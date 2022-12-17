ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tough Alabama basketball schedule good if Crimson Tide learns from losses like Gonzaga

By Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News
 4 days ago
BIRMINGHAM ― Once again, Alabama basketball has had a strenuous non-conference schedule.

That's no accident. Coach Nate Oats prefers it that way. It started with the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon, where Alabama faced teams such as Michigan State, UConn and North Carolina − ranked No. 15, 22 and 1 respectively at the time in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. Alabama won two of three, with the only loss to UConn, who was ranked No. 3 heading into this week.

Then the Crimson Tide had to go to Houston not long after and face the top team in the country once again before a trip back home to Coleman Coliseum to play Memphis, one of the first teams out of the polls. Alabama won both of those games.

If that all wasn't enough, the Crimson Tide had to face No. 15 Gonzaga in Birmingham on Saturday.

Through all of that, Alabama (9-2) has emerged with only two losses. The latest was a 100-90 loss to the Bulldogs in the C.M. Newton Classic at Legacy Arena.

KenPom has Alabama's strength of schedule ranked No. 10 in the country as of Saturday afternoon. The only high-majors with tougher schedules have been Gonzaga and Michigan State.

Despite how it feels after the Bulldogs dropped 100 on the Crimson Tide, deciding to play in these tough games early will all be worthwhile if Alabama can learn lessons from non-conference blemishes now rather than later in SEC play.

"We play these good games to figure out what we’ve got to get better at," Oats said. "We’ve got plenty of stuff we need to work on. We’ll get back, work on it."

Alabama doesn't need to dwell on the Gonzaga loss, but it needs to take some notes.

ALABAMA BASKETBALL:Alabama AD Greg Byrne vs. Gonzaga's Mark Few in one-on-one basketball? It's happened before

BRANDON MILLER:Brandon Miller has career day, but Alabama basketball can't stop Gonzaga in loss

It has to start with figuring out how to reduce turnovers. Alabama entered Saturday ranked No. 340 out of 352 teams in the country in turnovers per game. The Crimson Tide was averaging 16.5 prior to the Gonzaga game.

That number will only be worse now. Alabama had 21 against the Bulldogs.

Those killed early momentum the Crimson Tide had in front of a raucous pro-Alabama crowd. The turnovers also proved costly when Gonzaga was sinking shot after shot. The Bulldogs shot 57% from the field. Alabama didn't need to give the Bulldogs any more chances than they already had.

Gonzaga scored 23 points off turnovers. Alabama only had 11 off the Bulldogs' nine turnovers.

The Crimson Tide also needs to learn from the defensive miscues and issues from Saturday. Granted, Gonzaga has the No. 2 offense in the country, per KenPom. But if Alabama wants to compete late into March, it's going to have to figure out how to defend elite scoring teams and elite players such as Gonzaga forward Drew Timme. He had 29 of Gonzaga's points as he shot 12-for-18 from the field.

"Drew Timme, he has probably the best footwork in the country," Alabama freshman Brandon Miller said. "I’ve never seen anything like that. He’s tough to guard."

Although the early season non-conference losses can be painful, the experience of facing a player such as Timme is the benefit of Alabama scheduling tough opponents. There's an opportunity to learn now ahead of conference play, especially for a team that's so dependent on its freshmen in Miller, who had a career-best 36 points, Jaden Bradley, Noah Clowney and Rylan Griffen.

"We’re in the middle of December and look how many big games they’ve already played in their career as freshman," Oats said. "That goes a long ways. They start performing more like upperclassmen by the time you get to SEC play."

As long as they use the opportunity to learn. That will be the difference and decide whether the Gonzaga loss is a one-off growing pain or the start of a trend.

