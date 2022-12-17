ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping

Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Fox 59

Reggie Bush Blasts NCAA’s Mark Emmert Over Stripped Heisman

The former running back is still upset over the NCAA’s ruling. During Mark Emmert’s entire tenure as NCAA president, the USC football investigation has been a cloud that hangs over the organization. As part of the investigation that concluded in 2010, former USC running back Reggie Bush was...
Fox 59

ESPN’s Pat McAfee Predicts Raiders Will Sign Tom Brady in 2023

Las Vegas hasn’t announced any plans to keep veteran Derek Carr yet. Tom Brady’s career future after this NFL season is still up in the air. Will the quarterback officially retire after 23 seasons in the league to join Fox Sports as a commentator? Or, will the quarterback stay in the league by either re-signing with the Buccaneers or exploring a new team in free agency?
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox 59

Chandler Jones Reacts to Raiders' Game-Winning Play Against the Patriots

The veteran defensive end won’t be making pass catching a habit. Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones's reactions to his game-winning touchdown belied its strange nature. “Great team win! Let’s keep it going!” Jones tweeted after Las Vegas beat the Patriots 30–24 when he returned a backward pass 48 yards for a touchdown as time expired.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox 59

Texas Running Back Bijan Robinson Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

Robinson is expected to be the first running back selected in April’s draft. View the original article to see embedded media. Texas star running back Bijan Robinson will forgo his final season of eligibility with the Longhorns and enter the 2023 NFL draft, he told reporters on Monday. Robinson...
AUSTIN, TX
Fox 59

Report: Jonathan Taylor Likely Suffered High Ankle Sprain

The Colts tailback left early in Saturday’s game, and it appears the injury is worse than it initially appeared. View the original article to see embedded media. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor’s season is likely over after he suffered a high ankle sprain on Saturday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Even if there is a slim chance Taylor could return to play again this season, Indianapolis likely will elect to keep him sidelined since the team has almost no chance of making it to the postseason with a 4–9–1 record.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel Wanted Penalties for Snowballs in Buffalo

The Miami head coach was concerned for his players’ safety in the moment. Bills fans provided a true home-field advantage Saturday night against the Dolphins by throwing snowballs onto the field at Miami players. It happened so frequently that officials had to threaten fans with a 15-yard penalty if they continued to do so.
BUFFALO, NY
Fox 59

Bucs’ Giovani Bernard Bristles at Questions About Botched Fake Punt

It was an awkward exchange between reporters and the Tampa Bay running back. View the original article to see embedded media. Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard botched a fake punt in his team’s loss to the Bengals on Sunday, failing to handle the direct snap from center on a designed play.
TAMPA, FL
Fox 59

NFL World Reacts to Raiders’ Wild Walk-Off Touchdown

View the original article to see embedded media. A wild Week 15 meeting between the Raiders and Patriots gave NFL fans one of the craziest finishes in recent memory on Sunday, courtesy of a game-winning defensive touchdown that has to be seen to be believed. With the game tied 24–24...
Fox 59

Falcons’ Dean Pees Injured in Pregame Collision by Saints Player

The defensive coordinator was carted off the field shortly after the incident. View the original article to see embedded media. Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was involved in a collision with a New Orleans player prior to Sunday’s game against the Saints, and he was carted off the field shortly afterward.
ATLANTA, GA
Fox 59

SI:AM | College Basketball’s Unbeatens

Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I wish I could be in Buenos Aires for Argentina’s World Cup parade, but at least I can follow along on Twitter. If you're reading this on SI.com, you can sign up to get this free newsletter in your inbox each weekday at SI.com/newsletters.
ALABAMA STATE
Fox 59

Report: NFL Considering Pushing Trade Deadline Back

The change would need to be voted on and would need 24 of 32 owners to be in favor of the move. View the original article to see embedded media. At last week’s winter meeting, the league’s general manager advisory committee discussed a potential one- or two-week extension to the trade deadline, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. There appears to be momentum building among some teams toward pushing the deadline back.
Fox 59

Nikola Jokic Records Statistical Feat Unseen Since 1968

The Nuggets star is nearly averaging a triple double to start the season. View the original article to see embedded media. Nikola Jokić notched his fifth triple double of the season on Sunday night, and his monstrous stat line was the first of its kind in the NBA in more than 54 years, when Wilt Chamberlain put up similar numbers.
DENVER, CO

