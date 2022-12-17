Read full article on original website
cuse.com
Dominant Fourth Quarter Leads Syracuse Past UAlbany
Syracuse women's basketball concluded its four-game homestand with a 87-64 victory against UAlbany in front of the largest home crowd of the season (7,311) for School Day. Dyaisha Fair led the way with another dynamic scoring performance, as the senior guard scored 26 points, one shy of her season-high. Graduate...
CBS Sports
Watch Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
After a two-game homestand, the Pittsburgh Panthers will be on the road. The Panthers and the Syracuse Orange will face off in an ACC battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at JMA Wireless Dome. The teams split their matchups last year, with 'Cuse winning the first 77-61 at home and Pitt taking the second 64-53.
cuse.com
Orange Return To ACC Play Against Pitt
Game Details: Tuesday, Dec. 20, Syracuse, N.Y., 9:00 p.m. Syracuse (8-4, 1-0) returns to ACC action by hosting Pitt (8-4,1-0) inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 9:00 p.m. SETTING THE STAGE. The Orange were victorious in their non-conference finale, as the squad bested Cornell on Saturday...
JUCO Linebacker Lonnie Rice Commits to Syracuse
Syracuse football continues its hot streak on the recruiting trail. Junior college linebacker Lonnie Rice committed to the Orange, he announced on Monday. Rice took an official visit to Syracuse over the weekend. He has three years of eligibility remaining. "It's been a long time coming," ...
cuse.com
Orange Host UAlbany, Welcome Syracuse Area Schools to the Dome Tuesday
For the first time since 2019, Syracuse will host local Syracuse area schools for School Day on Tuesday morning when the Orange (9-2) host UAlbany (6-7) at the JMA Wireless Dome. Admission is FREE for School Day. Tip-off is set for 10:30 a.m. and will be streamed live on ACCNX.
cuse.com
Q&A with Lexi McNabb
As the Syracuse Orange prepare to host UAlbany for School Day in the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday, Dec. 20 (10:30 a.m., ACCNX), we continue our Q&A series to help you get to know your Orange! In this edition we talk with freshman Lexi McNabb. What does it mean to...
orangefizz.net
Tony White Is Throwing Salt on Syracuse’s Wound
Syracuse Football recruiting has really picked up in the past week. The Orange have bolstered their 2023 class with some offensive and defensive line behemoths. The recent wave of commits is all fine and dandy but there are still bigger problems in the forefront. SU still lost one of the...
sujuiceonline.com
JUCO offensive lineman J’Onre Reed commits to Syracuse
Syracuse received a commitment from Hutchinson (KS) CC interior offensive lineman J’Onre Reed on Sunday, he announced via Instagram. Reed had offers from Oregon, New Mexico, Coastal Carolina, UAB and UNLV, among other schools. Reed continues a commitment spree for the Orange, and is its second OL transfer commit...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Orange land three commitments as Early Signing Day approaches
We are two days away from Early Signing Day and the Syracuse Orange just concluded a busy recruiting weekend. With the Orange making a last-minute push to round out the 2023 class, they did land a trio of commitments on Sunday. First Syracuse was able to flip the commitment of Ty Gordon, a defensive lineman from Virginia. Gordon had been committed to Old Dominion and he’s a 6’2 267 lb lineman who was unranked but was a second-team all-state player in Virginia.
Upstate NY tree hunter discovers state’s biggest tree (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 19)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 33; Low: 24. Monday flurries; see the 5-day forecast. Tuba Christmas: The auditorium of the Liverpool High School rumbled ferociously Saturday with the sound of 80 jolly horn players for the 20th annual “Tuba Christmas,” a seasonal event that brings together low brass players for a holiday concert each year. See video highlights. (Jules Struck photo)
NY to phase out fossil fuel-burning furnaces; plus, Mannion wins by 10 votes (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 20)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 31; Low: 18. Winter storm could disrupt Christmas travel. Holiday Treats: With 765 pounds of sugary frosting holding it together, it’s no wonder the Gingerbread Village at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Central New York has once again been named one of the top hotel displays this year by Forbes’ Travel Guide. See more photos of the sweet holiday display. (Provided photo)
The Pinstripe Bowl is less than 2 weeks away. Who will play for SU? (depth chart projection)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football will be without a handful of its 2022 starters when it faces off against Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29. Cornerback Duce Chestnut and safety Ja’Had Carter were two big names to depart the program via the transfer portal last week. SU has lost nine total players to the portal this offseason, four on defense and five on offense.
Former fraternity files suit against Cornell to turn house into veterans housing
ITHACA, N.Y.—A former Cornell University fraternity has launched legal actions against the school after accusing the university of stymieing their efforts to re-use their former chapter house as housing for student veterans. The 17-page NYS Supreme Court summons was filed last week by local lawyer Edward Crossmore on behalf...
WKTV
Utica native publishes 'The 1947 Utica Blue Sox - A Baseball Season to Remember'
UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Native, Peter Pagliaro has published his first book, "The 1947 Utica Blue Sox - A Baseball Season to Remember." The book tells the story of the team that would go down in Utica sports history. Several of the players would go on to play for the 1950s National League Champion Philadelphia Phillies known as the “Whiz Kids”.
Meet the 2022 All-CNY boys soccer large school team
Meet the 2022 All-CNY boys soccer small school team. The team is chosen by syracuse.com with input from Section III coaches. Four finalists for MVP were chosen by the syracuse.com high school sports staff. They are Nicholas Donnelly, Fayetteville-Manlius; Wyatt Dupell, Cicero-North Syracuse; Parker Gamble, East Syracuse Minoa; and Finn Wheeler, Christian Brothers Academy.
How 2 brothers from downstate NY started a gas price war in a Syracuse suburb
North Syracuse, N.Y. -- Gas prices are falling in the Syracuse area, but in one suburb, they’re plunging, thanks to an old-fashioned price war started by two brothers from downstate New York. The average price of gas in the Syracuse area on Monday was $3.33 a gallon, according to...
Last member of Syracuse drug trafficking ring sentenced to prison
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The last member of the Syracuse drug trafficking ring that brought kilogram quantities of heroin and fentanyl from Pennsylvania to Syracuse, has been convicted and sentenced on Monday, December 19. The last of 14 defendants charged and convicted in this major heroin and fentanyl trafficking case, 22-year-old Yoan Rodriguez of Syracuse, […]
Syracuse airport introduces new parking status tool
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The rollout of a new convenient tool to monitor the status of drive-up parking availability was announced on Monday, December 19 by the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority. Travelers will now have the ability to check available drive-up parking 24 hours a day to see the status of each parking lot at […]
Look Back: 14 Restaurants & Businesses in CNY That Closed in 2022
The Coronavirus, staffing shortages, and supply chain issues are just some of the reasons we've lost a number of restaurants and businesses in Central New York in 2022. Here are 14 locations that are no more. Boil Shack. After just two years, the Boil Shack on Seneca Turnpike in New...
