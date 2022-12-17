Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
James Gunn Reacts to Dwayne Johnson's Statement About Black Adam's DCU Future
The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is changing once again — but not in the way that some might have been expecting. On Tuesday, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to social media to confirm that a Black Adam sequel is not part of DC Studios' initial plans, with James Gunn and Peter Safran overseeing movies, television shows, games, and more going forward. While Johnson confirmed that his character "will not be in their first chapter of storytelling", he did hint that all of the parties involved will be "exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters."
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Focuses on The Trunks From The Future
Trunks has remained a major part of the Dragon Ball franchise since first hitting the series as a part of Dragon Ball Z. With his future self's status up in the air, the current Trunks is set to take the lead in the latest arc of Dragon Ball Super's manga, but one cosplayer has decided to revisit the past by calling on the future. While the current series gave us a new take on Future Trunks, his original aesthetic remains a fan favorite.
ComicBook
Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Provides Updates on Margot Robbie, Johnny Depp, and Franchise Future
Despite the worldwide success of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise over the past two decades, the live-action movie series has stagnated in recent years, though producer Jerry Bruckheimer offered some updates on the franchise and what the future holds for it. During a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker addressed what the future could hold for a reported Margot Robbie-led spinoff, the script that is currently being developed for the next installment, and what longtime star Johnny Depp's future could be with the series. Currently, there is no announced release date for any film in the series.
ComicBook
Reacher: Prime Video Boss Has Good News for Season 2 Release Date
Good news, Reacher fans. The wait for the second season of the popular Prime Video series may not be all that long. In an interview with Collider, Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders teased that the second season of the Alan Ritchson-starring series could debut sometime in 2023. Production on Season 2 has only been underway for a couple of months.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Preps Edgeshot for War
My Hero Academia has plenty of heroes under its thumb, but only so many of them can rank as Japan's best. Of course, we know Endeavor and Hawks lead the list with Best Jeanist, but they aren't the only ones trying to save the world. The manga has proven just how powerful others like Mirko and Edgeshot are. And thanks to one cosplay, fans can get an idea of how the latter geared up for war against All For One.
ComicBook
Charlie Cox Reveals How New Daredevil Series Will Be Different on Disney+
Daredevil star Charlie Cox says that fans should be expecting a slightly different version of Matt Murdock on Disney+. NME grabbed the actor to talk about his upcoming Netflix project, Treason. But, everything comes back to The Devil of Hell's Kitchen. In his comments, Cox says that the show will be a little different than what's come before. It seems like the creative team is trying to hem as closely to the previous incarnation. However, there's been a lot of time between the last episodes of Daredevil on Netflix and Daredevil: Born Again. In honesty, there's also the question of how it all fits along other MCU tidbits like The Snap, and more recently the Echo series coming out on Disney+ as well. All those answers are forthcoming, but Cox is looking forward to the challenge of Matt Murdock's future.
ComicBook
Resident Evil Fans Get RE4 Remake for Cheap Thanks to Pricing Mistake
Some Resident Evil fans awaiting the release of the Resident Evil 4 remake got a pretty incredible deal on the game this week thanks to a pricing error on the part of one retailer. The pricing mistake in question took an unprecedented 75% off the cost of the game, though any attempted purchases are typically refunded whenever something like this happens. That's not entirely the case here, however, with the retailer, GamersGate, saying that it's actually going to honor some of these purchases.
ComicBook
Home Alone: Somebody Did the Math on How Much Kevin McCallister Spent on His Pranks
Now that we're well into December, there's no better time to watch Home Alone and its successor Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. As is the norm this time of the year, social media is buzzing about the McCallister household and the sizable family's luxurious trips around the world. Now, a company actually did the math and figured out just how much it cost for Kevin McCallister to pull his pranks seen in the classic Christmas film.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Finally Connects Its Anime and Manga Timelines
Dragon Ball Super has finally connected its anime and manga timelines. For years now, Dragon Ball Super has been very murky about how the events of its anime series, manga, and two feature-films (Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero) all fit into canon. Well, now that the Dragon Ball Super manga has finally ended its hiatus and started a new story arc, it's been made clear that all the recent events of the Dragon Ball manga and movies are all part of the same universe!
ComicBook
New The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse Clip for Apple TV+ Movie Released (Exclusive)
There are a number of holiday-themed films that highlight the sentiments of the season that audiences have been checking out in the lead-up to Christmas, but with the event just days away, some audiences might be wrapping up their seasonal celebrations. Luckily, Apple TV+ still has surprises in store for its subscribers, as the animated film The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse is set to premiere on the service this weekend. You can check out an exclusive clip from the new film above before The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse premieres on Apple TV+ on December 25th.
ComicBook
New Xbox Exclusive Dethrones Minecraft as Most Popular Game on Xbox Game Pass
A new Xbox console exclusive released this month via PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X has dethroned Minecraft as the most popular game on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass. It's unlikely to sit on the throne for long, but it's an impressive achievement for the new game, which is far from a marque release, but is managing to make noise in a fairly quiet December. While the game is an Xbox console exclusive it doesn't actually come via Xbox, but Squanch Games, who presumably received a hefty check from Xbox to make it exclusive to Xbox consoles at launch and to release straight into Xbox Game Pass.
ComicBook
Naruto Reveals Sarada's Most Mysterious Ability Yet
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations announced at this year's Jump Festa that the anime adaptation was preparing to not only adapt the Sasuke and Sakura spin-off story but also return to the manga by tackling the Code Arc. With the television series releasing a new episode on a weekly basis, the manga is continuing to release new chapters and has thrown an interesting wrinkle with the Hidden Leaf Village. With Eida and Daemon joining the ranks of Konoha, Sarada Uchiha has been given a mysterious new ability.
ComicBook
Fan-Favorite DC Animated TV Shows Are Leaving HBO Max Soon
The HBO Max content purge continues with the removal of four fan-favorite animated series from DC. Justice League and Justice League Unlimited helped launch the DC Animated Universe, bringing together DC's greatest heroes like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and more. Intercollected storytelling and memorable performances by heroes not considered A-listers helped propel Justice League/Justice League Unlimited to new heights. Fans have been able to stream both shows, along with Aquaman (1967), and Batman: The Brave and The Bold, on HBO Max, but those days will soon come to an end starting in January.
ComicBook
That '90s Show Full Trailer Brings Back Original Stars
The upcoming That '90s Show is set to be a sequel to the beloved That '70s Show, focusing more on the children of the original characters than those iconic figures, yet a new trailer for the upcoming series brings back those performers to tease their involvement in the series. This new trailer shows off Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, and Tommy Chong. While fans will be delighted to see those characters appear in the trailer, the tease mainly reminds audiences that the upcoming series will focus on a group of all-new characters. That '90s Show will debut on Netflix on January 19, 2023.
ComicBook
Epic Games Store Makes 3 Classic Fallout Games Free
The Epic Games Store on PC has today made a collection of three different Fallout games completely free to obtain. As expected, Epic's PC storefront made a new game free this morning as a way of continuing its promotion to tie-in with the holidays. And while Epic has only been handing out one lone game at a time as part of this deal so far, users can now snag three completely different titles associated with Fallout.
ComicBook
Pokemon: Will a Time Skip Arrive in The Anime's Future?
Pokemon is preparing to say goodbye to both Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, and while the new trainers have been confirmed in Liko and Roy, there are still plenty of questions surrounding the anime's future. While Ash still has a handful of episodes before he ends his rein as the star of the series, the anime adaptation might be aiming to do what it hasn't done before in instituting a time skip. While nothing has been confirmed, this might be the best route for the series to take.
ComicBook
Godzilla Is Getting Its Own Squishmallow Line
Godzilla has been around for ages, and in its time, the IP has put out a ton of goodies. From highly detailed statues to clothes and more, you can get any kind of Godzilla merchandise you want with a bit of hunting. And thanks to Squishmallows, plush lovers will be able to add Godzilla to their collection this holiday season!
ComicBook
New PS5 Game Teased by Demon's Souls Developer
Bluepoint Games seems to be dropping hints about an unannounced PlayStation 5 game. The studio has released a new image celebrating the holiday season, with four gifts, only three of which are unwrapped. The three unwrapped gifts are connected to games that Bluepoint has worked on. The team developed the remakes of Shadow of the Colossus and Demon's Souls, and also served in a support capacity on God of War Ragnarok. All three of those games are represented by gifts in the image, while the fourth would seem to indicate a game that has yet to be announced. Clearly the team has something to announce in 2023!
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Holiday Event Reveals Surprise Stealth Release
This week, Nintendo has been hosting a special House of Indies holiday event, which has seen multiple reveals. Some games have also gotten an immediate release on Nintendo Switch, giving users the chance to check out something completely new that same day! On the third day, Nintendo pulled back the curtain on Sail Forth, the latest game from developer Festive Vector. The title is available on the Switch eShop right now, but it's worth noting that the game has also released on a whole bunch of other platforms, including PlayStation 4, Steam, Xbox One, and the Epic Games Store.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Shares First Look at Winter Finale
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is at the top of its game right now, and season one has been hot since it dropped back in October. After years of waiting, Studio Pierrot brought Ichigo back to the screen this year, and it left fans feeling a certain type of emotional. Now, the anime is about to run into its winter finale, and Bleach just gave us a look at what's in store.
Comments / 0