Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Related
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Boys Town
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber as he talks to a former Boys Town Graduate, Jeff Sweezy, and a recent Boys Town Graduate, Tyler Weeda-Carlson! The holidays at Boys Town provide an opportunity to do many things for the kids on campus. Find out more in todays interview or at the Boys Town website.
WOWT
Holiday will shine on at Open Door Mission
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For 68 Christmases, Open Door Mission has found a way. “There’s always room at the table for one more.”. Open Door Mission president and CEO Candace Gregory is already preparing for the coming weather extremes. The shelter at capacity, but they’ve rolled out mats to handle when the expected overflow population comes in from the storm.
WOWT
"Best of Bennington" awards turn out to be bogus
Since its opening, Warhorse Casino in Lincoln has brought in nearly $2 million for the state. Westside senior making history on the football field. A Westside student is breaking barriers after helping the Warriors to a state championship. Homeless vets finding new homes for Christmas. Updated: 9 hours ago. Moving...
WOWT
Hiland Dairy works with Omaha Public Schools to deliver milk cartons to hungry families
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands of cartons of milk will be going to hungry families, just in time for the holidays. Hiland Dairy worked with Omaha Public Schools to collect milk cartons from the schools and bring them over to Open Door Mission. They’ve been doing this collection for years....
WOWT
Omaha coping with snow, cold - 11AM
The extreme cold is affecting how the city works to keep roads safe. It's also affecting Omaha Metro bus lines. Those going out and about in the dangerous cold are advised to layer up and take it slow. Keeping pets safe in the cold. Updated: 2 hours ago. Keep them...
WOWT
Black Men United food pantry helps hundreds of Omaha families
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of metro families lined up near 30th and Ames Monday morning to get some help for the holidays. The line for Black Men United’s food pantry stretched down 30th Street for several blocks. For DeJuan Whitlow and Alec Conrad, this pantry is a lifeline.
WOWT
Open Door Mission preparing for winter storm, Christmas
A body has been found in Topeka, Kansas, believed to be that of missing Omaha woman Cari Allen. A study from the ACLU of Nebraska is shining light on the drawbacks of cash bond and how it may disproportionately affect Nebraskans. 6:30 p.m. Storm Tracker update: Road conditions continuing to...
WOWT
Amid freezing cold, Omaha workers are pressing through
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Omaha men spent their Thursday morning blowing snow and plowing streets after the overnight storm. “You’re just trying to help people out is all it is,” Jason Dueling said. Dueling said the below-freezing temperatures slowed down some of their work. The cold air...
WOWT
Omaha residents working to keep warm, safe
The extreme cold is affecting how the city works to keep roads safe. It's also affecting Omaha Metro bus lines. Dangerously cold temperatures have set in as winds expected to come in Thursday afternoon. Keeping pets safe in the cold. Updated: 2 hours ago. Keep them warm and groomed, and...
WOWT
City working to relocate hundreds after Omaha apartment condemned
Best-of awards for one Nebraska city are turning out to be bogus. Westside senior making history on the football field. A Westside student is breaking barriers after helping the Warriors to a state championship. Homeless vets finding new homes for Christmas. Updated: 4 hours ago. Moving Veterans Forward is helping...
WOWT
Keeping pets safe in the cold
The extreme cold is affecting how the city works to keep roads safe. It's also affecting Omaha Metro bus lines. Those going out and about in the dangerous cold are advised to layer up and take it slow. Omaha coping with snow, cold - 11AM. Updated: 2 hours ago. Dangerously...
WOWT
Westside senior making history on the football field
Best-of awards for one Nebraska city are turning out to be bogus. Since its opening, Warhorse Casino in Lincoln has brought in nearly $2 million for the state. Moving Veterans Forward is helping homeless veterans find a home for the holidays. Metro bus adjusting schedules, limited runs. Updated: 9 hours...
WOWT
Legacy Crossing resident doing what she can to find a home
Best-of awards for one Nebraska city are turning out to be bogus. Since its opening, Warhorse Casino in Lincoln has brought in nearly $2 million for the state. Westside senior making history on the football field. Updated: 2 hours ago. A Westside student is breaking barriers after helping the Warriors...
WOWT
Homeless vets finding new homes for Christmas
Best-of awards for one Nebraska city are turning out to be bogus. Since its opening, Warhorse Casino in Lincoln has brought in nearly $2 million for the state. Westside senior making history on the football field. Updated: 9 hours ago. A Westside student is breaking barriers after helping the Warriors...
WOWT
6 First Alert Day Thursday and Friday
Road conditions continue to deteriorate as the overnight hours progress. A study from the ACLU of Nebraska is shining light on the drawbacks of cash bond and how it may disproportionately affect Nebraskans. Updated: 16 hours ago. A body has been found in Topeka, Kansas, believed to be that of...
WOWT
Emily's Wednesday night forecast
Omaha's Open Door Mission is preparing to take more people in in advance of the winter storm and the holidays. Road conditions continue to deteriorate as the overnight hours progress. New study explores drawbacks of cash bond. Updated: 12 hours ago. A study from the ACLU of Nebraska is shining...
WOWT
Mount Crescent opens for 2022-2023 season, now with new renovations
HONEY CREEK, Iowa. (WOWT) - The cold didn’t stop people from coming to the opening of Mount Crescent on Wednesday. It is one of Pottawattamie County’s top attractions. Folks like Ella Hanson said they’ve been waiting for this for a while. “We came a couple of years...
WOWT
Metro bus adjusting schedules, limited runs
Since its opening, Warhorse Casino in Lincoln has brought in nearly $2 million for the state. Best-of awards for one Nebraska city are turning out to be bogus. Westside senior making history on the football field. Updated: 13 hours ago. A Westside student is breaking barriers after helping the Warriors...
WOWT
Douglas County Health offers tips for cold weather
The City of Omaha has suspended all financial support to PACE after the execution of an FBI warrant Tuesday. The wife of a man charged in the Laurel homicides has been arrested in connection with the murders. Arrest made in Ralston laundromat robbery. Updated: 50 minutes ago. An arrest has...
WOWT
BREAKING: Body found in Kansas connected to Omaha missing persons' case
Road conditions continue to deteriorate as the overnight hours progress. A study from the ACLU of Nebraska is shining light on the drawbacks of cash bond and how it may disproportionately affect Nebraskans. 6:30 p.m. Storm Tracker update: Road conditions continuing to deteriorate. Updated: 6 hours ago. Road conditions continue...
Comments / 0