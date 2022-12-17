ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollidaysburg, PA

DA gives update on ‘Gender Queer’ book brought to Hollidaysburg school

By Rebecca Parsons
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28cziL_0jmLsmzH00

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – In early November, outrage circulated on social media over the book ‘Gender Queer’ appearing in a classroom in the Hollidaysburg Junior High.

The book itself was brought into school by a teacher and when school officials found out about the situation, they informed parents that the teacher was told to never bring the book back.

Hollidaysburg Police conducted multiple individual interviews of both students and school district personnel. At the current point of the investigation, none of the witnesses interviewed by law enforcement have disclosed first-hand observations that would rise to criminal conduct under Pennsylvania law, according to a statement from District Attorney’s Office.

School responds after teacher brings ‘Gender Queer’ book to class

Officials also stated in a release that the criminal investigation and decision to prosecute is completely separate from any administrative decision made by an employer regarding whether the individual violated any internal code of conduct or what, if any, employment ramifications are imposed.

In addition to the Blair County District Attorney’s Office releasing their findings in the investigation. Below is an updated statement to parents from the Hollidaysburg Superintendent Robert Gildea.

Dear Junior High Parents,

The intent of this message is to update you on the status of Ms. Nicole Stouffer.   Ms. Stouffer will be returning to the classroom effective January 3, 2023.  No further comment will be made regarding any corrective action that may or may not have been taken against the teacher as it is an internal personnel matter.

A press release will soon be issued by the Blair County District Attorney regarding the external investigation.

‘Gender Queer’ has been the center of controversy the past few years as schools began to ban it from being used in curriculums or put on library shelves. The book is a 2019 graphic memoir written and illustrated by Maia Kobabe.

This criminal investigation remains ongoing in that Hollidaysburg Police will continue to
interview any witnesses who come forward with information relevant to the teacher’s behavior toward students.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Johnstown mom encourages others to pay it forward in honor of son

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — When Noreen Conahan’s son, Dallas Beauregard, would leave for school she would tell him, “go be shiny.” It’s a phrase that now hangs on her door in Johnstown in his honor. “Go be shiny and pay it forward,” Conahan explained. “So it’s a reminder to us every day when we walk […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
fox8tv.com

HASD Teacher Controversy Update

The Blair County District Attorney’s Office provided an update on Friday into the Investigation into accusations that a Teacher at the Hollidaysburg Area School District brought a copy of the controversial book: “Gender Queer” to her Classroom. The School received numerous complaints from Parents beginning in November...
WTAJ

Altoona church to open new youth outreach center in 2023

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Champion Life Church in Altoona will be opening a new youth center to help provide after-school and weekend activities. The new Altoona Youth Outreach Center located at 1314 12th Street is scheduled to open in early 2023. A moderate renovation will soon be made to the church’s former gymnasium complex. […]
ALTOONA, PA
abc23.com

Cambria County Homeless

Homelessness is an ongoing issue that continues to affect many counties across the Commonwealth, including right here in Cambria County. But what’s being done locally to help combat this problem especially as the temperature continues to drop?. We went to the only homeless shelter in Johnstown Tuesday The Martha...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PSP: State College man accused of raping a child at his home

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A State College man is facing rape charges after state police said he sexually assaulted a child at his home. The young girl told troopers in June that sometime during 2020, Ryan Harvey, 41, sexually assaulted her with “his ‘privates'” while at his residence, state police out of Rockview wrote in […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

SCI Houtzdale staff member accused of supplying drugs to inmates

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A staff member at SCI Houtzdale in Southern Clearfield County is facing legal issues after he was accused of smuggling drugs to multiple inmates. Prior to September 2022, security officials at the prison received information over a period of several months about Food Service Instructor Neil Rudy, 41, of Altoona. […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

High school wins PennDOT District 9 “Paint the Plow” contest

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high school in Bedford County has been declared the winner of PennDOT’s annual Paint the Plow program in District 9. This year’s fan favorite award went to the Tussey Mountain High School in Saxton. The art on the plow depicts two Titan mascots saying “Don’t drive and text” and […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

INDIANA COUNTY SHERIFF WARNS PUBLIC OF GIFT CARD SCAM

Indiana County Sheriff Bob Fyock is warning residents about a gift card scam going around the area. In a Facebook post, Fyock said someone is claiming to be him and is asking residents for gift cards or threatening to arrest them. The funds garnered from gift cards were, subsequently, sent to Nigeria.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

TWO DISPLACED BY FIRE ON SCHOOL STREET

Two people were displaced due to a fire on School Street in Indiana Borough last night. Indiana County 911 reported that the call went out at 9:18 last night for a structure fire at 219 School Street. Indiana, Creekside and Homer City fire departments along with Indiana Borough Police, the HazMat team and citizens ambulance were initially dispatched. Plumville and Blacklick fire departments were called in for standby detail within the hour, and 40 minutes after the first call, the Coral-Graceton fire department was called to provide assistance on scene.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Couturiaux Sentenced in Child Assault Case

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Clearfield man charged for his part in a child assault case pleaded guilty Monday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Kyle Victor Couturiaux, 36, was sentenced to 21 months to nine years in state prison by Judge Paul E. Cherry for three felony counts of endangering the welfare of children.
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man charged in $7,600 home improvement fraud

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing charges after reportedly taking $7,600 from a woman to replace her roof but never doing the job. Altoona police have charged 47-year-old Benjamin Townsend after allegedly taking a $500 cash deposit from an Altoona woman and then cashing a $7,100 check the next morning to replace […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Driver identified in deadly Altoona crash

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person has lost their life and two were taken to the hospital after an overnight car crash in Altoona. It has been confirmed that the deadly crash happened at the 1100 block of Altoona’s 10th Avenue expressway at 1:55 a.m. The driver of the 2019 Volkswagen Jetta, later identified […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield Commissioners file lawsuit over county jail construction

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield County Commissioners announced that renovations to the county jail revealed there might have been deceptive practices involved when a bond beam was not installed. The county recently announced that they hired D’Amico Law Offices LLC, Pittsburgh, to represent the county and file the litigation. Through an examination of the […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

GOFUNDME CAMPAIGN EXCEEDS ANTICIPATED LEVEL FOR DECEASED INDIANA MAN

The Gofundme campaign on behalf of 21-year-old Trent Davis of Indiana had reached $7,200 as of yesterday. Davis, who was a 2018 graduate of Indiana High School, was killed on November 8th in Ukraine while trying to save civilians as a volunteer with the International Legion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. A U.S. Army veteran, Davis was on his second stint in the war-torn country, having first gone there in March to help train both civilians and soldiers and returned in October. A funeral service was held on Friday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
INDIANA, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

PAINT THE PLOW WINNER ANNOUNCED

PennDOT announced the District 10 regional winner of the Paint the Plow safety outreach contest. Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School won the “Fan Favorite” award, which was determined by online voting. Keystone High School of Clarion County was the honorable mention. All of the participant’s blades will be...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Woman charged with DUI after crash with kids in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman is facing charges after Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said she was under the influence of alcohol when she crashed her SUV with three kids inside. Troopers from the PSP Bedford station were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash and were told by EMTs that the driver, […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One killed after head-on crash on 219 in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A crash Wednesday night on a highway in Cambria County has taken the life of one person. According to dispatch, at 7:52 p.m., a head-on collision between two cars along route 219 going south at the Adam and Richland Township line had the road closed starting at the St. Michael exit. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy