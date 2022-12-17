Kobe Bufkin helps Michigan escape vs. Lipscomb

Kobe Bufkin scored 22 points to lead Michigan to an 83-75 nonconference win over Lipscomb on Saturday at Ann Arbor, Mich.

Jett Howard had 19 points and Hunter Dickinson added 15 points and seven rebounds for Michigan (7-3).

Will Pruitt led all scorers with 27 points Lipscomb (7-5). Quincy Clark scored 15 points and A.J. McGinnis added 13 points in defeat.

Michigan shot 50 percent from the field and 36.8 percent (7 of 19) from 3-point range, but only outrebounded Lipscomb by a 38-36 margin.

Lipscomb shot 41.8 percent from the field overall and 30 percent (9 of 30) from 3-point range.

Lipscomb committed 12 turnovers, while Michigan turned it over 10 times.

Lipscomb held a 73-69 lead with 4:27 remaining in the game, but the Wolverines took charge with a game-ending 14-2 surge.

Michigan essentially sealed the game with an 11-0 run over a span of 3:30 to take an 80-73 lead with 58 seconds remaining.

Six of those points were scored by freshman Dug McDaniel.

Michigan appeared to be in control, holding a 56-44 lead with 16:38 remaining in the game, but Lipscomb stormed back.

The Bisons used a 10-0 run over a span of 4:22 to take a 65-62 lead with 7:05 left.

Lipscomb started off good, taking a 15-11 lead with 15:08 remaining in the first half before Michigan started to assert itself.

The Wolverines went on a 14-2 run over the next 4:04 to take a 25-17 lead with 11:05 left until halftime.

Michigan continued to build its lead, going up 37-24 with 5:57 remaining in the first half.

Lipscomb had a brief surge, cutting Michigan’s lead to seven at 41-34 with 2:48 to go in the first half before the Wolverines took a 49-41 lead at halftime.

–Field Level Media

