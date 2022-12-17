After their clutch performances in Week 15, this Vikings duo can be league winners throughout the fantasy playoffs. After that historic come-from-behind victory Saturday for the Minnesota Vikings, it’s safe to say that fantasy managers with Kirk Cousins or Justin Jefferson in their lineups advanced in the first round of the fantasy playoffs. (Then there’s the poor sucker – me – who went up against a fantasy rival with Cousins and Jefferson in the lineup. See ya next year.)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO