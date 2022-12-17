Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Officially Out The SeasonOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Colts Star RB Jonathan Taylor Has Major InjuryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millionsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Michigan Is A Bad Matchup For TCU
TCU is a solid team that made it 12 weeks without losing a game, but it just feels like they're severely outmatched against Michigan.
Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping
Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL World Reacts to Raiders’ Wild Walk-Off Touchdown
View the original article to see embedded media. A wild Week 15 meeting between the Raiders and Patriots gave NFL fans one of the craziest finishes in recent memory on Sunday, courtesy of a game-winning defensive touchdown that has to be seen to be believed. With the game tied 24–24...
AFC Playoff Picture Entering Week 16: Bills, Chiefs Clinch Spots
Buffalo currently holds the top spot in the conference, but Kansas City still has a chance to take back the first-round bye. The Bills and Chiefs became the first two teams to clinch playoff spots in the AFC this week after close victories. As of now, Buffalo holds onto the...
Raiders Stun Patriots With Must-See Walk-Off Touchdown (Video)
The most chaotic play of the NFL season by a long shot. View the original article to see embedded media. In the final afternoon game of one of the most chaotic NFL weekends in recent memory, the Raiders pulled off the impossible to stun the Patriots in a 30–24 win on a final play that has to be seen to be believed.
Bucs’ Giovani Bernard Bristles at Questions About Botched Fake Punt
It was an awkward exchange between reporters and the Tampa Bay running back. View the original article to see embedded media. Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard botched a fake punt in his team’s loss to the Bengals on Sunday, failing to handle the direct snap from center on a designed play.
Potential Missed Penalty Mars Last Play of Commanders-Giants
A controversial no-call on fourth-and-goal spelled the end of Washington’s comeback hopes against New York. View the original article to see embedded media. A physical battle between NFC East rivals ended in controversy on Sunday Night Football after the Giants slid past the Commanders for a 20–12 victory at FedEx Field.
Report: NFL Considering Pushing Trade Deadline Back
The change would need to be voted on and would need 24 of 32 owners to be in favor of the move. View the original article to see embedded media. At last week’s winter meeting, the league’s general manager advisory committee discussed a potential one- or two-week extension to the trade deadline, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. There appears to be momentum building among some teams toward pushing the deadline back.
ESPN’s Pat McAfee Predicts Raiders Will Sign Tom Brady in 2023
Las Vegas hasn’t announced any plans to keep veteran Derek Carr yet. Tom Brady’s career future after this NFL season is still up in the air. Will the quarterback officially retire after 23 seasons in the league to join Fox Sports as a commentator? Or, will the quarterback stay in the league by either re-signing with the Buccaneers or exploring a new team in free agency?
Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel Wanted Penalties for Snowballs in Buffalo
The Miami head coach was concerned for his players’ safety in the moment. Bills fans provided a true home-field advantage Saturday night against the Dolphins by throwing snowballs onto the field at Miami players. It happened so frequently that officials had to threaten fans with a 15-yard penalty if they continued to do so.
Texas Running Back Bijan Robinson Declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Robinson is expected to be the first running back selected in April’s draft. View the original article to see embedded media. Texas star running back Bijan Robinson will forgo his final season of eligibility with the Longhorns and enter the 2023 NFL draft, he told reporters on Monday. Robinson...
IDP Waiver Wire Report Week 16: Thibodeaux, Morrow
Kayvon Thibodeaux flashed his high IDP potential Sunday and showed why he was the No. 5 pick in the 2022 NFL draft. I don't know about you, but my IDP teams (I have a lot, don't make me count them, please) mostly crapped the bed in Week 15. What had been a pretty dang good 2022 fantasy regular season for me came undone when it mattered. That's how it goes sometimes. All the right decisions for over three months can go down the drain if a couple key players disappear on any given Sunday. It's okay, you win some and lose some.
Frank Gore Jr. on Interview-Bombing Relative: ‘Auntie, Chill!’
She just couldn’t help herself. Frank Gore Jr. enjoyed one of the best games in FBS bowl history on Saturday, and naturally, his family was excited for him. Unfortunately, one of his family members got a little too excited, resulting in a hilarious and viral moment after a record-breaking performance.
SI:AM | Messi’s GOAT Moment
Lionel Messi is finally a World Cup champion. Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I’m glad the World Cup final was early yesterday so I’ve had plenty of time to recover. 🇦🇷 “En Argentina nací, tierra de Diego y Lionel”. 😬 Surprise, surprise: Things...
Nikola Jokic Records Statistical Feat Unseen Since 1968
The Nuggets star is nearly averaging a triple double to start the season. View the original article to see embedded media. Nikola Jokić notched his fifth triple double of the season on Sunday night, and his monstrous stat line was the first of its kind in the NBA in more than 54 years, when Wilt Chamberlain put up similar numbers.
Report: Giants Concerned With Carlos Correa Medical Issue
San Francisco called off a Tuesday news conference to introduce the superstar shortstop. Superstar shortstop Carlos Correa was supposed to be introduced as a franchise cornerstone by the Giants at a news conference Tuesday morning. It didn’t happen. One week after striking a 13-year, $350 million agreement with the...
