Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
The Joe Burrow-Tom Brady postgame handshake falls under the microscope
Before the Cincinnati Bengals collided with and beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was plenty of speculation about how quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Tom Brady would interact after the game. So much so, Burrow fielded a question and made it clear he wasn’t going to ask for an autograph or...
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
WGRZ TV
Bills ready for another snowy game, this time in Chicago
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills had two offensive game plans in Saturday's 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins, and they'll need to be prepared again when a powerful winter storm is expected to hit the Great Lakes region late this week, ahead of the Bills Week 16 matchup in Chicago against the Bears on Saturday.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs among Bills players joining Adam Weitsman at Syracuse-Pittsburgh game
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Some special guests at Tuesday’s Syracuse-Pittsburgh basketball game might make Orange fans want to Shout!. Adam Weitsman, the Syracuse superfan, will have several members of the Buffalo Bills joining him in his courtside seats. Weitsman’s guests include Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Tanner Gentry and Nigel King.
Look: Josh Allen Makes Feelings About Playing In A Dome Clear
Another snow-filled game at Buffalo has some NFL followers wondering if the Bills should play indoors. Following Saturday evening's win over the Miami Dolphins in below-freezing temperatures, The Dan Le Batard Show producer (and Dolphins fan) Chris Wittynhgam said the NFL should require the Bills to have a domed stadium.
WGRZ TV
Bills set to fly to Chicago on Thursday evening
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have announced a change in travel plans ahead of Saturday's game in Chicago against the Bears. Ordinarily, the team would fly on Friday, but due to snow and high winds forecast for both Chicago and Western New York, the team has announced it will fly to Chicago Thursday evening.
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills
Oct 30, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (11) warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
“Superman” Josh Allen sign erected in Buffalo
While the sign displays a "Superman Josh Allen," Allen recently compared Knox to Superman following his touchdown during the Jets game on Dec. 11.
WGRZ TV
Plotting the Path For a Buffalo Bills Victory Over the Chicago Bears
The Bills are set to take on the Bears in Week 16. On today's episode, Joe Marino breaks down the Bills' opponent, discusses the challenges they face.
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills Rulings Review (2022): Week 15
On a magical and snowy December night, the Buffalo Bills beat the Miami Dolphins and essentially locked up their third straight AFC East title. It was a terrific football game, with Tyler Bass hitting yet another field goal as time expired to win the game. The Bills improved to 11-3; the Dolphins sank to 8-6.
WATCH: Sean McDermott's Bills locker room speech post-Dolphins win
The Bills defeated the Dolphins in a 32-29 final in Week 15. The contest was close, tough, and snowy. After the fact, head coach Sean McDermott reminded his team they showed “guts” and “heart.”. Check out McDermott’s locker room address in the clip below:
