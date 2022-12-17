ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WITN

Temperatures are dropping, it’s important to protect your home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Colder weather is approaching and experts are encouraging Eastern North Carolina residents to winterize their homes. “We are not used to these colder temperatures for an extended period of time. Most homes here in the southeast have heat pumps. Heat pumps typically don’t work well under 32 degrees,” says General Manager of Delcor Inc, James Greenleaf.
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

When was the last Christmas snowstorm?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Each year many of us look forward to enjoying the holiday season with loved ones, family and friends. While the theme of the holidays center around ornaments, Santa Claus, evergreen trees, and even peppermint bark, there is often one sight that truly defines a perfect Christmas.... SNOW! The chances of a white Christmas in NC is often as rare as a “needle in the haystack”, and while the chances are low, it has happened before.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

2022 guide to surviving a trip home for the holidays

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The holiday jitters are sure to creep up as we inch closer to the big Christmas weekend. Whether you are heading home to see family or hosting all the festivities, you may find yourself facing added stress over the next few days. Luckily, Dr. Ashley Britton...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Grifton to get first grocery store since 2019

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Food Pride Grocery Store will open in Grifton today. The store is located on the corner of Gordon and Queen Streets. It’s scheduled to open at 7 a.m. Grifton has been without a grocery store since 2019 after flooding issues forced previous stores to...
GRIFTON, NC
WITN

Accident injures two at intersection in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An accident in the east sent two people to the hospital Thursday morning. The wreck happened at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Glenburnie Road in New Bern around 9 a.m. Our reporter on the scene saw the accident involved a...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina residents react to massive Fortnite lawsuit

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A massive lawsuit has been filed against the parent company of the hit video game Fortnite. The Federal Trade Commission said Monday it settled claims with Fortnite maker Epic Games over children’s privacy and payment systems tricking players into making unintended purchases. $245 million is...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Local law enforcement encourages safety this holiday season

Residents weigh in on loose credit card security in video games. Eastern Carolina residents react to massive Fortnite lawsuit. POLICE: Man found dead inside vehicle pulled from Roanoke River had gunshot wound. ECU College of Allied Health Science hosts Cerebral Palsy Study and Research. Updated: 6 hours ago. Children from...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Vending fridges bring ENC chef’s pandemic vision to life

VARIOUS CITIES, N.C. (WITN) - One chef in Eastern Carolina took a pandemic-born fantasy and turned it into a multi-location feeder for her surrounding communities. Chef Vivian Howard has added a ‘Viv’s Fridge’ in Raleigh and New Bern. “I thought, ‘Just because there’s no one else doing...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Holiday Booze It & Lose It Campaign kicks off

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville’s Holiday Booze it & Lose It Campaign kicks off now through January 2nd, 2022. They are one of law enforcement agencies participating in the NC Governor’s Highway safety campaign as a statewide safety initiative to remove impaired drivers from our roadways. According to...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

ECU Health’s air transport team recognized for Parker Byrd rescue

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health’s EastCare team was awarded MedEvac Transport of the Year by the Association of Air Medical Services (AAMS) on Monday. The award was in honor of their initial transport of East Carolina University freshman Parker Byrd and subsequent transports throughout his recovery. The EastCare...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Town receives $899,999 to bring Main Street back to life

MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Christmas came early for one town in the east in the form of development funding. The town of Maysville has been approved for $899,999 as part of the state Department of Commerce’s Rural Transformation Grant Fund. This is part of an effort to bring economic...
MAYSVILLE, NC
WITN

TROOPERS: Driver believed involved in fatal Craven County hit & run dies

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers have closed the case surrounding a fatal pedestrian hit and run after they said they discovered the driver involved died. Back on November 22nd, troopers responded to Highway 17 near Bridgeton just after 8 p.m. and found that Desiree Pitman, 41, of Virginia Beach, had been hit and killed by a vehicle.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC

