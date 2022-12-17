Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Officially Out The SeasonOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Colts Star RB Jonathan Taylor Has Major InjuryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millionsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
Matt Ryan’s Wife, Sarah, Pokes Fun at Colts for Collapse in World Cup Tweet
A spellbinding World Cup final couldn’t quite erase Indianapolis’ Saturday meltdown. Sometimes laughter is the best medicine, an adage that holds true for crushing sports losses as much as any illness. Take the example of Sarah Ryan, the wife of Colts quarterback Matt Ryan. Indianapolis jumped out to...
Patriots WR Meyers Explains Mistake on Last Play of Raiders Loss
New England fell on the road Sunday in one of the most unbelievable finishes of the season. The visiting Patriots left Las Vegas in disbelief Sunday after a costly mistake on the last play of the game led to an unbelievable game-winning touchdown from Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones. Jones’s...
NFL World Reacts to Raiders’ Wild Walk-Off Touchdown
View the original article to see embedded media. A wild Week 15 meeting between the Raiders and Patriots gave NFL fans one of the craziest finishes in recent memory on Sunday, courtesy of a game-winning defensive touchdown that has to be seen to be believed. With the game tied 24–24...
JJ Watt Trolls NFL After Being Selected for Drug Test
He got the message less than a day after tallying three sacks. View the original article to see embedded media. Every now and again, NFL players have some fun on social media poking fun at the league after they have one of the best games of their careers. Particularly, to point out when they get a not-so-random drug test after such a performance.
Bill Belichick Reacts to Final Play in Loss vs. Raiders
The Patriots coach addressed the wild final play that led to the loss against Las Vegas. View the original article to see embedded media. With three seconds to go in regulation on Sunday, with the score tied at 24 between the Patriots and the Raiders, New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson took a handoff on a draw play that seemed destined to take the game to overtime.
Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Aaron Rodgers Calls Out Watson After Missing Late TD
The Packers quarterback had a simple message for the rookie receiver after an unconverted chance in the fourth quarter. Much has been made this season about the Packers’ young receivers working to get on the same page as two-time reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers. If Monday night’s game is evidence, it seems like there are still some growing pains in Green Bay.
MMQB Week 15: Jaguars’ Run, Chandler Jones Talks Raiders-Patriots Play
Links to all our coverage of NFL Sunday, including Albert Breer’s conversations with Doug Pederson, Chandler Jones, Kirk Cousins, Brandon Staley, Haason Reddick and more. Welcome to Week 15 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 15, plus more from our staff.
Fantasy Fallout: Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson
After their clutch performances in Week 15, this Vikings duo can be league winners throughout the fantasy playoffs. After that historic come-from-behind victory Saturday for the Minnesota Vikings, it’s safe to say that fantasy managers with Kirk Cousins or Justin Jefferson in their lineups advanced in the first round of the fantasy playoffs. (Then there’s the poor sucker – me – who went up against a fantasy rival with Cousins and Jefferson in the lineup. See ya next year.)
Patriots’ Playoff Chances Plummet on Absurd Lateral vs. Raiders
New England did major damage to their playoff hopes on Sunday afternoon after brutal final play. View the original article to see embedded media. NBC’s Steve Kornacki joined Football Night in America on Sunday night ahead of the Commanders-Giants game on Sunday Night Football and called the Patriots his biggest loser of the week.
Potential Missed Penalty Mars Last Play of Commanders-Giants
A controversial no-call on fourth-and-goal spelled the end of Washington’s comeback hopes against New York. View the original article to see embedded media. A physical battle between NFC East rivals ended in controversy on Sunday Night Football after the Giants slid past the Commanders for a 20–12 victory at FedEx Field.
TCU QB Max Duggan Declares for 2023 NFL Draft
In a statement tweeted out Sunday, the unlikely Heisman finalist announced his intent to enter the NFL draft following the College Football Playoff. View the original article to see embedded media. As he prepares for TCU's biggest game in eight decades, senior Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan is simultaneously turning...
Cardinals QB Colt McCoy Out With Concussion vs. Broncos
The veteran quarterback was forced out of Sunday’s contest in Denver after getting injured in the second half. View the original article to see embedded media. Less than a week after losing Kyler Murray for the remainder of the season, the Cardinals sustained another devastating blow to their quarterback room during Sunday’s game against the Broncos.
NFL Teams Spent $800 Million on Fired Personnel in Five Years, per Report
The league is hoping teams take a more patient approach this offseason. View the original article to see embedded media. NFL teams seemingly aren’t the least bit afraid to move on from coaches and executives when they feel like things aren’t working out—and that has led to organizations paying people who no longer work for them a lot of money.
Bucs’ Giovani Bernard Bristles at Questions About Botched Fake Punt
It was an awkward exchange between reporters and the Tampa Bay running back. View the original article to see embedded media. Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard botched a fake punt in his team’s loss to the Bengals on Sunday, failing to handle the direct snap from center on a designed play.
Chandler Jones Reacts to Raiders' Game-Winning Play Against the Patriots
The veteran defensive end won’t be making pass catching a habit. Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones's reactions to his game-winning touchdown belied its strange nature. “Great team win! Let’s keep it going!” Jones tweeted after Las Vegas beat the Patriots 30–24 when he returned a backward pass 48 yards for a touchdown as time expired.
Titans’ Tannehill Returns to Chargers Game After Apparent Injury
The veteran quarterback appeared to get injured on a quarterback scramble late in the first quarter before returning to the game before halftime. View the original article to see embedded media. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill exited the game in the first quarter against the Chargers on Sunday after getting his...
Matthew Stafford’s Wife Asks Him Whether He’s Going to Retire
The 34-year-old is on the injured reserve list with a spinal cord contusion. View the original article to see embedded media. Matthew Stafford went from hoisting a Lombardi Trophy in his his first season with the Rams to watching his team miss out on the postseason from the sideline in less than a year. The unfortunate turn of events for Los Angeles and its quarterback this season has led to the topic of retirement being on people’s minds.
Commanders React to Controversial Officiating in Loss to Giants
Washington’s last drive of the game resulted in two questionable decisions by officials. Officiating was a hot topic in the wake of the Giants’ 20-12 win over the Commanders on Sunday night, with two pivotal decisions going against Washington in the final moments of the game. “Don’t ask...
Cowboys Asked T.Y. Hilton If He’d Be O.K. With Team Signing OBJ
Dallas wanted to make sure it wasn’t ruffling any feathers by continuing to pursue the coveted free agent. View the original article to see embedded media. The Cowboys signed a receiver not named Odell Beckham Jr. this past week, bringing aboard longtime Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton to join an already-talented group of pass-catchers. Though the move seemed to only have upside for Dallas, many wondered if it would take the NFC East club out of the running to sign Beckham.
