Daredevil star Charlie Cox says that fans should be expecting a slightly different version of Matt Murdock on Disney+. NME grabbed the actor to talk about his upcoming Netflix project, Treason. But, everything comes back to The Devil of Hell's Kitchen. In his comments, Cox says that the show will be a little different than what's come before. It seems like the creative team is trying to hem as closely to the previous incarnation. However, there's been a lot of time between the last episodes of Daredevil on Netflix and Daredevil: Born Again. In honesty, there's also the question of how it all fits along other MCU tidbits like The Snap, and more recently the Echo series coming out on Disney+ as well. All those answers are forthcoming, but Cox is looking forward to the challenge of Matt Murdock's future.

4 HOURS AGO