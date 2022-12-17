ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFLA

Showers end making for a sunny Sunday afternoon

By Eric Stone
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UMvI7_0jmLsyKl00

Showers will linger through the overnight hours and early Sunday morning, but should move south by 9 am. It will be a bit chilly Sunday morning with lows in the mid 50s. With plenty of sunshine Sunday afternoon, highs will rise to the upper 60s.

Monday morning will be the coldest of the next several with lows in the mid to upper 40s. With a light wind some of us will experience wind chills in the 30s. Monday afternoon will warm up nicely with mild highs in the low 70s.

The next storm system will move through Tuesday bringing a good chance of heavy rain Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

A stronger front will bring rain and storms late Thursday into early Friday and also usher in the coldest air of the season just in time for Christmas. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will both start out very cold with lows in the low 40s and feature highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
WFLA

Increasing rain chances late today and tonight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It started out dry, but rain chances continue to increase this afternoon and evening. The heaviest and most widespread downpours will be this evening with a few lingering showers into early tomorrow morning. The rain ends not long after sunrise tomorrow. This first system will not bring any cooler air. Highs […]
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Scattered storms today ahead of strong front tomorrow

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s cool, misty and foggy this morning, but we’ll break the clouds up enough by midday to get temperatures into the low 70s this afternoon. Today will be the last day in the 70s until the end of next week. Scattered storms form this afternoon. Today’s rain chance is 50%, and […]
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Florida woman claims top lottery prize from Publix

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 30-year-old woman from Vero Beach, Florida claimed a $2 million top prize from the Florida 100X the Cash scratch-off game at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. According to the Florida Lottery, 30-year-old Taylor Lubas, trustee of the Haystack Invest Irrevocable Trust, cashed out her prize as a one-time, […]
VERO BEACH, FL
WFLA

WFLA

125K+
Followers
26K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy