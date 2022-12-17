Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Focuses on The Trunks From The Future
Trunks has remained a major part of the Dragon Ball franchise since first hitting the series as a part of Dragon Ball Z. With his future self's status up in the air, the current Trunks is set to take the lead in the latest arc of Dragon Ball Super's manga, but one cosplayer has decided to revisit the past by calling on the future. While the current series gave us a new take on Future Trunks, his original aesthetic remains a fan favorite.
ComicBook
New The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse Clip for Apple TV+ Movie Released (Exclusive)
There are a number of holiday-themed films that highlight the sentiments of the season that audiences have been checking out in the lead-up to Christmas, but with the event just days away, some audiences might be wrapping up their seasonal celebrations. Luckily, Apple TV+ still has surprises in store for its subscribers, as the animated film The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse is set to premiere on the service this weekend. You can check out an exclusive clip from the new film above before The Boy, The Mole, The Fox, and The Horse premieres on Apple TV+ on December 25th.
ComicBook
Naruto Reveals Sarada's Most Mysterious Ability Yet
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations announced at this year's Jump Festa that the anime adaptation was preparing to not only adapt the Sasuke and Sakura spin-off story but also return to the manga by tackling the Code Arc. With the television series releasing a new episode on a weekly basis, the manga is continuing to release new chapters and has thrown an interesting wrinkle with the Hidden Leaf Village. With Eida and Daemon joining the ranks of Konoha, Sarada Uchiha has been given a mysterious new ability.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Preps Edgeshot for War
My Hero Academia has plenty of heroes under its thumb, but only so many of them can rank as Japan's best. Of course, we know Endeavor and Hawks lead the list with Best Jeanist, but they aren't the only ones trying to save the world. The manga has proven just how powerful others like Mirko and Edgeshot are. And thanks to one cosplay, fans can get an idea of how the latter geared up for war against All For One.
ComicBook
Chucky Releases Streaming Yule Log for Child's Play Fans
This weekend will see various homes around the world engaging in holiday festivities, some of which will turn their TVs to streaming yule logs of various types, but for horror fans out there, SYFY's Chucky has the perfect way to get in the spirit of the season with a YouTube stream featuring the beloved doll. A majority of the 70-minute video features Chucky sitting by a warm fire and drinking hot chocolate, though there are clips from the TV series, quips, and various other Easter eggs scattered throughout. Season 2 of the series wrapped up last month and, while a Season 3 has yet to be confirmed, Chucky continues to grow its following.
ComicBook
Reacher: Prime Video Boss Has Good News for Season 2 Release Date
Good news, Reacher fans. The wait for the second season of the popular Prime Video series may not be all that long. In an interview with Collider, Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders teased that the second season of the Alan Ritchson-starring series could debut sometime in 2023. Production on Season 2 has only been underway for a couple of months.
ComicBook
Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Provides Updates on Margot Robbie, Johnny Depp, and Franchise Future
Despite the worldwide success of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise over the past two decades, the live-action movie series has stagnated in recent years, though producer Jerry Bruckheimer offered some updates on the franchise and what the future holds for it. During a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker addressed what the future could hold for a reported Margot Robbie-led spinoff, the script that is currently being developed for the next installment, and what longtime star Johnny Depp's future could be with the series. Currently, there is no announced release date for any film in the series.
ComicBook
Shazam! Star Zachary Levi Breaks Silence on Recast Rumors
The future of the onscreen DC Universe has been speculated about at length, with new DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran set to usher in a new era of storytelling inspired by the publisher's characters. There have been a flurry of questions surrounding which characters from existing canon may or may not be included in Gunn and Safran's plans, including Shazam! star Zachary Levi, who will next be seen in the sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods in a couple of months. On Tuesday, Levi responded to a tweet from a fan suggesting that Levi might be recast or fired from the role of Shazam! — and indicated that that's probably not the case.
ComicBook
Mob Psycho 100 Actor Breaks Silence on the Anime's Finale
Mob Psycho 100 has brought its anime adaptation to a close, and anime fans aren't the only ones that are pouring one out for everyone's favorite young psychic. With Studio Bones adapting the manga by the high-octane artist known as ONE, the voice actor behind Mob in Japan, Setsuo Ito, took the opportunity to share his feelings on saying goodbye to the character that helped solidify his career in the voice acting business. Based on the heart-warming and action-packed events of the anime, it has earned its place as a fan favorite.
ComicBook
Babylon Releases Naughty and Nice Trailers
The new movie Babylon has decided to release two different kinds of trailers before the Christmas holiday – one naughty, and one nice. As you can see below, The "Nice Trailer" for Babylon frames the film as the collective efforts of the main cast (and all their collaborators) to push the film industry out of the Silent Film Era and into a bold new enduring future. Brad Pitt's character is framed as the classic movie star dreaming of something bigger and better in his career, while Margot Robbie is framed as the sassy and beautiful newcomer who signals that new era's arrival.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Season 6 Shows Off the Villains With Cool Art
My Hero Academia has reached the climax of the first half of the sixth season, and the anime is showing some major love for the villains this time around with some cool new cover art! Much like how they took the center stage for an arc during the fifth season of the series, the villains have been getting a lot of spotlight over the course of Season 6's episode thus far. As the anime takes on the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from the manga series, fans have seen how each of the villains has made some big moves against all of the heroes.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Season 1 Previews Final Ending Theme
This past fall anime season was one of the biggest in the history of the medium, and many anime series are prepping to bring their respective seasons, and/or cours, to a close before 2023 arrives. With Mob Psycho 100 recently ending its anime adaptation, Spy x Family preparing to bid farewell to its first anime season, My Hero Academia ending its sixth season's first cours, a new anime hit of the year, Chainsaw Man, is aiming to say goodbye to its first season. Luckily, the MAPPA production has a parting gift for fans.
ComicBook
Charlie Cox Reveals How New Daredevil Series Will Be Different on Disney+
Daredevil star Charlie Cox says that fans should be expecting a slightly different version of Matt Murdock on Disney+. NME grabbed the actor to talk about his upcoming Netflix project, Treason. But, everything comes back to The Devil of Hell's Kitchen. In his comments, Cox says that the show will be a little different than what's come before. It seems like the creative team is trying to hem as closely to the previous incarnation. However, there's been a lot of time between the last episodes of Daredevil on Netflix and Daredevil: Born Again. In honesty, there's also the question of how it all fits along other MCU tidbits like The Snap, and more recently the Echo series coming out on Disney+ as well. All those answers are forthcoming, but Cox is looking forward to the challenge of Matt Murdock's future.
ComicBook
That '90s Show Full Trailer Brings Back Original Stars
The upcoming That '90s Show is set to be a sequel to the beloved That '70s Show, focusing more on the children of the original characters than those iconic figures, yet a new trailer for the upcoming series brings back those performers to tease their involvement in the series. This new trailer shows off Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Wilmer Valderrama, and Tommy Chong. While fans will be delighted to see those characters appear in the trailer, the tease mainly reminds audiences that the upcoming series will focus on a group of all-new characters. That '90s Show will debut on Netflix on January 19, 2023.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Shares First Look at Winter Finale
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is at the top of its game right now, and season one has been hot since it dropped back in October. After years of waiting, Studio Pierrot brought Ichigo back to the screen this year, and it left fans feeling a certain type of emotional. Now, the anime is about to run into its winter finale, and Bleach just gave us a look at what's in store.
ComicBook
Yellowjackets Season 2 Reveals First Look at Adult Van
In Season 1 of Showtime's Yellowjackets, audiences saw in a flashback that Van (Liv Hewson) had been brutally attacked by wolves and suffered intense injuries to her face, with a casting announcement about Season 2 confirming that Lauren Ambrose would be playing the adult version of the character, which also alerted audiences to the fact that the character had survived into the present day. Entertainment Weekly revealed the first look at the character in the upcoming season, though these images fail to give much insight into how the figure will factor into the overall storyline. The new season of Yellowjackets will be premiering on the Showtime app on March 24, 2023 before its broadcast premiere on Showtime on March 26, 2023.
Melissa De Sousa reunites with Taye Diggs and Terrence Howard for ‘The Best Man: Final Chapters’
Melissa De Sousa famously played Munch’s domineering girlfriend in the 1999 hit “The Best Man.” Now over 20 years later, she’s reprising her role as Shelby Taylor for the “Final Chapters” in “The Best Man” franchise. This isn’t the first time De Sousa returned to the cult classic. Back in 2013, she starred in “The […]
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Goes Under the Knife With Toga
My Hero Academia has seen both heroes and villains step up to the plate when it comes to the anime's sixth season, with both Class 1-A and the League of Villains working to forge their own version of Hero Society. With Toga suffering a massive loss as a result of the Paranormal Liberation War, she remains a fan-favorite member of Shigaraki's forces, so it should come as no surprise that anime fans continue bringing her to life via cosplay.
ComicBook
The Addams Family 4K Ultra HD SteelBook Blu-ray Is Scary Cheap
Tim Burton's Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega is absolutely dominating Netflix right now. In fact, it had the second-biggest streaming debut of all-time according to Nielsen. Those who enjoyed the series might be interested in revisiting the Barry Sonnenfeld-directed The Addams Family film that hit theaters in 1991. If that's the case, you can pick up the recently released 4K Ultra HD edition of the movie with a SteelBook case for only $12.96 (44% off) here on Amazon and here at Walmart. The deal makes it $7 cheaper than the standard 4K Blu-ray edition!
ComicBook
Fan-Favorite DC Animated TV Shows Are Leaving HBO Max Soon
The HBO Max content purge continues with the removal of four fan-favorite animated series from DC. Justice League and Justice League Unlimited helped launch the DC Animated Universe, bringing together DC's greatest heroes like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and more. Intercollected storytelling and memorable performances by heroes not considered A-listers helped propel Justice League/Justice League Unlimited to new heights. Fans have been able to stream both shows, along with Aquaman (1967), and Batman: The Brave and The Bold, on HBO Max, but those days will soon come to an end starting in January.
Comments / 0