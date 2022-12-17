Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Volunteers place 500 wreaths in Union
More than 100 volunteers ensured that veterans buried in and around Union are remembered over the holiday season. Wreaths Across America was held for the first time in the Union area Saturday, with more than 100 volunteers braving a wind chill of 17 degrees to place wreaths on the graves of 500 veterans.
mymoinfo.com
National Weather Service On Today’s Storm
(St. Louis) A winter storm warning is in effect today for the area. Ben Herzog is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says a cold front is moving our way from the northern parts of Missouri. Herzog says we can expect 1-3 inches of snow.
Washington Missourian
Texwrap spending $5M to expand Washington plant
Texwrap, a Washington-based shrink wrap production company, will create an additional 35 new jobs in Washington as part of a planned expansion in the city, according to city officials. “It is exciting that they’ve decided to reinvest in Washington. They have been good partners so it is great to see...
KMOV
Community rallies around family after father, mother die months apart
ST. LOUIS (CBS) -- It’s a story about unconditional love and support and how it lifted a St. Louis family through a time of grief. Earlier this year, three young children lost their father and mother just four months apart. Their community rallied around them, and relatives gave them a new home.
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a Year
St. Louis, Mo. - The economy of St. Louis is comprised of a wide range of industries. For example, some of the biggest economic sectors in the metro area include financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and technology. Furthermore, many of the highest-paying jobs located throughout the St. Louis region also happen to be in these sectors as well.
earnthenecklace.com
Dan Gray Leaving FOX 2 News: Is the KPLR-TV Veteran Anchor Retiring?
Dan Gray is a great example of professionalism and positivity. With more than 50 years of experience in broadcasting, Gray has covered everything from politics and science to religion. He is undoubtedly an icon for his viewers in St. Louis, Missouri. Now, veteran anchor Dan Gray is leaving FOX 2 News after 15 years. Since then, St. Louis residents have had questions about his departure from KPLR-TV. They are especially curious as to whether or not he plans to retire or relocate from the city. Here’s what the anchor has to say about his departure.
Washington Missourian
Tracy tapped to lead ECC's Center for Workforce Development
East Central College has hired the former executive director of the Jefferson County Economic Development Corporation to lead its Center for Workforce Development (CWD). Todd Tracy, 52, was hired Dec. 12 and will begin work as the CWD director Jan. 3, 2023, according to a release from the college.
websterjournal.com
No longer a military base: Armory STL opens to public
The Armory building has seen many changes in its history. It originated as a base for the 138th infantry of the Missouri National Guard and has evolved over the years, the most prominent being as a space for athletes to practice. The Armory has become a part of St. Louis...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to KMOV 4 News Anchor Laura Hettiger?
Laura Hettiger is a talk show host and spearheads all traffic coverage at KMOV 4 News in St. Louis, Missouri. Due to her lively personality and excellent news reporting, she’s gained many followers. So, St. Louis residents became concerned when they didn’t see her on KMOV. They’re wondering what happened to Laura Hettiger and where she is now. To all of her viewers’ delight, Laura Hettiger has some excellent news to share that explains her absence. Here’s what Laura Hettiger had to say about her absence from KMOV 4 News.
missourinetwork.tv
If it wasn’t for the city folks, the Lake of the Ozarks wouldn’t exist.
Union Electric Light and Power Company was an electric utility company that operated in the United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The company was founded in 1893 in St. Louis, Missouri, and initially provided electric lighting and power to customers in the city and surrounding areas. In the 1920s, the company built the Bagnell Dam on the Osage River, which created the Lake of the Ozarks and provided hydroelectric power to the region. The dam and lake were major engineering projects at the time and helped to spur economic development in the area.
KSDK
Here are Thursday grocery store hours ahead of severe winter storm
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis will be slammed by a severe winter system heading our way by Thursday. With the holidays coming and people preparing to hunker down, grocery stores are likely to be busy. If you still need to pick up some essentials, here are grocery store...
Meet the Woman Styling Hair on a Busy St. Louis Street Corner
Jibri Ross is a local hair stylist who surprised the internet when she took her shop outside in the winter
KMOV
Expected snow and freezing temps prompt closures across St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Multiple businesses and attractions will be closed Thursday as St. Louis expects snow and freezing temperatures. First Alert Weather | Download the KMOV Weather App to stay weather aware. Thursday is when the snow arrives, getting MUCH Colder & Windy as the day progresses. Snow...
St. Louis Will Definitely Freeze Its Ass Off This Weekend
We're in for low temps and maybe some blizzard-like low visibility
West Newsmagazine
Chesterfield license office to close permanently this month
The Missouri Department of Revenue has announced the closing of the license office at 100 Chesterfield Commons East Road in Chesterfield. The last day of operations will be Dec. 27. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR). All license office contracts...
FOX2now.com
1 dead, 2 injured after elderly driver crashes into senior living apartment building
One person is dead and two are injured after an elderly driver crashed into a senior apartment building, hitting residents sitting in the lobby. 1 dead, 2 injured after elderly driver crashes into …. One person is dead and two are injured after an elderly driver crashed into a senior...
Washington Missourian
OATS bus service being stalled by driver shortage
Concerns are being raised about the future of OATS, a private, not-for-profit transit agency that serves primarily rural residents, seniors and people with disabilities in Franklin County. Union Transportation Committee member Russell Rost said he was contacted by members of People First of Missouri, who wanted to make people aware...
Washington Missourian
Union cheerleaders finish second in Class 4A Small Division
Moving up a class this season, the Union cheerleading squad added a second-place state plaque to the trophy case. Union finished second in the Class 4A Small Division to Poplar Bluff. The team had been the two-time defending champion in the Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association Class 3A Small Division.
websterjournal.com
The District in Chesterfield wows as new entertainment venue
Bringing new life to Chesterfield, The District of St. Louis offers a unique combination of entertainment sure to capture all audiences, including the already-popular Factory concert venue and the new Reverie event space. Locally owned by longtime catering company Butler’s Pantry, The Reverie is located next door to The Factory,...
howafrica.com
Black World War II Survivor From St. Louis Makes History, Turns 108 Years Old
Meet Willie “Bill” Dawson, a 108-year-old World War II soldier from St. Louis, Missouri. He claims that the key to living a long life is to be active all the time. When he was young, Dawson participated in World War II as a Buffalo Soldier, a member of the 92nd Infantry Division. He did abroad duty in Italy for 17 months.
