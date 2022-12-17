Eleven of 19 Indiana State Senate committee chairs raised less money than the average member this cycle
Elections for 25 of 50 seats in the Indiana State Senate took place on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans held a 40-10 majority heading into the election.
Committee chair fundraising
State legislative committee chairs set a committee’s legislative agenda. Some committee chairs raise significantly more money than their non-chair counterparts in the state legislature. The average amount raised by delegates who did not serve as a committee chair was $189,943. The funds raised by each of the State Senate’s 19 committee chairs are shown below.
- Agriculture Committee – Jean Leising – $38,331
- Appropriations Committee – Ryan Mishler – $0
- Commerce and Technology Committee – Chip Perfect – $40,492
- Corrections and Criminal Law Committee – Michael Young – $18,417
- Education and Career Development Committee – Jeff Raatz – $172,648
- Elections Committee – Jon Ford – $219,375
- Ethics Committee – Greg Walker – $28,000
- Health and Provider Services Committee – Ed Charbonneau – $48,300
- Homeland Security and Transportation Committee – Michael Crider – $40,000
- Insurance and Financial Institutions Committee – Andy Zay – $270,101
- Rules and Legislative Procedure Committee – Rodric D. Bray – $301,760
- Senate Environmental Affairs Committee – Mark Messmer – $586,174
- Senate Joint Rules Committee – Mark Messmer – $586,174
- Senate Judiciary Committee – Liz Brown – $102,754
- Senate Local Government Committee – James Buck – $168,239
- Senate Natural Resources Committee – Susan Glick – $0
- Senate Public Policy Committee – Ronnie Alting – $276,058
- Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee – Travis Holdman – $249,520
- Utilities Committee – Eric Koch – $67,309
- Veterans Affairs and the Military Committee – Jim Tomes – $67,038
The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Indiana PACs submitted to the Indiana Secretary of State. Political expenditures that are not controlled by candidates or their campaigns, known as satellite spending, are not included in candidate totals. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines.
This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.
