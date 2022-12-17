The Colts tailback left early in Saturday’s game, and it appears the injury is worse than it initially appeared. View the original article to see embedded media. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor’s season is likely over after he suffered a high ankle sprain on Saturday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Even if there is a slim chance Taylor could return to play again this season, Indianapolis likely will elect to keep him sidelined since the team has almost no chance of making it to the postseason with a 4–9–1 record.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO