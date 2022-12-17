Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis has assumed the rank of general in the nation’s culture wars. Through his rhetoric and political actions on both LGBTQ+ and racial justice issues, he has used the power of his office to attack communities in Florida at the expense of Florida’s schools, students and families, and our First Amendment rights. […] The post DeSantis stokes the culture wars at the expense of Florida schools and free speech appeared first on Florida Phoenix.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO