Showers end making for a sunny Sunday afternoon

Showers will linger through the overnight hours and early Sunday morning, but should move south by 9 am. It will be a bit chilly Sunday morning with lows in the mid 50s. With plenty of sunshine Sunday afternoon, highs will rise to the upper 60s.

Monday morning will be the coldest of the next several with lows in the mid to upper 40s. With a light wind some of us will experience wind chills in the 30s. Monday afternoon will warm up nicely with mild highs in the low 70s.

The next storm system will move through Tuesday bringing a good chance of heavy rain Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

A stronger front will bring rain and storms late Thursday into early Friday and also usher in the coldest air of the season just in time for Christmas. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will both start out very cold with lows in the low 40s and feature highs in the mid to upper 50s.

