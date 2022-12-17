Familiar issues plagued the Gators once again on Tuesday as they were unable to get anything going offensively in the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, losing to the Oklahoma Sooners by a score of 62-53. This was a game where the Gators defended well enough to win but couldn’t get anything going on the offensive end resulting in what was yet another frustrating loss, bringing their record to 7-5 to close out the non-conference portion of the season. Early in the game things went positively for the Gators who put together a 10-point lead on the back of some early points from Trey Bonham but the success was fleeting as the Gators spent much of the final 30 minutes of the game hurting offensively. Florida will now have just over a week to prepare for their SEC opener against Auburn.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO