Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Bills ready for another snowy game, this time in Chicago

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills had two offensive game plans in Saturday's 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins, and they'll need to be prepared again when a powerful winter storm is expected to hit the Great Lakes region late this week, ahead of the Bills Week 16 matchup in Chicago against the Bears on Saturday.
Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs among Bills players joining Adam Weitsman at Syracuse-Pittsburgh game

Syracuse, N.Y. ― Some special guests at Tuesday’s Syracuse-Pittsburgh basketball game might make Orange fans want to Shout!. Adam Weitsman, the Syracuse superfan, will have several members of the Buffalo Bills joining him in his courtside seats. Weitsman’s guests include Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Tanner Gentry and Nigel King.
Look: Josh Allen Makes Feelings About Playing In A Dome Clear

Another snow-filled game at Buffalo has some NFL followers wondering if the Bills should play indoors. Following Saturday evening's win over the Miami Dolphins in below-freezing temperatures, The Dan Le Batard Show producer (and Dolphins fan) Chris Wittynhgam said the NFL should require the Bills to have a domed stadium.
Bills set to fly to Chicago on Thursday evening

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have announced a change in travel plans ahead of Saturday's game in Chicago against the Bears. Ordinarily, the team would fly on Friday, but due to snow and high winds forecast for both Chicago and Western New York, the team has announced it will fly to Chicago Thursday evening.
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills

Oct 30, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (11) warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Buffalo Bills Rulings Review (2022): Week 15

On a magical and snowy December night, the Buffalo Bills beat the Miami Dolphins and essentially locked up their third straight AFC East title. It was a terrific football game, with Tyler Bass hitting yet another field goal as time expired to win the game. The Bills improved to 11-3; the Dolphins sank to 8-6.
3 Great Pizza Places In Buffalo You Should Try

When you're in the mood for a slice of hot and delicious pizza, Buffalo has plenty of great options to choose from!. Whether you're looking for a creative take on classic pies or something more traditional, here are three of the best pizza places in Buffalo that you should try tonight:
