wwnytv.com
Highlights & scores: Hoops, hockey & wrestling
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a busy Wednesday on the local high school sports schedule, with action on the hardwood, ice, and mat in both the Frontier League and the Northern Athletic Conference. In Dexter, it was a boys’ Frontier League basketball matchup as the Lions hosted the...
wwnytv.com
Michelle R. Gentile, 55, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michelle R. Gentile, Watertown passed away Sunday, December 13th at her home. She was 55 years old. Calling hours will be Monday December 26th, 2022 from 10 am – 12 noon with a funeral service to follow at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
wwnytv.com
Marian J. Albright, 98, of Thousand Island Park
THOUSAND ISLAND PARK, New York (WWNY) - Marian J. Albright, 98, passed away at her home in TI Park on Monday evening, December 19th. She was born February 13, 1924, in Syracuse, NY, daughter of Floyd W. and Jessie Beagle Snyder. She graduated from Onondaga Valley High School in Syracuse.
wwnytv.com
Keitha Marks, formerly of Dexter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Keitha Marks, formerly of 327 West Grove Street, Dexter, NY, died December 17, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown NY. She was born March 8, 1924, the daughter of the late Allen and Gwyneth Rowland Martin and graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy in 1941. She married Howard M. Marks January 8, 1945. Howard died March 2, 2018.
wwnytv.com
Larry Dee Bezner, 78, of Adams
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Larry Dee Bezner passed away Saturday, December 17th at Samaritan Summit Village where he had been a resident. He was 78 years old. He was born in Watertown, NY on September 1, 1944, the son to the late John and Erva Parker Bezner. Larry graduated from the Adams-Adams Center School in June 1963. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1963 and was honorably discharged in 1969, at the time as a Jet Engine Mechanic.
wwnytv.com
Mary Lou Frawley, 92, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary Lou Frawley passed away on Sunday, December 18th at Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident for several years. She was 92 years old. Born on July 17, 1930, in Adams, NY she was the daughter to the late Roy and Laura...
wwnytv.com
Dennis E. Wells, 83, of Theresa
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Dennis E. Wells, 83, of Theresa, formerly of Parishville passed away on Sunday December 11th, 2022. Dennis was born to the late Elmer and Esther (Trombley) Wells in Tonawanda, on October 13th, 1939. He graduated from Saint Lawrence County High School and served in the United States Army Reserves for 13 years. He married Sally A. Planty on December 26th, 1969 in the town of Rensselaer Falls.
wwnytv.com
A year to remember: The Red & Black’s perfect season
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Coach George Ashcraft’s team entered the 2022 season with a bullseye on their back, entering the year as defending Empire Football League champs. Early on in the season, Ashcraft had a sense that this team could achieve some lofty goals, with a number of...
wwnytv.com
William C. Lortie, 81, of Copenhagen
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - William C. Lortie, 81, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at his home. He was born on January 14, 1941, at home on the Kramer Farm in the Town of Rutland to the late Donald Lortie & Bertha (Hassler) Avery. He graduated from Copenhagen High School. He married the late Nancy Day on May 12, 1981, at the United Community Church in Copenhagen. Nancy died on November 28, 2013.
wwnytv.com
Highlights & scores: High school basketball, swimming & volleyball
(WWNY) - Northern Athletic Conference boys’ basketball, Frontier League volleyball, and high school swimming highlighted Tuesday’s local sports action. In Brasher Falls, St. Lawrence Central hosted Madrid-Waddington in boys’ Northern Athletic Conference basketball. Jack Bailey connects for 3. The Jackets are up 1. Then it’s Kaiden Kingston...
wwnytv.com
Jean Louise Cean, 95, formerly of Dexter
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Jean Louise Cean, 95, formerly of Dexter, NY passed away on December 19, 2022 at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Carthage, NY. Born on January 18, 1927 in Clearfield, PA, daughter of Fred and Pearl L. Catherman Heise, she grew up...
wwnytv.com
Volunteers sign up to help veterans after 7 News report
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You stepped up!. Earlier this month, Disabled American Veterans Transportation Network told 7 News more volunteers were needed to take veterans to and from appointments. After our report, you took action. The group checked in with us Tuesday to say 10 people from Watertown signed...
wwnytv.com
Book about survival is jumping off point for forest ranger recruitment
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - “You see the helicopter here, you can see the hook come down, and then you get pulled into the helicopter by a winch,” Forest Ranger Lincoln Hanno told Lowville Academy students during a recent visit. Hanno and Jacob Maxwell are forest rangers with...
wwnytv.com
3 finalists named for Watertown school superintendent
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown City school board has selected three finalists for district superintendent. One of the three could replace Patti LaBarr, who resigned as superintendent at the end of August. The finalists are Harrisville Central School superintendent Robert Finster, Pulaski Academy and Central School superintendent Tom...
wwnytv.com
Watertown lacrosse players commit to play in college
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the time of the year for area high school athletes to sign letters of intent and on Monday a trio of athletes put pen to paper at Watertown High School. Joe Girardi signed a letter of intent to continue his lacrosse career at...
wwnytv.com
State panel makes recommendations affecting closed Watertown & Ogdensburg prisons
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Requests for proposals (RFPs) on how to reuse the former Watertown Correctional Facility should be fast-tracked, a state commission said in a report released Thursday. The Watertown prison is one of two shuttered state prisons that will be put on the front burner for RFPs....
wwnytv.com
Marian L. Pickert, 93, formerly of Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Marian L. Pickert, 93, formerly of Main Street passed away peacefully on December 17, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital with her family at her side. She was born on March 2, 1929, in Gouverneur, New York to the late P. Lawrence & Mildred E. (Reddick) Pickert.
wwnytv.com
Elizabeth A. (Betty) Schroy, 88, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Elizabeth A. (Betty) Schroy, 88, of Northland Estates, Watertown passed away Sunday morning, December 18,2022 at Samaritan Summit Village in Watertown. Betty was born July 13,1934 in Watertown, the daughter of the late Ernest “Dooley” and Nina (Parker) Kingsley. She was a graduate of Watertown...
wwnytv.com
Jodi Premo Wing, 57, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Jodi Premo Wing of Gouverneur died on Sunday, December 18th, 2022 of complications of Influenza A and Pneumonia. She had just turned 57 on Dec. 11th. Jodi was special needs and loved dolls, coloring books, bingo, makeup, jewelry, and her little dog, Rose, who let Jodi dress her in cute little outfits. She loved spending time talking on the phone with her cousins and friends as well. She loved walking around town and shopping whenever she could and said “hi” to just about anyone who crossed her path.
wwnytv.com
Amos R. Brooks, 77 of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Amos R. Brooks, age 77 of Ogdensburg, passed away on Tuesday (December 20, 2022) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. There will be no services as per his request. Burial will be in the spring at White Church Cemetery in Lisbon.
