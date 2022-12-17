ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gator Country

Florida’s Offense Frustrated In 62-53 Loss To Oklahoma

Familiar issues plagued the Gators once again on Tuesday as they were unable to get anything going offensively in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, losing to the Oklahoma Sooners by a score of 62-53. This was a game where the Gators defended well enough to win but couldn’t get anything going on the offensive end resulting in what was yet another frustrating loss, bringing their record to 7-5 to close out the non-conference portion of the season. Early in the game things went positively for the Gators who put together a 10-point lead on the back of some early points from Trey Bonham but the success was fleeting as the Gators spent much of the final 30 minutes of the game hurting offensively. Florida will now have just over a week to prepare for their SEC opener against Auburn.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Gators’ snap counts in Las Vegas Bowl

The Florida Gators were able to play 42 scholarship players in the Las Vegas Bowl, some of whom received their first significant snaps all season. Gator Country provides the official snap counts from the Gators’ loss to Oregon State. QUARTERBACK. 57- Jack Miller. With Anthony Richardson and Jalen Kitna...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy