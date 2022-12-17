Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky basketball unveils slick all-black uniforms
Let’s face it, it’s bee a slightly underwhelming season so far for Kentucky basketball. The Wildcats’ record is not bad at face value. Kentucky is 7-3 with a win over Michigan, but can’t seem to score the big one; a win against a top 15 opponent. Kentucky has played in 2 such games and been blown out or borderline blown out in both. They also dropped a game to Michigan State in a neutral site earlier this season. Offensively, the Wildcats are just not where they need to be.
wymt.com
Vanderbilt RB Ray Davis to transfer to Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Not long after securing a transfer commitment from NC State quarterback Devin Leary, another player on the offensive side of the ball has announced his transfer to BBN. Vanderbilt running back Ray Davis announced on Twitter that he was following Leary to Lexington. Davis ran for...
Kentucky DL Target Tavion Gadson Announces Signing Day Plans
Kentucky defensive line target Tavion Gadson has once again changed plans and will sign with a program on Wednesday. Standing at 6-foot-4, 280 pounds, the Savannah, Georgia native had been committed to Florida State since Aug. 11, and was expected to put pen to paper during the early signing ...
wymt.com
Kentucky women’s basketball falls for third straight game
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky women’s basketball hosted Florida Golf Coast, looking to snap a two game loosing streak. After a rocky start giving up eight unanswered, the Cats rallied to make it 16-12 after one. Things remained close at the break, 37-31 Eagles. Kentucky would come as close...
wymt.com
Top-10 safety Jantzen Dunn set to transfer from Ohio State to Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Buckeye Jantzen Dunn is making his return home to Kentucky. The former four-star prospect out of Bowling Green, South Warren, will have three seasons of eligibility left. Dunn played in four games for Ohio State this past season, all on special teams. With the departure...
Major Ohio State Transfer Announces His Commitment
Former Ohio State safety Jantzen Dunn revealed his transfer decision Sunday. Five days after entering the transfer portal, the four-star recruit announced that he's going to Kentucky. Dunn, a Bowling Green native, joined the Buckeyes as 247Sports' No. 2 recruit from Kentucky. He ranked 10th among all safeties in the...
Longtime Kentucky horse handler, Wes Lanter, dies at 58
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The horse racing community is mourning the death of beloved handler, Wes Lanter. Lanter got his start at the Kentucky Horse Park and cared for some of Kentucky’s greatest champions, including 1977 Triple Crown winner Seattle Slew. Longtime friend and trainer, Eric Reed, said despite his prowess in handling horses, […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Five men face thousands in fines for illegally guiding hunters in west Kentucky
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Four Kentucky men and a New Jersey man face thousands of dollars in fines after they pleaded guilty to multiple counts of illegally guiding hunters. One of the men also pleaded guilty to illegal use of bait. Altogether, Calloway County District Judge Randall A. Hutchens...
wymt.com
Good Question: What is the difference between Amber Alerts and Golden Alerts?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Last week, an Amber Alert came to an end on I-64 in Clark County. That system is similar to another one used in Kentucky, which is the subject of today’s Good Question: Mariesa asks, why are they called “Golden Alerts” when they are linked to individuals of all ages?
Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.
There is something special about Christmas in Kentucky. The air is crisp and the decorations are abundant, making it a truly magical time of year, from the lights and decorations to the delicious food and bourbon, it’s a time of year that brings joy and magic to everyone who celebrates it. And no Christmas in Kentucky is complete without a visit to the list of Christmas town below.
Kentuckian David Sawyer helped found AmeriCorps, is remembered for a life of service
This article is reprinted with permission of The Rural Blog, published by the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky. David Sawyer, a Kentucky-grown back-to-the-lander who ran a student-service program at Berea College, helped start AmeriCorps and became an international consultant on the environment, civic engagement and a wide range […] The post Kentuckian David Sawyer helped found AmeriCorps, is remembered for a life of service appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Kentucky police ID victim with DNA in unsolved 1988 case
Police identified the body recovered along a roadside in rural Owen County as Linda Bennett.
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Lexington
Do you necessarily require a entire list of the best hospital in the Lexington locality? In this blog article, I’ll give some best hospital details, that are basically situated in the Lexington. Also, a direction map link from your house, with details area, Web information, estimate regular users ratings,...
The Publix Supermarket Chain Must Like Kentucky Because We’re Getting Two More
In the 39 years that my dad and I shared space on the planet, I only ever heard him mention three places he liked to shop. Yep, just three. He wasn't much of a shopper, but these places got high marks. Two of them were in Owensboro--Wyndall's Western Wear, or...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 16, 2022
Linda Holman Jones, 83, of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family. Born July 5, 1939, in Springfield, Tennessee, she was the daughter of William L. and Velma B. Krisle Holman. She was of Baptist faith. She enjoyed spending time with her family,...
wymt.com
Parent of EKU student accused of threatening to blow university up
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Court records obtained by WKYT say a man threatened to blow up Eastern Kentucky University after his son was academically suspended. That man, Patrick Hall of Pike County, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Sunday and is now in jail. Police were dispatched last week...
fox56news.com
Georgetown coffee shop relocates to familiar Lexington location
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Georgetown coffee shop forced to close has relocated to Lexington, and it’s in a familiar spot. Far Out Espresso officially opened in their new brick-and-mortar cafe on the corner of East High Street and Woodland Avenue on Dec. 9th. It’s the previous home of the original Ramsey’s and Ranada’s Kitchen.
fox56news.com
Shots fired on Elm Street and Charles Ave. in Lexington
Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened around 9:45 p.m. No one was hurt but a house and vehicle were damaged. Shots fired on Elm Street and Charles Ave. in Lexington. Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened around 9:45 p.m. No one was hurt but a house...
Tennessee man found dead in semi in Rowan County
A 70-year-old man from Baxter, Tennessee was discovered dead in his semi on Friday in Rowan County.
wymt.com
Emergency rooms filling up as sickness slams Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency rooms at Lexington hospitals are filling up, but medical officials say if you are really sick and need urgent care, they will see you. Doctors from Lexington’s three major hospitals held an online media briefing Monday morning to talk about the surge in patients they are seeing.
