Texas Tech routs Jackson St 102-52 in HBCU Roundball Classic

D'Maurian Willams had 17 points, Kevin Obanor scored 16 and Texas Tech breezed to a 102-52 victory over Jackson State in the HBCU Roundball Classic on Saturday.

Obanor had four steals and sank 6 of 11 shots with three 3-pointers for the Red Raiders (8-2), who picked up their fourth straight win. Williams buried 5 of 7 shots from 3-point range. KJ Allen had 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting. He added seven rebounds. Jaylon Tyson had 11 points and five boards, while De'Vion Harmon scored 10.

Allen came off the bench and scored 13 points, sinking all six of his shots and his only free throw, to lead the Red Raiders to a 52-17 lead at halftime.

Texas Tech shot 62.5% in the first half (20 of 32) and made 3 of 8 from 3-point range. Jackson State shot 26.1% overall (6 of 23) and missed 9 of 11 from beyond the arc.

Keionte Cornelius led the Tigers (1-10) with 14 points. Jackson State has lost four straight.

The Red Raiders beat the Tigers 84-75 in 2012 in the only other meeting between the schools.

Texas Tech played in Houston for the first time since beating the Houston Cougars 71-64 in 2001.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .