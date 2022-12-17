Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Warming centers available amid below freezing temperatures in the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As Texas prepares for below-freezing temperatures, a couple of spots around town are opening doors for those in need. A warming station at VFW Post 4692 opens Thursday at 5 p.m. and will remain open until 11 a.m. on Sunday. The address is 794 N Harvey Mitchell Parkway in Bryan.
KBTX.com
More than 80 bikes given away to Brazos Valley kids
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Ismaili Civic Organization in College Station gave away over 80 bikes to kids around the Brazos Valley Wednesday. This was thanks to partnerships and sponsorships from around the community. 86 bikes were handed out by the organization just in time for the holidays. The...
KBTX.com
Ring in the new year with activities at Lake Walk
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re still searching for New Year’s Eve plans, look no further than the fun activities planned all day and night long at Lake Walk in Bryan. Start your New Year’s Eve off as a family with Rockin’ Noon Year’s Eve at the Lake Walk Pavilion. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., enjoy free admission to The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley with a fireworks making pop-up. Then, head on out to the Pavilion for additional entertainment including food trucks, music, and an extra-special confetti ball toss at noon.
KWTX
North Pole coming to Central Texas for three-day Christmas celebration
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The North Pole is coming to Central Texas, and not just the arctic blast that we’re expecting, but a three-day event which will transform a small Central Texas downtown into a winter wonderland, complete with real snow. Area businesses are joining forces Wednesday through Friday...
KBTX.com
Community remembers homeless lives lost at ‘Longest Night of the year’ vigil
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At least 20 people experiencing homelessness die every day in the United States, that’s according to Homeless Deaths Count, a nonprofit whose goal is to ensure that the homeless population is not forgotten. For years shelters across the county have paused on Dec. 21, the...
KBTX.com
Celebrate the holidays with Destination Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you have family coming in from out of town and you’re looking for ways to entertain them, Destination Bryan has you covered. The City of Bryan Parks and Recreation Department has a way for the whole family to get active and have fun. Santa’s reindeer have escaped the North Pole and are hiding out across Bryan in different parks and recreational facilities. The “Reindeer on the Run” scavenger hunt will end with a prize drawing on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Three winners will be selected.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Kiddie Academy students donate food and gifts this holiday season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Children at Kiddie Academy of College Station and Kiddie Academy of Bryan collected more than 400 food and necessity items to donate to the Brazos County Food Drive. Kiddie Academy of College Station also hosted its second annual “Angel Tree for Teachers,” where parents and students...
KBTX.com
Student Bonfire hands out extra wood ahead of freeze
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Student Bonfire is helping the community stay warm as temperatures start to drop. With the leftover wood they have accumulated over time, the crew decided to hand it out to residents to stay warm. Student Bonfire went out to their cut site around 9 a.m. Wednesday...
KBTX.com
“Be the Light” for a Ronald McDonald family
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There is no greater gift than love and support. That’s why Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas encourages you to “Be the Light.”. “Be the Light” is an end-of-the-year campaign by the organization to help cater to families with hospitalized children. All...
KBTX.com
Destination Bryan prepares for another year of fun in 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan is capping off a successful 2022 by offering a variety of fun New Year’s Eve events you can attend. You can celebrate New Year’s Eve at The 101 with live music, a midnight toast, and more. BigShots Golf is throwing a NYE...
KBTX.com
‘Homes of dignity and stability’: Tiny Hope Village becomes a reality
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As temperatures begin to drop below freezing, many people will turn to nonprofit organizations to find a place to stay safe and warm. But, there’s new hope that some in the community won’t have to do that. “We believe that homes are the solution...
KBTX.com
BCS residents showing Christmas spirit with stellar light displays
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A highlight for many families is riding through various neighborhoods to see Christmas lights during the holiday season. Elaborate light displays are easy to find in the Bryan-College Station area with the help of the Best Lights of the Brazos list. The list features numerous homes that were nominated for having show-stopping displays.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Bryan native featured as Division in the Spotlight sailor
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Damage Controlman 2nd Class Matthew Mendez was selected by his chain of command to be featured during a Division in the Spotlight event aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington. Mendez is a Bryan native and 2016 graduate of A&M Consolidated High School. Division in...
KBTX.com
Bryan Aquatic Center closes to prepare for freeze
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Bryan is making preparations ahead of the change in temperature that starts on Thursday. City officials announced they have turned off many of the city-owned building’s water so the pipes won’t freeze. The Bryan Aquatic Center was winterized Wednesday and will...
KBTX.com
AgriLife Extension offers canning class
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve ever wanted to preserve food by canning at home, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is offering hands-on training. Country Extension Agent Flora Williams joined News 3 at Noon to talk about the class. Preserving the Harvest Canning Basics offers instruction on how to...
KBTX.com
“Longest Night of the Year” candlelight vigil to honor homeless in BCS who passed away this year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twin City Mission will host its “Longest Night of the Year” candlelight vigil Wednesday evening to remember the homeless who have died in Bryan-College Station over the past year. “We’re going to be taking part in a national movement called the longest night of...
KBTX.com
Zoom through the best of the Brazos Valley in a slingshot
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you want to experience the sights and sounds of the Brazos Valley in a brand new way, ride through the streets in a Polaris Slingshot from Aggieland Slingshot Rentals. “I always tell my friends ‘if you’re having a bad day, if you’re going through a...
KBTX.com
Helping pets get through the cold weather
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With temperatures dropping over the next few days, animal experts are advising owners to think about their furry friends. Aggieland Humane Society says pets that normally stay outside need to be brought inside. If they are to stay outside, they need proper shelter in a doghouse insulated with hay. Owners must also pay attention to water bowls freezing.
KBTX.com
Drenching Monday: a look at rainfall totals across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monday started off with a bang, or rather a rumble. Early Monday morning showers and non-severe storms progressed their way across the Brazos Valley. While not severe in nature, these storms were quite the overachievers when it came to rainfall totals. The heaviest rainfall trained along the Highway 21 corridor.
KBTX.com
Aggieland Humane Society prepares for cold snap, needs holiday foster families
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When the temperatures drop, it’s important to protect our four legged friends. Leiha White is the Interim Executive Director at Aggieland Humane Society and explains how the shelter prepares for cold weather. While they do have protocols in place to keep pets warm, they want...
