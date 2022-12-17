Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
Local service organization celebrates 50th anniversary
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — In Cambria County, the West End Lions Group is celebrating 50 years of service to the community. Members were in the West End section of Johnstown Wednesday with Santa and the lion mascot. With inflation, COVID and other factors impacting the area, more residents...
WJAC TV
Former Bedford Co. church now serving as new home for area food pantry
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — A former United Methodist church in Manns Choice is the new home of the community's food pantry. The Center for Community Action, which oversees the county's six food pantries, had to move from its previous facility in October and just got its new property ready in time for December’s distribution.
Altoona church to open new youth outreach center in 2023
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Champion Life Church in Altoona will be opening a new youth center to help provide after-school and weekend activities. The new Altoona Youth Outreach Center located at 1314 12th Street is scheduled to open in early 2023. A moderate renovation will soon be made to the church’s former gymnasium complex. […]
Holiday help wanted as Unity restaurant preps free meals for charity drive
When the pandemic first forced the shutdown of restaurants and bars across the state, the community reached out to support Sharky’s Café in Unity. Months later, the restaurant’s management wanted to repay the favor. Owners Jamie and Johnathan Huemme started the first Sharky’s Holiday Dinner Drive meal...
Hanukkah-themed parade happening in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The third annual car menorah parade is taking place Monday evening in Altoona. Starting around 6:45 p.m. cars will begin the parade at Martins on Chestnut Avenue. Cars will be declared as they drive through the streets of Altoona with Menorahs on the roof of the vehicle. Around 7:30 p.m., the […]
Johnstown mom encourages others to pay it forward in honor of son
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — When Noreen Conahan’s son, Dallas Beauregard, would leave for school she would tell him, “go be shiny.” It’s a phrase that now hangs on her door in Johnstown in his honor. “Go be shiny and pay it forward,” Conahan explained. “So it’s a reminder to us every day when we walk […]
WJAC TV
A closer look at the homelessness in Cambria County
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Homelessness is an ongoing issue that continues to affect many counties across the Commonwealth, including right here in Cambria County. But what's being done locally to help combat this problem especially as the temperature continues to drop?. Channel 6 went to the only homeless shelter...
wccsradio.com
TWO DISPLACED BY FIRE ON SCHOOL STREET
Two people were displaced due to a fire on School Street in Indiana Borough last night. Indiana County 911 reported that the call went out at 9:18 last night for a structure fire at 219 School Street. Indiana, Creekside and Homer City fire departments along with Indiana Borough Police, the HazMat team and citizens ambulance were initially dispatched. Plumville and Blacklick fire departments were called in for standby detail within the hour, and 40 minutes after the first call, the Coral-Graceton fire department was called to provide assistance on scene.
aajhslivewire.com
Mama Randazzo’s
Mama Randazzo’s was established in 2000 by Paul Randazzo. The restaurant mainly serves homemade Italian food, but they also offer other food items that are not Italian. It is a hometown restaurant located at 1600 Broadway, Altoona, Pa. The restaurant has an amazing atmosphere, great service and the food never seems to disappoint! Their hours are 11a.m. – 9p.m. Monday-Saturday.
WJAC TV
WJAC to host town hall on Rager Mountain Gas Leak
(WJAC) — ‘Giant Methane Leak Tops List of Worst US Climate Disasters in 2022.’. That’s the dramatic headline from a recent Bloomberg report. And it was right here in Cambria County. For the past six weeks, those in the area have been seeking answers about how 1.4...
fox8tv.com
Towne Manor Motel Update
The Towne Manor Motel in Johnstown is officially locked and empty just days after City Officials decided to close the building due to poor living conditions. A bright yellow legal notice was posted on the doors of the Towne Manor Motel last Monday — giving Residents just 48 hours to find another living situation. Those Residents had all of their belongs packed up by Friday afternoon and Cambria County Officials were there guiding them to their next location.
High school wins PennDOT District 9 “Paint the Plow” contest
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high school in Bedford County has been declared the winner of PennDOT’s annual Paint the Plow program in District 9. This year’s fan favorite award went to the Tussey Mountain High School in Saxton. The art on the plow depicts two Titan mascots saying “Don’t drive and text” and […]
wtae.com
Christmas-themed Hills Department Store tribute brings back all the memories
Many of you have been sharing your memories of Hills Department Store on our WTAE Facebook page. You got to see some of our memories as well. Shannon Perine's old Hills pencil from her junk drawer. And Chandi Chapman's basketball hoop from when she was 3 years old. We're fortunate...
16 caught by state police for underage drinking at Seven Springs ski resort
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over a dozen people received citations after they were caught with alcohol in the parking lot areas of Seven Springs Mountain Resort. Between Dec. 14 and Dec. 17, liquor enforcement officers with Pennsylvania State Police were doing a minor patrol in the Borough of Seven Springs. As they monitored the […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Carley
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Carley. Carley is a female English Springer Spaniel puppy. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Carley is friendly and playful!. She was surrendered to the shelter because her owner had too many...
wccsradio.com
HOMER CITY NATIVE EARNS PROMOTION WITH PENNSYLVANIA STATE POLICE
A Homer City native recently earned a promotion and relocation from the Pennsylvania State Police. According to a news release, Daniel J. McAnulty was promoted from Trooper First Class to Corporal on December 7th at a ceremony held at LCBC Manheim in Lancaster County. In addition to the promotion, McAnulty was relocated to serve his home area in Troop A, which covers all of Indiana County along with portions of Cambria and Westmoreland Counties.
wpxz1041fm.com
PAINT THE PLOW WINNER ANNOUNCED
PennDOT announced the District 10 regional winner of the Paint the Plow safety outreach contest. Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School won the “Fan Favorite” award, which was determined by online voting. Keystone High School of Clarion County was the honorable mention. All of the participant’s blades will be...
Crews respond to electrical fire at Seven Springs Mountain Resort
CHAMPION, Pa. — Crews responded to a fire at Seven Springs Mountain Resort on Tuesday afternoon. A spokesperson with the resort says there was an electrical fire in a small building near the parking lot near the Blitzen lift, which has not yet opened for the season. No injuries...
wdadradio.com
GOFUNDME CAMPAIGN EXCEEDS ANTICIPATED LEVEL FOR DECEASED INDIANA MAN
The Gofundme campaign on behalf of 21-year-old Trent Davis of Indiana had reached $7,200 as of yesterday. Davis, who was a 2018 graduate of Indiana High School, was killed on November 8th in Ukraine while trying to save civilians as a volunteer with the International Legion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. A U.S. Army veteran, Davis was on his second stint in the war-torn country, having first gone there in March to help train both civilians and soldiers and returned in October. A funeral service was held on Friday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
One killed after head-on crash on 219 in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A crash Wednesday night on a highway in Cambria County has taken the life of one person. According to dispatch, at 7:52 p.m., a head-on collision between two cars along route 219 going south at the Adam and Richland Township line had the road closed starting at the St. Michael exit. […]
