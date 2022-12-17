ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porter, NY

NewsChannel 36

New York State Police Warning Residents About Phone Scammers

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State Police are warning residents that phone scammers are now pretending to be the police. State Police at Ithaca says they have received several calls from county residents about the scam. According to state police, a scammer is posing as a trooper and is calling people to let them know they have fallen victim to a scam.
ITHACA, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul approves expanded child care access for New York

A measure meant to increase child care programs for families in New York was approved Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul, drawing praise from advocates due to the measure's eye toward expanding access. The new law will remove requirements for parents to work in order to access the state-subsidized programs. The...
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Could Counties In New York Secede From The State?

Let's be honest not everyone agrees with each other when it comes to politics but could a county in New York state actually leave the state and join another one?. While the talk of secession hasn't been prevalent since 1800 when several Southern states voted to leave the Union, could counties in a state decide to leave the state they are associated with and join another state?
VERMONT STATE
localsyr.com

New year, new laws: Look out for these 4 changes affecting New Yorkers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The new year is just a few weeks away. Many of us take advantage of the clean break, and will kick off 2023 by shaking up our routines. Giving yourself a few weeks to implement a change on January 1 makes it easier to adapt for some. It turns out New York lawmakers agree with this sentiment.
NEW YORK STATE
Mid-Hudson News Network

Governor signs law preventing certain words from appearing on ballots

ALBANY – Governor Hochul has signed a law restricting the words “Independence” or “Independent” from ballots in the state to reduce voter confusion. For a lengthy amount of time, the Independence Party in New York had more than 400,000 members registered. Many elected officials felt that voters enrolled in the Independence Party thinking they were not enrolling in a party but rather avoiding party affiliation by declaring independence.
PIX11

NY households will get additional food assistance in December: Hochul

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get additional food benefits this December, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday. All New Yorkers in the program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, Hochul said. Supplemental benefits will come from roughly $234 million in federal funding. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
informnny.com

Kinney Drugs will offer over-the-counter hearing aids in 52 stores

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) – Kinney Drugs and Lucid® Hearing have partnered together to launch a new Hearing Health Center. Through the partnership, Kinney’s will be offering an assortment of over-the-counter hearing aids, personal sound amplifiers and hearing protection in 52 stores in both New York and Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Certain Homeowners In New York State Can Get Up To $8,000 To Replace Furnace

Certain homeowners in New York are eligible for up to $8,000 in assistance from the state to repair heating equipment. With many regions currently experiencing heavy snowfall, winter is officially underway. Winter in New York is often brutal, frigid, and long, leaving some homeowners struggling to keep the heat on. If your heating equipment needs repair or needs to be replaced, help is available.
NEW YORK STATE
cortlandvoice.com

State Police announces recent weather-related incidents in the region

The New York State Police reported that 172 weather-related incidents occurred in the Troop C Division during the snowstorm that took place late last week. Of the 172 incidents, 49 of them were reported in Zone 3, which includes Cortland, Tompkins and Tioga counties. In a detailed breakdown, 28 of them were “assist motorist or disabled vehicle” incidents and 21 were “crashes involving damage to property,” the report stated.
DELAWARE STATE

