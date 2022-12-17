Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney ruled out of Ravens game with head injury

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney left the field at the end of the second quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens to be evaluated for a head injury.

With the new concussion protocols, Clowney was pulled off the field and taken back to the locker room with trainers to be evaluated for a concussion.

At the start of the third quarter, Clowney was ruled out with a head injury.

Clowney struggled in the beginning of the season with an ankle injury that saw him miss several games as he eased back to the field.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Saturday

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.