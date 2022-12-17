ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Murphy’s law
3d ago

He tried to make people think it’s constitutional by the name. You have the right to own not carry. He will only fool his sheep. People with no training shouldn’t carry that’s why it in place. Desantis will make it less safe when mental health is a big issue

John Jack Coyne
2d ago

I’m old enough to remember 1/2 the pick up trucks at high school had gun racks in the back window. Guns aren’t the problem, people are. Don’t fall into the democrats welfare trap, you’ll never have anything and you’ll be taught to blame everyone else. Go to school, work hard, love your family, leave your money to your kids , Vote Republican!!

250R ATC GUY
2d ago

Why would any law abiding citizen care about constitutional carry? I have no issue getting a permit, and also like the fact that I can keep my gun on me most places I travel.

Florida Phoenix

DeSantis stokes the culture wars at the expense of Florida schools and free speech

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis has assumed the rank of general in the nation’s culture wars. Through his rhetoric and political actions on both LGBTQ+ and racial justice issues, he has used the power of his office to attack communities in Florida at the expense of Florida’s schools, students and families, and our First Amendment rights. […] The post DeSantis stokes the culture wars at the expense of Florida schools and free speech appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
YAHOO!

Voice of the people: Florida legislators 'bought and paid for'

Florida clearly no longer has a government that is "Of the People, By the People, For the People." (Homeowners face higher costs as legislators address crisis, 12/14/2022.) The Florida Republican-dominated legislature, bought, paid for and commanded by the likes of Big Insurance, Florida Power and Light, Duke Energy and others, like good little children are doing what they are told and literally stripping Florida homeowners of the benefits of insuring their homes.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Three words in a new law threaten Florida's rental boat industry

Three words in the Boating Safety Act passed by the Florida Legislature this year are causing a lot of anxiety in the rental watercraft industry. It's all about insurance. The words in question are "and the renter." That basically requires that not only the rental watercraft be insured, but also the person renting it.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Poll: Majority of GOP voters in Miami-Dade oppose carrying concealed weapons without a permit

'The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that he expects the GOP-led Legislature to pass a bill next year that would allow people to carry guns without a concealed-weapons permit, but a new poll of voters taken in Miami-Dade County shows that the public — particularly Hispanic voters — strongly oppose that measure.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Grants More Licenses To The Medical Marijuana Industry After DeSantis Says Firms Aren't Paying Enough To Trade

On December 19, Florida's Department of Health began the process that will see 22 new licenses issued to companies wishing to join the state's growing medical marijuana industry. The news follows in a year when the number of registered users of medical marijuana in the state has reached almost 750,000.Industry analysts have predicted that Florida's medical marijuana business could continue to grow, reaching $1.5 billion by the end of 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

FL insurance commissioner Altmaier resigns

Earlier this week, Florida legislators passed major changes impacting a property insurance industry that is in crisis. A day later, Florida Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier resigned. Altmaier is 40 years old. In his letter of resignation, referring to his time as the state’s chief insurance regulator, Altmaier said, “It is...
floridapolitics.com

Report: It’s insurers, not injured workers, driving workers’ compensation legal fees

Defense attorneys' fees increased nearly 5.6% while plaintiff attorneys' fees dipped by 1.9%. Statewide business associations would like lawmakers to limit what injured workers can pay their attorneys, but a new state report shows it’s not injured workers driving legal costs in the system. The amount of money injured...
fox35orlando.com

Jan. 6 Capitol riot: Trial of Florida "Proud Boy" begins Monday

Jury selection begins Monday for a Florida man accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Joseph Biggs of Ormond Beach is being tried in Washington, D.C. .after being arrested in Volusia County in January of 2021. Biggs is facing several federal charges, including conspiracy to commit sedition.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Toni Koraza

DeSantis to Make Major Toll Changes. What It Means for Drivers?

Florida tolls are about to change. Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill offering relief to frequent commuters and families using toll roads across the Sunshine State. The signed Senate Bill 6A, establishing the Toll Relief Program through the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), will provide toll rebates to commuters who use their transponder 35 or more times in a month and will receive a 50% toll credit to their account. According to DeSantis, this guarantees that Floridians, not tourists, will profit from the refund scheme.
FLORIDA STATE

