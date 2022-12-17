ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The No. 19 Michigan women’s basketball team entered the Tar Heel State for its highest-profile matchup of its season thus far at the inaugural Jumpman Invitational. Facing No. 6 North Carolina, a strong team boasting multiple top-25 wins, the Wolverines had their work cut out for them if they wanted to prove they are among the nation’s top programs.
Thinking about the success of the No. 2 Michigan football team this season, a few names come to mind: Blake Corum, J.J. McCarthy, Donovan Edwards, to name a few. But while those stars have shined, there have been far more Wolverines that contributed to Michigan’s currently-perfect season — players that shined outside of the spotlight.
This story was updated Dec. 20 at 6:36 p.m. to include information about Mark Rosen’s leave of absence. After 24 years at the helm of the Michigan volleyball team, Mark Rosen’s tenure is over. Michigan Athletics announced Tuesday that it is firing Rosen, and he will not return...
The No. 19 Michigan women’s basketball team faces No. 6 North Carolina at the inaugural Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, N.C. on Tuesday, and the Wolverines are facing an uphill battle with their first major upset opportunity of the season. The neutral site showdown — albeit just two hours away...
