Pine Bluff, AR

UAPB defeats Ecclesia 104-50

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Shaun Doss' 24 points — with the help of 11-for-12 shooting from the foul line — helped UAPB defeat Ecclesia 104-50 on Saturday.

Doss was 6 of 14 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, for the Golden Lions (4-9). Orion Virden scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 11 from beyond the arc. Kylen Milton recorded 17 points and shot 6 for 13 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Royals were led in scoring by Justin Reaves, who finished with 16 points. Wisdom Kowouto added five points and six rebounds for Ecclesia. Terrell Green also recorded five points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

