sheriff’s Deputies that a 2002 Chevy Silverado was stolen on Sunday night (December 18) from the residence in the 58600 block of Barron Dr in Yucca Valley. The victim said that they saw an unidentified male hotwire the vehicle and drive off.
Here's how an Arizona town went from Christmas Wonderland to holiday horror
KINGMAN, Ariz. — Deep in Mohave County sits the ghosts of Christmases past: An abandoned cluster of holiday-themed ruins derelict against the background of the desert for almost a century. This is Santa Claus, Arizona. It was a town that erupted from the mind of real estate agent Nina...
Bullhead City hosting community-wide electronic waste and paper shred event
Nevada State Recycling will accept a range of electronic items for free at the event, including appliances, chargers, computers, phones, and televisions.
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results in 31 Felony Arrests
December 20, 2022 - The San Bernardino County Sheriff Department reports between December 10, 2022, and December 16, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
Breaking News: Spring Valley, NV: Zachary Lopez from ZachNews in Needles, California hospitalized for head and lung blood clogs.
Hello everybody. For the last few weeks I’ve been dealing with a roller coaster ride of health problems from having Coronavirus in early November 2022 to having chest and breathing problems on Sunday, December 4th, 2022. But what occurred a few days ago is scary and shocked me, never had what a doctor discovered and make the right decision to get further help to help me get better. On Sunday, December 18th, 2022, after dealing with massive headaches all over my head that affected me from sleeping, cleaning around the house and even grocery shopping, I decided to go to the Emergency Room inside the Colorado River Medical Center in Needles, California. After tests were done by the doctors and the crew, I was told that I have blood clogs in my head, and that I would be transported to a to hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada for further help. I was transported by a healthy from the Fort Mohave, Arizona area to the Emergency Room inside Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Spring Valley, Nevada where further medical treatment began immediately. As of Tuesday, December 20th, 2022, I am being treated for head and lung blood clogs, and will remind hospitalized until I am fully healed and treatment is completed. Everybody from Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center have been wonderful and dedicated to help me to heal and recover from the blood clogs, and help to solve and treat what caused the blood clogs. Until I am better, ZachNews is temporary closed and will go back into operations when better and ready to continue to report on local news and events for the wonderful people of our growing community family. I thank very much the doctors, nurses, staff, crew, helicopter crew overall everybody for taking great care of me; dedicated to get me better. I also thank everybody for their love, caring and support as I continue to heal and recover. Many thanks, lots of love, take care and stay strong with me ZachNews Family.
Microwave beef turns deadly￼
GOLDEN VALLEY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) reports a Golden Valley man made incriminating statements to detectives investigating the murder of his roommate. Authorities responded to a reported homicide at a home in the 3100 block of McConnico Road just before 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 14.
Family grieves after 16-year-old found dead near skatepark in Apple Valley
A mother is looking for answers after her 16-year-old son was discovered dead in an Apple Valley field two months ago. Elizabeth Schmidt said her son, Robert “Bobby” Schmidt, was discovered on Oct. 17 by maintenance workers at a nearby daycare center and that he’d been stabbed several times.
3 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Bullhead City
Two women and one man are dead in Bullhead City, Arizona about 100 miles southeast of Las Vegas. According to Bullhead City Police Department, all three died from gunshot wounds to the head in a murder-suicide.
Structure fire at ‘Chollita Complex’ in Joshua Tree on Saturday 12/17
A boarded up structure that caught fire in Joshua Tree was quickly handled by San Bernardino County Fire on Saturday morning (December 17). At around 10:30 a.m., an engine dispatching medical aid in the high desert saw smoke in the distance. Upon arrival at the location on Chollita Road west of El Reposo, County Fire crews discovered a boarded up single story building producing a moderate amount of smoke.
California man arrested for allegedly abusing dog, leaving it to die in dumpster
HIGHLAND, Calif. — A man from San Bernardino County, California, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly abusing a dog and leaving it to die in a dumpster. Damian Fields, 36, was arrested Saturday by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies at his house near the 7300 block of Valaria Drive, according to KTLA. He was arrested in connection with a dog’s death on Oct. 23.
Three dead in BHC, possible murder-suicide￼
BULLHEAD CITY – What is labeled as a double murder-suicide is under investigation in Bullhead City. Police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said three people died of gunshots to their heads in a home in the 500 block of Riverview Drive. Public safety personnel discovered the deceased trio after responding at...
Indoor, Outdoor Wood Burning Prohibited In Several California Counties
These counties are experiencing high air pollution levels.
Killer sentenced to natural life term￼
KINGMAN – A Mohave County judge has imposed a natural life prison term for a murder committed in Bullhead City almost one year ago. Judge Billy Sipe said the trial jury’s November 4th premeditated first degree murder guilty verdict required the natural life punishment under Arizona law. Ryan...
Wood burning ban issued for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties
A no-burn alert has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for Sunday because air pollution levels are expected to be high. The ban on all indoor and outdoor wood burning is in place for residents living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los […]
Bullhead City is most affordable city in Arizona
BULLHEAD CITY – The Cost-of-Living Index (COLI) Annual Average Data report for the third quarter of 2022 was released and Bullhead City is once again the most affordable city in Arizona. Statistics show it is also one of the most affordable cities in the nation. Bullhead City was reported again as the most affordable city in Arizona with an overall composite index of 91.1 percent. This report represents the average prices submitted by the participating 265 urban areas nationwide.
Christmas Closures for Lake Havasu, Bullhead, Kingman Cities
With Christmas Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Lake Havasu, Bullhead, and Kingman. Lake Havasu City. City offices are closed on Monday, December 26, 2022, for the Christmas holiday. Aquatic...
Man killed in crash on Route 66
KINGMAN — One man was killed Friday night when a minor accident turned into a major one on a stretch of Historic Route 66 between Kingman and Peach Springs in Mohave County. The Northern Arizona Fire District, which serves about 69 square miles of Mohave County north and east of Kingman, was dispatched at 5:30 p.m. Friday to an accident near Mile Marker 81 on Route 66, near Hackberry, northeast of Kingman and southwest of Peach Springs.
Airport runway getting a makeover￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The main runway installed 31 years ago is getting a makeover at the municipal airport in Lake Havasu City. The city council in August awarded a $5.8-million contract to the low bidder, Phoenix-based Sunland Asphalt & Construction. Project Manager Kathy Raasch told council members the...
Two men wanted for entering 29 Palms home, cutting woman’s hair, assault
A woman in 29 Palms reported an alleged assault in her home on Wednesday, December 14th. At around 4:30PM the victim called 911 and reported that two male suspects had entered her home and cut the victim’s hair with an unknown object, then began assaulting the victim. Both suspects fled the location before deputies arrived.
Union Pacific train carrying iron ore derails in Victorville, shutting down major route
A Union Pacific freight train derailed in Victorville early Tuesday, shutting down one of the two main railroad routes into and out of Southern California.
