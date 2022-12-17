Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Art of Paninis at Romeo and Juliet’s CafeJ.M. LesinskiWilliamsville, NY
Priest placed on administrative leave due to allegations of improper sexual relationship with adult womanEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Related
"Significant concerns" to a widespread change in energy policy in NYS
New York State’s Climate Action Council Monday approved a scoping plan that would see drastic changes in homes and businesses all over WNY. “We expressed significant concerns about a number of issues,” said Dottie Gallagher of the Partnership.
Homeowners Getting $25K For No Effort In New York State
2 windmills on the property produce a $20,000-$25,000 yearly income. If you have ever driven from Albany to Buffalo, or from Rochester to the Southern Tier of New York State, you have seen many windmills on various hilltops. Ever wonder what the landowners make off of those?. New York State,...
Gov. Hochul vetoes bill allowing Upstate NY counties to ban holiday hunt
Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would allow Upstate counties to opt-out of the new “holiday hunt” season, which went into effect only last year. The New York State legislature passed the bill earlier this year. The holiday hunt allows big game hunters in the Southern...
NY plans to change the way you heat your home. Gas, oil, propane furnaces to be phased out
Syracuse, N.Y. – A state commission today approved plans to phase out fossil fuel-burning furnaces beginning as soon as 2025 as part of New York’s aggressive program to address climate change. The plan adopted today by the state Climate Action Council requires energy-efficient electric heat pumps or other...
NewsChannel 36
New York State Police Warning Residents About Phone Scammers
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State Police are warning residents that phone scammers are now pretending to be the police. State Police at Ithaca says they have received several calls from county residents about the scam. According to state police, a scammer is posing as a trooper and is calling people to let them know they have fallen victim to a scam.
New York residents have mixed feelings about yet another statewide anti-bias program
The new unit is a broader effort by Gov. Kathy Hochul to address hate crimes and violence across the state in response to Buffalo's deadly mass shooting that killed 10 Black people.
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul approves expanded child care access for New York
A measure meant to increase child care programs for families in New York was approved Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul, drawing praise from advocates due to the measure's eye toward expanding access. The new law will remove requirements for parents to work in order to access the state-subsidized programs. The...
Could Counties In New York Secede From The State?
Let's be honest not everyone agrees with each other when it comes to politics but could a county in New York state actually leave the state and join another one?. While the talk of secession hasn't been prevalent since 1800 when several Southern states voted to leave the Union, could counties in a state decide to leave the state they are associated with and join another state?
Local pet shop reacts: Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill passes legislature in NY
Governor Kathy Hochul signed the Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill on Thursday which bans the sale of rabbits, cats and dogs in pet stores to target large breeding operations critics describe as “puppy mills.”
NY should fund free school lunches for all students (Guest Opinion by Rachael Ray)
Rachael Ray, of Lake Luzerne, is a Food Network star, author, cook and syndicated talk-show host. The holiday season is one of my favorite times of the year. Decorating the house, cozy pajamas, time with friends and family, and of course, great food!. Food is always central for me, especially...
Kathy Hochul giving away over $50 million in funding to deal with the issue of water pollution in NY: Is that enough?
We all need water to stay hydrated. Needless to say that enough water is and should be consumed to ensure health and well-being. If someone does not drink enough water, they may face major or minor issues like sudden changes in mood, irregular flow of blood in the body, and so on.
localsyr.com
New year, new laws: Look out for these 4 changes affecting New Yorkers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The new year is just a few weeks away. Many of us take advantage of the clean break, and will kick off 2023 by shaking up our routines. Giving yourself a few weeks to implement a change on January 1 makes it easier to adapt for some. It turns out New York lawmakers agree with this sentiment.
Alleged Animal Abuser from Upstate NY Charged after Grisly Find
The animal abuse allegations made against a woman in Troy are disturbing, to say the least - but kudos to our local law enforcement for doing what was necessary to make sure people like this don't ever own an animal again. According to a release by the Albany Police Department,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Governor signs law preventing certain words from appearing on ballots
ALBANY – Governor Hochul has signed a law restricting the words “Independence” or “Independent” from ballots in the state to reduce voter confusion. For a lengthy amount of time, the Independence Party in New York had more than 400,000 members registered. Many elected officials felt that voters enrolled in the Independence Party thinking they were not enrolling in a party but rather avoiding party affiliation by declaring independence.
82 days and counting: DASNY still hasn’t turned over key documents in $200M fund investigation
NY Cannabis Insider will publish a story about this every day that the state does not turn over these records. The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) has not turned over key documents related to its oversight of a $200 million cannabis fund for 82 days and counting.
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126
These days, many of us have shortage of money due to holidays. We are all getting ready for the New Year celebrations and Christmas, and it is natural to spend extra on decorations, clothes, food and gifts.
NY households will get additional food assistance in December: Hochul
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get additional food benefits this December, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday. All New Yorkers in the program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, Hochul said. Supplemental benefits will come from roughly $234 million in federal funding. […]
informnny.com
Kinney Drugs will offer over-the-counter hearing aids in 52 stores
GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) – Kinney Drugs and Lucid® Hearing have partnered together to launch a new Hearing Health Center. Through the partnership, Kinney’s will be offering an assortment of over-the-counter hearing aids, personal sound amplifiers and hearing protection in 52 stores in both New York and Vermont.
Certain Homeowners In New York State Can Get Up To $8,000 To Replace Furnace
Certain homeowners in New York are eligible for up to $8,000 in assistance from the state to repair heating equipment. With many regions currently experiencing heavy snowfall, winter is officially underway. Winter in New York is often brutal, frigid, and long, leaving some homeowners struggling to keep the heat on. If your heating equipment needs repair or needs to be replaced, help is available.
cortlandvoice.com
State Police announces recent weather-related incidents in the region
The New York State Police reported that 172 weather-related incidents occurred in the Troop C Division during the snowstorm that took place late last week. Of the 172 incidents, 49 of them were reported in Zone 3, which includes Cortland, Tompkins and Tioga counties. In a detailed breakdown, 28 of them were “assist motorist or disabled vehicle” incidents and 21 were “crashes involving damage to property,” the report stated.
Comments / 0