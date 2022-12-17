Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man arrested for disturbance at Clay County Circle K over store’s lack of vapesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
BBX Capital partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to “Adopt” 56 FamiliesJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
2022 Marjory Stoneman Douglas Graduate Michelle Berndt Wins National Championship in College
In her first season playing college soccer at Johns Hopkins University, Marjory Stoneman Douglas grad Michelle Berndt won a National Championship. Michelle, who resides at Heron Preserve in Parkland, missed parts of the season with an injury but still managed to contribute throughout the year. Her team went 23-0-2 this year and recorded six wins in the NCAA tournament. In those games, Johns Hopkins outscored their opponents 20-3 and capped it off by beating Case Western 2-1 in the Championship Game for the team’s first National Championship in School history.
Early Signing Period tracker: Where have Broward, Palm Beach counties’ senior football standouts signed?
This file will be updated frequently: Player, High school, Pos., Signed? Giovanni Adopte, Avant-Garde, WR/DB, Gardner-Webb Jesse Anderson, Cardinal Gibbons, WR, Pittsburgh Jashon Benjamin, Pahokee, RB, Rutgers Damari Brown, American Heritage CB, Miami Jayvant Brown, St. Thomas Aquinas, OLB, Kentucky Justin Coles, St. Thomas Aquinas, LB, Navy Steven Curtis, Cardinal Newman, ATH, Illinois State ...
floridahsfootball.com
State Championship All-Tournament Team – Fort Lauderdale Edition
EDITOR’S NOTE: We incorrectly listed the school for Christian De Villers. It has been corrected to reflect the correct school of Columbus. We apologize for the error. With the second and final weekend of the 2022 FHSAA State Championships wrapped, we had a lot of athletes turn in great performances on the field and made their names heard loudly. Here is a look at our second weekend State Championship All-Tournament Team in the five games played in the FHSAA State Championships in Fort Lauderdale.
floridahsfootball.com
Attendance up at FHSAA state championship games; highest reported number in 15 years
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The new metro/suburban classifications in football might have just been a boon for the state’s official governing body of high school athletics. According to attendance numbers reported through all nine state championship games between the host sites in Tallahassee and Fort Lauderdale, attendance numbers were up compared to 2021 by nearly 47%.
Which colleges signed Palm Beach County football players in the Early Signing Period
Early National Signing Day has wrapped up for Palm Beach County. Benjamin hosted the area's last ceremony of the day and saw four-star wide receiver commit Micah Mays put pen to paper on his longstanding commitment to Wake Forest. Next, an uncommitted three-star athlete Darrell Sweeting decide to take his talents to Temple. Sweeting...
247Sports
Takeaways from FAU's 2022 National Signing Day
As the 2022 Early Signing Day period loomed, Florida Atlantic wasn’t expecting many surprises. Despite only a few weeks to work with, head coach Tom Herman had most of his class committed. For the most part, the signing period was a matter of when they will sign, not if...
DB Antione Jackson signs with Miami after reclassifying
Fort Lauderdale Dillard four-star defensive back Antione Jackson signed a letter of intent with the Miami Hurricanes on Wednesday. Jackson is considered the nation’s 16th-best safety and 219th-best overall prospect according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He stands 6-foot and weighs 170 pounds. He helped the Panthers go 7-4...
thecomeback.com
Legendary golfer sues son and grandson
Legendary golfer Gary Player has “reluctantly” decided to sue his son and grandson over memorabilia that he says they have sold or tried to sell despite an agreement requiring the items be returned to him. The three-time Masters’ winner filed a lawsuit in May in Palm Beach County...
thekatynews.com
Best Areas to Live in Broward County
Broward County is a big place. It includes everything from Fort Lauderdale and its beachfront to South Florida’s many golf courses and hotels. So if you’re looking for the best places to live in Broward County, where should you settle down? We’ve got some suggestions for you!
Chipotle Location Appears to be Planned for Deerfield Beach
The location in question is on the corner of West Hillsboro Blvd and DC Country Club Blvd
Brightline Opens 2 New Train Stations In South Florida
The Boca Raton and Aventura stations make five total in South Florida, ahead of the expansion of the high-speed rail to Orlando in early 2023.
All aboard! New Brightline rail stations are opening in Boca, Aventura this week
As Brightline passengers queue up to catch their first train rides from the company’s new Boca Raton and Aventura stations Wednesday, management is focusing on its 170-mile extension to Orlando, and will not be opening any more stops in South Florida, according to its president. On Tuesday, Brightline President Patrick Goddard, local politicians and other advocates celebrated the new stations’ ...
Alex Schachter Scholarship Fund Boosts Marjory Stoneman Douglas Band with $25,000 Matching Donation
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas (MSD) High School Eagle Regiment Marching Band received a boost in funding thanks to the Alex Schachter Scholarship Fund. On Thursday, the nonprofit announced it was matching $25,000 in donations to the band between now and June. This follows a previous $25,000 donation made last year...
The three least affordable places to live in Florida
money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
wlrn.org
The multiple impacts of the FTX bankruptcy on Miami
The cryptocurrency company FTX was in the middle of moving its U.S. headquarters from Chicago to Miami when it collapsed last month. But the arena where the Miami Heat plays still bears the name of FTX. That was part of a 19-year, $135 million sponsorship deal for the arena. Bloomberg...
Coral Springs Police Receives High-Level ‘Excelsior Status’ Reaccreditation
The Coral Springs Police Department has been awarded “Excelsior Status” by the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA). The recognition, awarded on Dec. 7 in St. Augustine, is the highest level of achievement in Florida accreditation a criminal justice agency can attain. ”This recognition is the highest...
WSVN-TV
Miami Central High School placed on lockdown after two large fights break out; at least 1 arrested
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida school was placed on lockdown after several fights broke out inside and outside the campus. Videos from at least three different locations, both inside and outside the campus of Miami Central High School, capture dozens of individuals, who appear to be students, fighting.
Parkland Crime Update: Child Injured After Pulling Down Soccer Goal Post
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through December 12, 2022. Criminal Mischief. On 12/08/2022, on Upper Ridge Dr., an unknown suspect knocked over the victim’s mailbox, causing damage. Information. On...
Roach excrement, rodent droppings & old noodles: 3 hotel bars among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut
A trio of hotel bars — two in Fort Lauderdale, one on a Delray Beach rooftop — were among the six South Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut last week by state inspectors. Meanwhile, a Delray Beach bagel staple was ordered shut for the eighth time in 13 months for a familiar problem: rodent droppings. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
luxury-houses.net
Rick Bell’s Incredible $15 Million Grand Estate In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Is a Truly Elevated Lifestyle Experience
5875 Stone Creek Way Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 5875 Stone Creek Way, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, built by acclaimed builder Rick Bell, sits on 5 acres and boasts over 20,000 square feet of space. This incredible and one-of-a-kind custom compound’s grand estate, including private gates, features volume ceilings, a resort-style pool, and top-of-the-line appliances. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5875 Stone Creek Way, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
