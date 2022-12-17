PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Schools Board of Education held its regular meeting Tuesday night at Kanawha Elementary School, instead of the board office in Parkersburg. The board heard presentation from Superintendent Christie Willis about the transportation report; Matt Null, principal of Kanawha Elementary, about the academic plan for Kanawha Elementary; a presentation of attendance and chronic absenteeism by Chris Rutherford, attendance director; Julie Bertram, coordinator of nursing; and a video preview of the See Something Send Something app by technology integration specialists Eric Murphy and Jimmy Stewart.

