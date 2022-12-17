Read full article on original website
NDSU Football Adds 20 High School Standouts on Early Signing Day
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota State head football coach Matt Entz announced the addition of 20 high school student-athletes to the Bison program Wednesday, Dec. 21, the first day of the three-day early signing period for Division I football. The signing class includes three players from North...
U.S. Junior Select team wins Jr. A Challenge
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A roster featuring Fargo Force skaters and a trio of UND Hockey commits will be coming home with some hardware as the 2022 World Junior A Challenge tournament champions. The U.S. team captured the tournament crown after defeating Canada East 5-2 in the title...
Snow impacts NDSU graduates
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With severe winter weather causing road closures and dangerous driving conditions last week, many people were forced to cancel or reschedule plans in North Dakota. One large event in Fargo, however, went on as scheduled. Last week’s snowstorm caused headaches for travelers and for some NDSU...
The FM metro continues to show signs of growth
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The FM metro area is continuing to boom. More people are looking to make the area their home. “When you would think most people would stop growing we are not doing that,” said Mayor Tim Mahoney. ”Over the last 10 years, we have had a 20% growth of the community. That’s fantastic.”
Air travel delays amid continued winter storms
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It only takes one look out a window to remember that we’re still in the middle of winter storms. The effects from the winter storms are being felt across the country with delays from roads to the air. Those delays were observed at...
UPDATE: Pickup rolls on I-94 near 34th Street in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a vehicle rollover on westbound Interstate-94 in Moorhead. It happened around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, just east of 34th Street. First responders say a pickup lost control on the ice, ran off the road and...
Leonard, ND couple appears on the Today Show
LEONARD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A couple from Leonard, North Dakota, appeared on the Today Show on Wednesday, December 21. Rhonda and Eric Klubben are celebrating their 60th birthdays in New York City. They were first in line for the show and picked from the crowd to play a game with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.
I-94 closes for a time on Thursday during a multi vehicle incident
(Undated)--The area continues to clean up following the two rounds of snow that hit the state of Minnesota on Tuesday night into Wednesday, and then Thursday into Friday. For a time, westbound Interstate 94 was temporarily closed near Moorhead for a multi vehicle traffic-related incident on Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that it was reopened by Thursday night. Traffic was detoured for a time to alternate routes.
Semi crashes through road closure gate on I-94
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers are often posted at gate closures to encourage motorists to stay off closed roads. Sometimes they witness the craziest things. This occurred at around 3:13 pm on I-94 going east out of Jamestown. The troopers dash cam captured this semi crashing into the road closure gate. The interstate from Jamestown to Fargo was closed at 2:00 pm.
Salvation Army hosting Christmas meal Friday
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Salvation Army will be serving a Christmas meal for individuals and families within the Fargo-Moorhead area. It’s Friday, December 23rd from 11:00am – 12:30pm at 304 Roberts Street in Fargo. They’ll be serving ham, scalloped potatoes, green bean casserole and more....
Winter storm leaves North Dakotans with nowhere to go
Simply put, there's pretty much nowhere to go to this morning, and if you did go, you'd probably find your destination closed or impossible to reach.
Self-serve bar could soon be coming to West Acres Mall in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A self-serve bar could soon be coming to West Acres Mall in Fargo. The Liquor Control Board approved a license for “Crafty Taps” Wednesday afternoon. Beer and wine would be served, as well as growlers for off-sale. Customers would be carded at...
Fire tears through bedroom of south Fargo home
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo firefighters were called to a home on 30 1/2th Avenue S around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Fire officials say a significant fire was seen coming through a second-floor window of the home when they arrived on the scene. The fire was put out in...
Gold coins discovered in Salvation Army Red Kettles
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign received two gold coins weighing at 1 ounce each; total value for both is $3,605.60. One was found last Tuesday in a kettle at Hornbacher’s South 32nd, and another was received from the Hornbacher’s Northport kettle.
More than a dozen vehicles involved in I-94 pileup near Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Westbound Interstate-94 was temporarily closed near Moorhead for a multi-vehicle crash. Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol says a multi-vehicle pileup is at mile marker 7, which is a few miles east of Moorhead. He says well over a dozen vehicles are involved, many of them semis. No injuries have been reported.
West Fargo girl battling stage 5 cancer gets special Christmas surprise
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Christmas came early for one West Fargo girl today who is continuing her fight against Stage 5 kidney cancer. The surprise of a lifetime has been in the works since before there was snow on the ground. Megan Thompson, a captain with the organization ‘Best Christmas Ever’ chose 6-year-old Lydia Erickson and her family to be this year’s recipients.
Firefighters battle garage fire south of Oxbow
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - No one was hurt after a garage fire south of Oxbow, but crews are still trying to figure out how it started. It happened around12:45 p.m. Monday afternoon at 5331 County Road 81. Part of the structure was engulfed when first responders arrived on scene. Fire personnel were able to contain the fire in the garage. It does not appear to be a total structure loss, and no one was inside at the time.
Fargo jail goes into lockdown following bomb threat
Cass County Jail in Fargo, North Dakota went into lockdown Saturday night after a bomb threat was called in. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the local dispatch center received an anonymous tip about a bomb threat at the facility at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. In light of...
3 arrested on drug-related charges during traffic stop in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An early morning traffic stop on Monday, December 12, landed three people in the Cass County Jail. The Fargo Police Department says an officer was conducting a routine traffic stop on Interstate-94 around 4:15 a.m. Three people were arrested with drug paraphernalia and two had outstanding warrants out for their arrests.
Pelican Rapids man arrested after allegedly firing several shots in apartment complex
PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - People in an apartment complex in Pelican Rapids were evacuated in the middle of the night and taken to the high school for their own safety, after a 38-year-old man was allegedly firing multiple shots. Authorities were called just before 3:00 a.m. on...
