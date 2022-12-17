Read full article on original website
VTrans preparing for icy roads, high winds, power outages
There's a high wind warning and flood watch in place for much of Vermont, New York and New Hampshire.
Major Storm Coming
Try to finish your shopping this evening. Most of Thursday will feature mostly cloudy and mostly dry weather. Spotty showers will develop in the afternoon and turn steadier in the evening. Rain and wind will intensify overnight and lead to our next WEATHER ALERT. Go slow if you’re driving in...
‘One of the worst storms in history’
110K households lost power Staff report The first major storm of the year brought nearly two feet of heavy, wet snow to the region and caused outages for 110,000 customers, according to Green Mountain Power. “This storm ranked as one […] Read More The post ‘One of the worst storms in history’ appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Blizzard Warnings Officially Posted For Western New York
The National Weather Service has issued an official blizzard warning for portions of the Western New York area. If you have a phone by your bed, perhaps you were alerted early Thursday to a blizzard warning? The snow and wind will be sever in the next couple of days. As much as 1-3 feet of snow is possible. The bigger issue will be the rapid freeze and blowing and drifting snow.
Hochul on holiday storm: ‘Brace yourselves for a big one’
"The worst is coming Friday," Hochul said. "Do your shopping today and tomorrow. Do your traveling [Thursday]."
Historic Bomb Cyclone For New York State
If you have been near a store over the last couple of days, you probably have been very frustrated. Not only are there last minute shoppers looking for Christmas gifts, they are stocking up on essentials for the next major weather event. The forecast has been focused a little more...
How will the oncoming storm affect driving conditions?
A winter storm is making its way across the country, and we're expecting widespread rain and strong wind gusts to be the primary local impacts late Thursday night into Friday.
wrvo.org
Will New York see a white Christmas? It's depends on where you live
Central New York has seen some winter weather the past few weeks. Will that pattern continue and should New Yorkers be dreaming of seeing a White Christmas this year?. Yonggang Wang, a climatologist at SUNY Oswego, defines a "white Christmas" as having at least one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day. He said, luckily for Bing Crosby, much of New York state is likely to see snow on Christmas this year.
Here’s When Massachusetts Can Expect the Next Snowfall
Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Snow is something us New Englanders look forward to especially around the holidays. Temperatures have actually for the most part been pretty mild but when they drop, they drop. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?
wnypapers.com
State agencies prepare emergency response assets ahead of incoming weather system expected to impact state Thursday through holiday weekend
Heavy rain, snow, high winds, flash freezing, flooding and power outages all possible this week, as winter storm moves into New York. √ Governor urges New Yorkers preparing to travel this week to plan ahead and consider leaving earlier than scheduled to avoid hazardous travel conditions. Gov. Kathy Hochul on...
erienewsnow.com
National Grid Prepared For Record Setting Winter Storm In WNY
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — This weekend, weather outside might be frightful across Western New York as a powerful winter storm is expected to snarl Christmas plans. With winds that could reach up to 70 miles per hour, blowing snow could lead to whiteout conditions just before the Christmas holiday.
pix11.com
Intense end-of-week storm to create travel nightmares for New Yorkers just before Christmas
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A powerful storm system takes aim toward the tri-state region. Unfortunately, the timing cannot be any worse as it comes right before Christmas, when many are expected to travel. Numerous weather-related advisories have been issued for the strong winds, heavy rain and significant coastal flooding...
Will Massachusetts roads be icy after Friday’s winter storm?
The forecasted weather conditions for Friday afternoon and Saturday morning could not be more different. From rain pouring down in temperatures over 50 degrees around midday Friday, the turnaround within just 12 hours will be stark. Temperatures are expected to plunge into the 20s by midnight and keep falling. By daybreak Saturday, Boston may be just 19 degrees. Worcester and Western Massachusetts will be colder.
Possibility for 70K power outages in Mass. when approaching storm hits, utility company warns
BOSTON — Tens of thousands of people in Massachusetts could lose power when a winter storm packing damaging wind gusts and heavy rain moves in later this week. Craig Hallstrom, President of Regional Electric Operations at Eversource, said Wednesday that he believes the storm could leave up to 70,000 customers in the dark when the weather system moves in Thursday night.
‘One of the most intense storm systems in decades’ to lash Upstate NY on Christmas weekend
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It would be hard to conjure up a worst-case weather scenario as bad as the one we’re facing this weekend: On the three-day Christmas weekend, Upstate New York could be slammed with a storm so powerful and so disruptive it happens only once every few decades.
WKBW-TV
Snow removal crews preparing for Christmas weekend storm in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Snow removal crews are already planning for the forecasted snowstorm. The timing of the storm, coinciding with Christmas Eve on Saturday and Christmas day on Sunday, is causing some issues with staffing because so many are hoping to have off for Christmas. Erie County Department...
Winter storm prep: National Weather Service says 'once-in-a-generation' storm approaching Buffalo region
A winter storm bearing down on Buffalo, New York, and the surrounding region is being described by National Weather Service forecasters as a “once-in-a-generation" event.
whatsupnewp.com
Powerful storm system brings potential for damaging winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rain to Northeast
The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for northern Connecticut, all of Massachusetts east of Berkshire County, and Rhode Island. According to the Outlook, a powerful storm system is expected to bring the potential for damaging southerly wind gusts, coastal flooding, heavy rain, and the risk of small river and stream flooding. The main time of concern is Thursday night and Friday.
Wild Weather in Hudson Valley Leading Up to Christmas
A huge storm is barreling toward the East Coast just before Christmas. How will this affect the Hudson Valley?. Last week we told you that the Hudson Valley was predicted to receive over two feet of snow in the days leading up to the holiday. Luckily, we won't see that much snow, but some nasty weather will certainly put a damper on everyone's travel plans.
