Popular retail store chain opens another new location in North Carolina with job openings availableKristen WaltersTarboro, NC
Female Inmate Stabs Guard With Ice PickDee F. CeeWashington, NC
Two Long Lost Sisters Find Each Other from Ancestry DNA Testing and Spend Their First Thanksgiving Together in 2022Zack LoveChocowinity, NC
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain and gusty winds, to bitterly cold conditions just in time for Christmas
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After a few reports of sleet and showers this morning, cloudy skies and cool temperatures return later this afternoon as winds continue to flow in from the northeast at 10 to 15 mph. A light jacket or sweatshirt may be needed if you are heading out the door later today.
Temperatures are dropping, it’s important to protect your home
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Colder weather is approaching and experts are encouraging Eastern North Carolina residents to winterize their homes. “We are not used to these colder temperatures for an extended period of time. Most homes here in the southeast have heat pumps. Heat pumps typically don’t work well under 32 degrees,” says General Manager of Delcor Inc, James Greenleaf.
When was the last Christmas snowstorm?
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Each year many of us look forward to enjoying the holiday season with loved ones, family and friends. While the theme of the holidays center around ornaments, Santa Claus, evergreen trees, and even peppermint bark, there is often one sight that truly defines a perfect Christmas.... SNOW! The chances of a white Christmas in NC is often as rare as a “needle in the haystack”, and while the chances are low, it has happened before.
2022 guide to surviving a trip home for the holidays
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The holiday jitters are sure to creep up as we inch closer to the big Christmas weekend. Whether you are heading home to see family or hosting all the festivities, you may find yourself facing added stress over the next few days. Luckily, Dr. Ashley Britton...
Grifton to get first grocery store since 2019
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Food Pride Grocery Store will open in Grifton today. The store is located on the corner of Gordon and Queen Streets. It’s scheduled to open at 7 a.m. Grifton has been without a grocery store since 2019 after flooding issues forced previous stores to...
What were empty shelves are now full of food and excitement for residents of Grifton
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - The town of Grifton has been without a grocery store for nearly three years but that all changed Wednesday, December 21st when the doors to Food Pride finally opened after years of planning. The occasion was marked by a prayer before customers walked in and then...
Accident injures two at intersection in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An accident in the east sent two people to the hospital Thursday morning. The wreck happened at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Glenburnie Road in New Bern around 9 a.m. Our reporter on the scene saw the accident involved a...
Eastern Carolina residents react to massive Fortnite lawsuit
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A massive lawsuit has been filed against the parent company of the hit video game Fortnite. The Federal Trade Commission said Monday it settled claims with Fortnite maker Epic Games over children’s privacy and payment systems tricking players into making unintended purchases. $245 million is...
Local law enforcement encourages safety this holiday season
Residents weigh in on loose credit card security in video games. Eastern Carolina residents react to massive Fortnite lawsuit. POLICE: Man found dead inside vehicle pulled from Roanoke River had gunshot wound. ECU College of Allied Health Science hosts Cerebral Palsy Study and Research. Updated: 6 hours ago. Children from...
Vending fridges bring ENC chef’s pandemic vision to life
VARIOUS CITIES, N.C. (WITN) - One chef in Eastern Carolina took a pandemic-born fantasy and turned it into a multi-location feeder for her surrounding communities. Chef Vivian Howard has added a ‘Viv’s Fridge’ in Raleigh and New Bern. “I thought, ‘Just because there’s no one else doing...
North Pitt girls beat Farmville Central for first time since 2018, Jags boys cruise in same match up
BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - Zamareya Jones had 28 points to lead the North Pitt girls basketball team to its first win over Farmville Central girls since 2018. A 66-44 home victory for the Panthers to snap a tough losing streak. Farmville Central boys put on a show in their game...
ECU men’s basketball closes non-conference slate with solid home win over High Point
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU basketball teams both on the floor Wednesday night. The Pirates women picked up a win at Hampton 64-60. Farmville Central grad Amiya Joyner hit the winning points in the final seconds. She had a career-high 19 points and 11 rebounds. The men got as close...
ENC shelters want their animals to feel the joy of this holiday season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Animals may not know when the holidays are, but shelters here in the east want them to feel the love and warmth that comes along with this giving season. “Our goal is to clear the shelter. Our hope is to get every animal out and into...
Holiday Booze It & Lose It Campaign kicks off
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville’s Holiday Booze it & Lose It Campaign kicks off now through January 2nd, 2022. They are one of law enforcement agencies participating in the NC Governor’s Highway safety campaign as a statewide safety initiative to remove impaired drivers from our roadways. According to...
ECU Health’s air transport team recognized for Parker Byrd rescue
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health’s EastCare team was awarded MedEvac Transport of the Year by the Association of Air Medical Services (AAMS) on Monday. The award was in honor of their initial transport of East Carolina University freshman Parker Byrd and subsequent transports throughout his recovery. The EastCare...
Town receives $899,999 to bring Main Street back to life
MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Christmas came early for one town in the east in the form of development funding. The town of Maysville has been approved for $899,999 as part of the state Department of Commerce’s Rural Transformation Grant Fund. This is part of an effort to bring economic...
Juvenile suspect identified in Craven County breaking and entering case.
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says it has identified a suspect in a breaking and entering case from Thursday morning. Deputies say this happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Express Tobacco & Vape on N.C. 55 East Highway in New Bern. The Sheriff’s Office...
TROOPERS: Driver believed involved in fatal Craven County hit & run dies
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers have closed the case surrounding a fatal pedestrian hit and run after they said they discovered the driver involved died. Back on November 22nd, troopers responded to Highway 17 near Bridgeton just after 8 p.m. and found that Desiree Pitman, 41, of Virginia Beach, had been hit and killed by a vehicle.
5 of 13 sites along NC rivers fail fecal bacteria testing this month, group says
During the summer months, Sound Rivers checks more than 50 sites along rivers in the state.
National signing day sees locals find college homes, ECU happy with incoming class of high school players
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - College football national signing day as high school stars found college homes officially. ECU signed a few receivers, some lineman and a couple big time linebackers. One of the offensive lineman does not have to go far. A big day for D.H. Conley’s Bryce Weaver who...
