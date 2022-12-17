ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, MO

Washington Missourian

Volunteers place 500 wreaths in Union

More than 100 volunteers ensured that veterans buried in and around Union are remembered over the holiday season. Wreaths Across America was held for the first time in the Union area Saturday, with more than 100 volunteers braving a wind chill of 17 degrees to place wreaths on the graves of 500 veterans.
UNION, MO
mymoinfo.com

National Weather Service On Today’s Storm

(St. Louis) A winter storm warning is in effect today for the area. Ben Herzog is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says a cold front is moving our way from the northern parts of Missouri. Herzog says we can expect 1-3 inches of snow.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Texwrap spending $5M to expand Washington plant

Texwrap, a Washington-based shrink wrap production company, will create an additional 35 new jobs in Washington as part of a planned expansion in the city, according to city officials. “It is exciting that they’ve decided to reinvest in Washington. They have been good partners so it is great to see...
WASHINGTON, MO
Evan Crosby

10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a Year

St. Louis, Mo. - The economy of St. Louis is comprised of a wide range of industries. For example, some of the biggest economic sectors in the metro area include financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and technology. Furthermore, many of the highest-paying jobs located throughout the St. Louis region also happen to be in these sectors as well.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
earnthenecklace.com

Dan Gray Leaving FOX 2 News: Is the KPLR-TV Veteran Anchor Retiring?

Dan Gray is a great example of professionalism and positivity. With more than 50 years of experience in broadcasting, Gray has covered everything from politics and science to religion. He is undoubtedly an icon for his viewers in St. Louis, Missouri. Now, veteran anchor Dan Gray is leaving FOX 2 News after 15 years. Since then, St. Louis residents have had questions about his departure from KPLR-TV. They are especially curious as to whether or not he plans to retire or relocate from the city. Here’s what the anchor has to say about his departure.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Tracy tapped to lead ECC's Center for Workforce Development

East Central College has hired the former executive director of the Jefferson County Economic Development Corporation to lead its Center for Workforce Development (CWD). Todd Tracy, 52, was hired Dec. 12 and will begin work as the CWD director Jan. 3, 2023, according to a release from the college.
UNION, MO
websterjournal.com

No longer a military base: Armory STL opens to public

The Armory building has seen many changes in its history. It originated as a base for the 138th infantry of the Missouri National Guard and has evolved over the years, the most prominent being as a space for athletes to practice. The Armory has become a part of St. Louis...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to KMOV 4 News Anchor Laura Hettiger?

Laura Hettiger is a talk show host and spearheads all traffic coverage at KMOV 4 News in St. Louis, Missouri. Due to her lively personality and excellent news reporting, she’s gained many followers. So, St. Louis residents became concerned when they didn’t see her on KMOV. They’re wondering what happened to Laura Hettiger and where she is now. To all of her viewers’ delight, Laura Hettiger has some excellent news to share that explains her absence. Here’s what Laura Hettiger had to say about her absence from KMOV 4 News.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missourinetwork.tv

If it wasn’t for the city folks, the Lake of the Ozarks wouldn’t exist.

Union Electric Light and Power Company was an electric utility company that operated in the United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The company was founded in 1893 in St. Louis, Missouri, and initially provided electric lighting and power to customers in the city and surrounding areas. In the 1920s, the company built the Bagnell Dam on the Osage River, which created the Lake of the Ozarks and provided hydroelectric power to the region. The dam and lake were major engineering projects at the time and helped to spur economic development in the area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Expected snow and freezing temps prompt closures across St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Multiple businesses and attractions will be closed Thursday as St. Louis expects snow and freezing temperatures. First Alert Weather | Download the KMOV Weather App to stay weather aware. Thursday is when the snow arrives, getting MUCH Colder & Windy as the day progresses. Snow...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
West Newsmagazine

Chesterfield license office to close permanently this month

The Missouri Department of Revenue has announced the closing of the license office at 100 Chesterfield Commons East Road in Chesterfield. The last day of operations will be Dec. 27. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR). All license office contracts...
CHESTERFIELD, MO
Washington Missourian

OATS bus service being stalled by driver shortage

Concerns are being raised about the future of OATS, a private, not-for-profit transit agency that serves primarily rural residents, seniors and people with disabilities in Franklin County. Union Transportation Committee member Russell Rost said he was contacted by members of People First of Missouri, who wanted to make people aware...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Union cheerleaders finish second in Class 4A Small Division

Moving up a class this season, the Union cheerleading squad added a second-place state plaque to the trophy case. Union finished second in the Class 4A Small Division to Poplar Bluff. The team had been the two-time defending champion in the Missouri Cheerleading Coaches Association Class 3A Small Division.
UNION, MO
websterjournal.com

The District in Chesterfield wows as new entertainment venue

Bringing new life to Chesterfield, The District of St. Louis offers a unique combination of entertainment sure to capture all audiences, including the already-popular Factory concert venue and the new Reverie event space. Locally owned by longtime catering company Butler’s Pantry, The Reverie is located next door to The Factory,...
CHESTERFIELD, MO

