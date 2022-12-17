ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders activate TE Darren Waller, WR Hunter Renfrow vs Patriots

By Levi Damien
 3 days ago
For the first time in a while, the Raiders will field their full cast of receivers. Ahead of their Week 15 game against the Patriots, they have activated tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow from injured reserve.

The two former Pro Bowlers have missed the past five games on injured reserve.

In corresponding moves, the Raiders released TE Jacob Hollister and WR DJ Turner.

Waller and Renfrow had each led the Raiders in receiving the previous two seasons respectively. Each of them earned new long term extensions this offseason and the hope was that teaming up with Davante Adams they would make one of the more potent receiving trios in football.

That hasn’t quite yet in part because the offense struggled to get going through the first part of the season and then they won’t landed on injured reserve.

How much of an impact the return of Waller and Renfrow can make remains to be seen. The team is sitting at 5-8 on the season and would likely need to win out to have any shot at a playoff spot. And even then, they would probably need some help.

Either way, the two former leading receivers would undoubtedly like to finish the season on a high note and help give the Raiders some hope next season finish this season strong.

