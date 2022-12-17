Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon Echo Dot with Clock just hit lowest price ever — and includes free smart bulb
Amazon is slashing the prices of Alexa speakers and bundling a Sengled smart bulb for free.
Digital Trends
Hurry — Best Buy is having a 3-day sale on must-have holiday gifts
The holidays are fast approaching, so if you aren’t done shopping for presents, now’s probably a good time to finish your list. If you’re not sure what to get — for your loved ones and for yourself — you should check out Best Buy’s ongoing three-day sale, which covers all kinds of products. No matter your budget, there’s surely something from the retailer that will catch your eye. You’ll have to move fast though, as while there may still be some time left on the discounts, there’s no telling how quickly stocks will get depleted. If you see a gift that’s worth buying, don’t hesitate to push through with the transaction.
ZDNet
The 18 best Amazon security camera deals: Get Ring and Blink on sale for the holidays
Times are tight for many Americans and, being knee-deep into the holiday season, extra savings are a welcome sight. If you're in the market for a new video doorbell or a set of security cameras for you or a loved one these holidays, both Ring and Blink are two brands you can't go wrong with. Add in some extra savings from Amazon, and you'll be set to give the gift of security.
The Verge
You can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for its lowest price yet at Best Buy
Kicking our deals post off this week, you can find the Bluetooth-exclusive model of the 45mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro discounted to $379.99 at Best Buy in the titanium gray color. You can also find the black model discounted to around $399 at Amazon and Best Buy. The Watch 5 Pro may be a little bit chunky, but it has a larger screen and improved battery life over the standard model. While the touch bezel will never be quite as good as a physical rotating bezel, the raised edge on the 5 Pro thankfully makes navigating the menus on this Android smartwatch a little less painful. Read our review.
Stimulus update: Exact dates $1,050 direct one-time payments will arrive in California revealed
California residents can expect to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of a state program intended to give residents relief amid inflation across the country.
Forget the Fire Stick — this Roku Streaming Stick 4K Cyber Monday deal is the one to get
The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is our pick for the best streaming device you can buy — and it's crashed to a new lowest ever price in Amazon's early Black Friday sale.
Amazon Last Minute Christmas Deals: cheap offers on tablets, headphones & smartwatches
T3’s top picks in the Amazon Last Minute Christmas Deals
ZDNet
The best tablet deals to save big on your holiday shopping
The holidays are arguably the biggest shopping time of the year. If you need a gift for a family member, a friend, a coworker, or a neighbor, it's also the one time of year you can find some of the best discounts to help your wallet. Electronics are one of...
9to5Mac
iPhone 13 Pro/Max up to $437 off in Friday’s best deals, iPhone 14 cases from $37, more
Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are now up for grabs and headlined by Amazon refurbished iPhone 13 Pro/Max models from $746. Those price cuts are being joined by rare discounts on Apple’s official iPhone 14 series cases from $37, as well as another must-have accessory hitting its best price ever of Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio for the latest 10.2-inch iPad at just $80. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
PC Magazine
Save When You Buy a Samsung Galaxy Tablet at Best Buy
Right now at Best Buy, you can save when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy tablet(Opens in a new window) for yourself or a loved one this holiday season. If you already own a Samsung product, then you’re familiar with their superb processing power, user-friendliness, long lasting battery life, and wide range of available apps. These tablets exemplify those characteristics, plus they’re incredibly versatile, allowing you to get a lot done whether it’s work, play, or a bit of both.
The Verge
Google’s Nest Hub smart display is $70 off with a free WiZ smart bulb
We’re getting well beyond Black Friday, but the deals are still coming up strong. First off, the latest Google Nest Hub has fallen to a new all-time low price of just $39 at Walmart. And in addition to being a $70 discount, this deal comes with a WiZ smart bulb for free.
ZDNet
The best Verizon deals for the holidays: Get a free tablet, watch, and earbuds
Verizon's marketplace of deals is surprisingly vast -- you can save on a lot more than phones or phone plans here. The accessories that you know and love, like portable speakers and PS5 DualSense controllers, are on sale. Home accessories like the Google Nest Audio can transform your home or apartment into a connected smart home activated by voice control. Also discounted through Verizon is an Xbox bundle that you can pay less for every month, saving up to $150.
geekwire.com
Asking Alexa to thank your Amazon delivery driver will trigger a $5 tip — paid for by the company
Update, Dec. 12: Customers looking to thank their Amazon delivery drivers with a $5 tip have run out of time, as a promotion started by the company last week has already reached its limit. Amazon told Tech Radar that the ability to use Alexa to say “thanks” exceeded company expectations. “We’re glad to see customers interested in thanking their drivers and encourage them to continue doing so. Drivers will continue to be notified of the gratitude received,” Amazon confirmed in a statement to GeekWire.
Hurry! Apple Watch 8 just hit lowest price since Cyber Monday
The Apple Watch 8 is back on sale thanks to this epic Amazon deal. Plus, get the Apple Watch SE 2022 at its lowest price ever.
CBS News
Best holiday deals on Apple iPads: Get best-ever pricing on Apple tablets at Amazon and Walmart
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Forget the Apple Store. The best holiday deals on Apple iPad tablets available right now are at Walmart and Amazon....
‘Alexa, thank my driver’: Amazon promotion ends less than 48 hours after beginning
Amazon has ended a promotion allowing customers to give their drivers a $5 tip by saying “Alexa, thank my driver,” to their Alexa-enabled device. A spokesperson for Amazon confirmed via email that a promotion it was offering that paid its drivers $5 when customers said “Thank you” with an Alexa-enabled device has ended after customer interest exceeded expectations.
Digital Trends
PS5 Restock: Console is in stock at Best Buy now
Best Buy has the PlayStation 5 in stock right now. This latest PS5 restock comes following Walmart’s three restocks over Thanksgiving. The retailer has both the standard disc version of the console and the coveted God of War Ragnarok Bundle available. Pricing is set at $500 and $550, respectively. Both units will arrive in time for the holidays if ordered today.
Best holidays deals on Apple Watches
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Forget the Apple Store. The best holiday deals on Apple tech are at Walmart and Amazon. Plus, with the retailers'...
The biggest Apple Watch ultra discount is still available at Amazon – get it just in time for Christmas
Christmas is looming over us all, like a festive storm cloud ready to unleash a deluge of merriment and joy. But if you still haven’t bought something for that tech-obsessed person in your life, you’ll want to take a look at this deal on the latest and greatest Apple Watch ultra. The latest Apple Watch, which launched in September this year, doesn’t merely track your runs and sleep, it also has features that any adventurer, explorer or extreme-sports fanatic will appreciate. It has a robust case, apps for free diving and scuba diving and up to 36 hours of battery...
ETOnline.com
The Discover Samsung Sale Event Is Back for December: Save Big on TVs, Smartphones, Appliances and More
With Cyber Week 2022 in the rearview mirror, holiday shopping is in full effect. Delivering the best tech deals this winter, Samsung's weeklong sales event is back. The Discover Samsung Event is here until December 15 and offering stellar deals on appliances, TVs, earbuds, Galaxy phones, and computers. During the event, you can save up to $1,500 on Samsung's best-selling tech — with some deals even better than the discounts from Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
