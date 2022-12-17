ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

The Legendary Quote from Vikings Historic Comeback

The Legendary Quote from Vikings Historic Comeback. The Minnesota Vikings erased a 33-point halftime deficit on Saturday versus the Indianapolis Colts, somehow winning 39-36 in a game that will be eternally cherished by Vikings fans. Nothing started right for the Vikings and really didn’t improve until midway through the 3rd...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys clinch playoff spot, here's how NFC seeding can go

This certainly wasn’t the way they pictured it happening, but eventually Week 15 ended with an expected result for the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas was one of three NFC teams who could have punched their ticket to the playoffs with a victory. On Thursday the San Francisco 49ers joined the Philadelphia Eagles in the dance. On Saturday the Minnesota Vikings joined the festivities. At around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday all signs appeared pointing to the Cowboys rounding out the four top contenders.
DALLAS, TX
VikingsTerritory

Something Was Lost in Shuffle of Vikings Crazy Win

Something Was Lost in Shuffle of Vikings Crazy Win. The Minnesota Vikings underwent a regeneration on Saturday that a planarian would admire. Down 33 points at halftime, the Vikings barnstormed the 3rd and 4th Quarters, plus overtime, to defeat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in one of the daffiest sporting contests imaginable. Kirk Cousins dimed 417 passing yards and 4 touchdown passes in the 2nd Half, and the yardage mark was the most by a player in the 2nd Half of a game in 45 years.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Deshaun Watson Had A Message For Browns Fans After Victory

Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens was a gigantic game for the Cleveland Browns. While it was an important divisional game, it was also a big game for quarterback Deshaun Watson. With the team’s win, the star quarterback had a message for fans of the Browns. So what...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Watch: Stephen A. Smith says 'it’s time' for Buccaneers' Tom Brady to retire

Outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith didn't dance around the issue when discussing the future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Monday. As shared by Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing, Smith explained during Monday's edition of "First Take" why he believes "it's time" for Brady to ride off into the sunset of retirement following Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
TAMPA, FL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Audition Interesting New QB

The Minnesota Vikings employ Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens at quarterback, as QB3 David Blough was pilfered by the Arizona Cardinals last week. Presumably, Minnesota will want an emergency QB3 on the roster for the postseason. And that could be standout CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke, who tried out for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Joe Buck pulls an Al Michaels at the end of 'Monday Night Football'

Joe Buck pulled an Al Michaels at the end of the Week 15 “Monday Night Football” game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams. The Packers were leading 24-12 with under two minutes left in the game. They had a 4th-and-2 from the Rams’ 4-yard line and went for it. Aaron Jones rushed for a first down, but he was stopped just short of the end zone.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Panthers Cornerback Oddly Says Steelers’ Top 2 Wide Receivers Are Not ‘Much Of A Hard Assignment’

While playoff hopes are dwindling for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team was able to come up with a non-conference win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. There were many positives to take away from the 24-16 victory . The rushing attack was able to gain 156 yards on the ground and wide receiver, Diontae Johnson, who has been clearly frustrated with his target share this season, had his best game of 2022. The pass catcher hauled in 10 catches for 98 yards from backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky. Not everyone involved in the game was very impressed with his performance, however.
Yardbarker

Underrated Steelers Player Links Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh To Pittsburgh’s Week 15 Win Over Panthers

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was absolutely controlled by the Baltimore Ravens rushing attack in a Week 14 loss. Head coach, John Harbuagh‘s team ran for 215 yards including a fourth quarter drive that was 13 plays as the 57-yard possession led to a go-ahead field goal. While the performance wasn’t as impressive in Week 15, Mike Tomlin‘s group had 156 rushing yards and controlled the clock for over 36 minutes. The 3.6 yards per carry isn’t necessarily sexy, but the offense was committed to running the football and the 45 attempts on the ground are a big reason why Pittsburgh now has six wins.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Eagles send cheesesteaks to Jaguars after win over Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles thanked the Jacksonville Jaguars for defeating the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday via a tasty and appropriate gift. According to Alexandria Mansfield of the Florida Times-Union, the owner of the Jacksonville-based Philadelphia-themed restaurant Philly’s Finest confirmed that he received an order for 35 cheesesteaks and 25 large fries to be delivered to Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson on Monday following the club's 40-34 overtime win over the Cowboys.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Cowboys Starter Benched; Open 'Competition' for New First-Teamer

The secondary of the Dallas Cowboys looks to be a glaring concern following the 40-34 overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. ... and coordinator Dan Quinn on Monday announced a plan. "The competition is up for that spot,'' Quinn declared. Two starters, Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown are gone due...
CBS Minnesota

Ticket prices for Vikings wild card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium already sky high

MINNETONKA, Minn. – Christmas came early for Minnesota Vikings fans over the weekend.The team won the NFC North title with a historic comeback, and that means they're guaranteed to be in the wild card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium next month. Prices for those seats are already sky high.Immediately after Saturday's winning kick, fans swarmed the Fans HQ store in Ridgedale Mall, according to owner Shaun Hagglund."It's just been insane here since the game. Even like during the game we had crowds gathering in front of the store to watch the TVs that we had there," Haaglund said.There was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

