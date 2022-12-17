ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Bradenton motorcyclist killed in Manatee County crash

By Stephanie Cardenas
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6cRA_0jmLpJcX00

A Bradenton motorcyclist was killed in a crash in West Samoset on Saturday.

The incident occurred at the intersection of US-41 and 33rd Avenue East at about 1:05 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP, an SUV in the southbound lanes was attempting to make a left turn into 33rd Avenue East as the motorcyclist was traveling north on US-41 and entered the intersection at the same time.

The motorcyclist overturned and crashed into a neighboring fence and was pronounced deceased on-scene by Manatee County EMS.

Comments / 0

Related
pasconewsonline.com

Single-vehicle accident claims the life of a Pasco County woman

PASCO COUNTY, FLa.- A 35-year-old Land O' Lakes woman was killed early Thursday morning after she lost control of her car and struck a tree. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was driving eastbound on Willow Bend Parkway east of French Lane when she failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree. The driver died at the scene.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Traffic signal knocked to the ground in Tampa following crash, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — Traffic signals at one South Tampa intersection were knocked to the ground after a TECO pole was hit during a car crash, Tampa police said. The early morning crash happened at the intersection of S. Manhattan Avenue and W. San Jose Street near Henderson Boulevard in Tampa. Minor injuries were reported from the crash, officers said. No other details about the crash, including how many drivers were involved or how the crash happened, were released.
TAMPA, FL
Kiki Alba

Top 5 Pizza Places in Bradenton, FL

Pizza with Tomato and BasilPhoto byPhoto by Vitalii Chernopyskyi on UnsplashonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Facebook.com, https://dannyspizzaflorida.com/and https://bellamiapizzafl.com/ .
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Road reopens after rollover crash at Beneva and Fruitville

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are responding to a two vehicle rollover crash. The crash occurred Tuesday morning at the intersection of Fruitville Road and Beneva. There are non-life threatening injuries. Eastbound Fruitville is closed at Beneva. Please find an alternate route as crews work to clear the scene.
SARASOTA, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy