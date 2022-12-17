These are the results in the top five most expensive Wisconsin State Assembly elections

General elections for all 99 districts in the Wisconsin State Assembly took place on Nov. 8, 2022. Of the 99 districts up for election in 2022, 81 had a general election with more than one candidate.

Across all contested general elections, candidates raised $13.7 million. Incumbents raised an average of $123,689 per candidate and challengers raised an average of $57,807 per candidate.

Five general elections with the most fundraising

The table below details the five general elections with the most fundraising in the State Assembly. Winning candidates’ names are in bold.

District Money Raised Officeholder Candidates

District 94 $1,425,070 Steve Doyle (D) Steve Doyle and Ryan Huebsch

District 64 $1,035,885 Tip McGuire (D) Tip McGuire and Ed Hibsch

District 71 $772,771 Katrina Shankland (D) Katrina Shankland and Scott Soik

District 54 $710,198 Gordon Hintz (D) Lori Palmeri and Donnie Herman

District 73 $707,855 Nick Milroy (D) Angie Sapik and Laura Gapske

The officeholders above are listed for the current districts they hold. However, this is a redistricting year, so candidates have been identified below as incumbents even if they are running in a different district than they currently hold.

#1 District 94 – $1,425,070

Incumbent Steve Doyle raised $966,113 and Ryan Huebsch raised $458,957.

Steve Doyle won with 51 percent of the vote and Ryan Huebsch received 49 percent of the vote.

#2 District 64 – $1,035,885

Incumbent Tip McGuire raised $793,370 and Ed Hibsch raised $242,515.

Tip McGuire won with 57 percent of the vote and Ed Hibsch received 43 percent of the vote.

#3 District 71 – $772,771

Incumbent Katrina Shankland raised $566,501 and Scott Soik raised $206,269.

Katrina Shankland won with 57 percent of the vote and Scott Soik received 43 percent of the vote.

#4 District 54 – $710,198

Lori Palmeri raised $538,809 and Donnie Herman raised $171,389.

Lori Palmeri won with 54 percent of the vote and Donnie Herman received 46 percent of the vote.

#5 District 73 – $707,855

Laura Gapske raised $391,762 and Angie Sapik raised $316,093.

Angie Sapik won with 51 percent of the vote and Laura Gapske received 49 percent of the vote.

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Wisconsin PACs submitted to the Wisconsin Ethics Commission. Political expenditures that are not controlled by candidates or their campaigns, known as satellite spending, are not included in candidate totals. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines.

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.