FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Store Closure In Minneapolis Expected At MarshallsMatt LillywhiteMinneapolis, MN
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Update: Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closing on January 14, 2023Joel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
The Legendary Quote from Vikings Historic Comeback
The Legendary Quote from Vikings Historic Comeback. The Minnesota Vikings erased a 33-point halftime deficit on Saturday versus the Indianapolis Colts, somehow winning 39-36 in a game that will be eternally cherished by Vikings fans. Nothing started right for the Vikings and really didn’t improve until midway through the 3rd...
Cowboys clinch playoff spot, here's how NFC seeding can go
This certainly wasn’t the way they pictured it happening, but eventually Week 15 ended with an expected result for the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas was one of three NFC teams who could have punched their ticket to the playoffs with a victory. On Thursday the San Francisco 49ers joined the Philadelphia Eagles in the dance. On Saturday the Minnesota Vikings joined the festivities. At around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday all signs appeared pointing to the Cowboys rounding out the four top contenders.
Vikings announcer wows again in epic comeback against Colts
The games keep gifting Paul Allen the chance to make memorable highlights.
Watch: Kevin O'Connell chokes up in locker room speech after famous Colts win
'I will ride with this group!'
Something Was Lost in Shuffle of Vikings Crazy Win
Something Was Lost in Shuffle of Vikings Crazy Win. The Minnesota Vikings underwent a regeneration on Saturday that a planarian would admire. Down 33 points at halftime, the Vikings barnstormed the 3rd and 4th Quarters, plus overtime, to defeat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in one of the daffiest sporting contests imaginable. Kirk Cousins dimed 417 passing yards and 4 touchdown passes in the 2nd Half, and the yardage mark was the most by a player in the 2nd Half of a game in 45 years.
So Much for Bitter Cold for Packers-Rams
It was supposed to be really cold for Monday night's Packers-Rams game at Lambeau Field. Here is the latest forecast.
Yardbarker
Deshaun Watson Had A Message For Browns Fans After Victory
Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens was a gigantic game for the Cleveland Browns. While it was an important divisional game, it was also a big game for quarterback Deshaun Watson. With the team’s win, the star quarterback had a message for fans of the Browns. So what...
Yardbarker
Watch: Stephen A. Smith says 'it’s time' for Buccaneers' Tom Brady to retire
Outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith didn't dance around the issue when discussing the future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Monday. As shared by Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing, Smith explained during Monday's edition of "First Take" why he believes "it's time" for Brady to ride off into the sunset of retirement following Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Vikings Audition Interesting New QB
The Minnesota Vikings employ Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at quarterback, as QB3 David Blough was pilfered by the Arizona Cardinals last week. Presumably, Minnesota will want an emergency QB3 on the roster for the postseason. And that could be standout CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, who tried out for the...
Yardbarker
Joe Buck pulls an Al Michaels at the end of 'Monday Night Football'
Joe Buck pulled an Al Michaels at the end of the Week 15 “Monday Night Football” game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. The Packers were leading 24-12 with under two minutes left in the game. They had a 4th-and-2 from the Rams’ 4-yard line and went for it. Aaron Jones rushed for a first down, but he was stopped just short of the end zone.
Vikings Are Evidently Incredibly Fraudulent — and — Incredibly Special
Vikings Are Evidently Incredibly Fraudulent — and — Incredibly Special. There cannot be middle ground, so the 2022 Minnesota Vikings are both — incredibly fraudulent and incredibly special at the same time, according to NFL Network and, in particular, Kyle Brandt. The Vikings completed the largest comeback...
Yardbarker
Panthers Cornerback Oddly Says Steelers’ Top 2 Wide Receivers Are Not ‘Much Of A Hard Assignment’
While playoff hopes are dwindling for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team was able to come up with a non-conference win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. There were many positives to take away from the 24-16 victory . The rushing attack was able to gain 156 yards on the ground and wide receiver, Diontae Johnson, who has been clearly frustrated with his target share this season, had his best game of 2022. The pass catcher hauled in 10 catches for 98 yards from backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky. Not everyone involved in the game was very impressed with his performance, however.
Yardbarker
Underrated Steelers Player Links Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh To Pittsburgh’s Week 15 Win Over Panthers
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was absolutely controlled by the Baltimore Ravens rushing attack in a Week 14 loss. Head coach, John Harbuagh‘s team ran for 215 yards including a fourth quarter drive that was 13 plays as the 57-yard possession led to a go-ahead field goal. While the performance wasn’t as impressive in Week 15, Mike Tomlin‘s group had 156 rushing yards and controlled the clock for over 36 minutes. The 3.6 yards per carry isn’t necessarily sexy, but the offense was committed to running the football and the 45 attempts on the ground are a big reason why Pittsburgh now has six wins.
Yardbarker
Eagles send cheesesteaks to Jaguars after win over Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles thanked the Jacksonville Jaguars for defeating the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday via a tasty and appropriate gift. According to Alexandria Mansfield of the Florida Times-Union, the owner of the Jacksonville-based Philadelphia-themed restaurant Philly’s Finest confirmed that he received an order for 35 cheesesteaks and 25 large fries to be delivered to Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson on Monday following the club's 40-34 overtime win over the Cowboys.
Updating Packers’ Spot in NFC Playoff Race Before ‘MNF’
The Green Bay Packers will need to sweep their final four games and get some help to squeeze into the 2022 NFL playoffs.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Starter Benched; Open 'Competition' for New First-Teamer
The secondary of the Dallas Cowboys looks to be a glaring concern following the 40-34 overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. ... and coordinator Dan Quinn on Monday announced a plan. "The competition is up for that spot,'' Quinn declared. Two starters, Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown are gone due...
Ticket prices for Vikings wild card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium already sky high
MINNETONKA, Minn. – Christmas came early for Minnesota Vikings fans over the weekend.The team won the NFC North title with a historic comeback, and that means they're guaranteed to be in the wild card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium next month. Prices for those seats are already sky high.Immediately after Saturday's winning kick, fans swarmed the Fans HQ store in Ridgedale Mall, according to owner Shaun Hagglund."It's just been insane here since the game. Even like during the game we had crowds gathering in front of the store to watch the TVs that we had there," Haaglund said.There was...
“We Left At Halftime” — The Story of Vikings Fans Who Left & Missed Out on History
“We Left At Halftime” — The Story of Vikings Fans Who Left & Missed Out on History. It’s the kind of statement you’re not going to hear too often. “The Vikings are 11-3, and they’re the most frustrating team ever!”. These are the words...
Yardbarker
Three options for the Eagles in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft
Things are looking sunny in Philadelphia. The Eagles are in the rare position of being the No. 1 team in the NFL with a 13-1 record while also having a top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. As of this writing, the Eagles are projected to secure the No. 8...
Minnesota Vikings Show Off ‘Winter Whiteout’ Uniforms For Saturday’s Game
Fresh off defeating the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in what was the largest comeback in NFL history, the Minnesota Vikings will once again be playing a Saturday game at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings will battle the New York Giants on Christmas Eve in a special 'Winter Whiteout' game, where they...
Comments / 0