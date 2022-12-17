Frances Heffernan Rooney of Rye, New York passed away peacefully on Saturday December 17, 2022 at Greenwich Hospital. “Franny” lived a long and love-filled life guided by faith, family and friends. She was born in 1926 in Worcester Massachusetts, the second child of Ray and Margaret Heffernan. Franny graduated from Newton Country Day School of the Sacred Heart in Newton MA and Rosemont College in PA. She was a great athlete throughout her life playing tennis, golf and was a terrific skier. A social worker after college, she met Francis C. (“Frank”) Rooney of North Brookfield MA. Smitten by her beautiful smile and quiet demeanor, Frank pursued the “City Miss” from Worcester, and they were married for 65 years before his death at age 93 in March 2015. Franny was the quiet strength behind the scenes for her husband through his long and successful career.

RYE, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO