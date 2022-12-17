ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

WJAC TV

Local service organization celebrates 50th anniversary

Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — In Cambria County, the West End Lions Group is celebrating 50 years of service to the community. Members were in the West End section of Johnstown Wednesday with Santa and the lion mascot. With inflation, COVID and other factors impacting the area, more residents...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Former Bedford Co. church now serving as new home for area food pantry

Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — A former United Methodist church in Manns Choice is the new home of the community's food pantry. The Center for Community Action, which oversees the county's six food pantries, had to move from its previous facility in October and just got its new property ready in time for December’s distribution.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona church to open new youth outreach center in 2023

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Champion Life Church in Altoona will be opening a new youth center to help provide after-school and weekend activities. The new Altoona Youth Outreach Center located at 1314 12th Street is scheduled to open in early 2023. A moderate renovation will soon be made to the church’s former gymnasium complex. […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Hanukkah-themed parade happening in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The third annual car menorah parade is taking place Monday evening in Altoona. Starting around 6:45 p.m. cars will begin the parade at Martins on Chestnut Avenue. Cars will be declared as they drive through the streets of Altoona with Menorahs on the roof of the vehicle. Around 7:30 p.m., the […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown mom encourages others to pay it forward in honor of son

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — When Noreen Conahan’s son, Dallas Beauregard, would leave for school she would tell him, “go be shiny.” It’s a phrase that now hangs on her door in Johnstown in his honor. “Go be shiny and pay it forward,” Conahan explained. “So it’s a reminder to us every day when we walk […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

A closer look at the homelessness in Cambria County

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — Homelessness is an ongoing issue that continues to affect many counties across the Commonwealth, including right here in Cambria County. But what's being done locally to help combat this problem especially as the temperature continues to drop?. Channel 6 went to the only homeless shelter...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

TWO DISPLACED BY FIRE ON SCHOOL STREET

Two people were displaced due to a fire on School Street in Indiana Borough last night. Indiana County 911 reported that the call went out at 9:18 last night for a structure fire at 219 School Street. Indiana, Creekside and Homer City fire departments along with Indiana Borough Police, the HazMat team and citizens ambulance were initially dispatched. Plumville and Blacklick fire departments were called in for standby detail within the hour, and 40 minutes after the first call, the Coral-Graceton fire department was called to provide assistance on scene.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
aajhslivewire.com

Mama Randazzo’s

Mama Randazzo’s was established in 2000 by Paul Randazzo. The restaurant mainly serves homemade Italian food, but they also offer other food items that are not Italian. It is a hometown restaurant located at 1600 Broadway, Altoona, Pa. The restaurant has an amazing atmosphere, great service and the food never seems to disappoint! Their hours are 11a.m. – 9p.m. Monday-Saturday.
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

WJAC to host town hall on Rager Mountain Gas Leak

(WJAC) — ‘Giant Methane Leak Tops List of Worst US Climate Disasters in 2022.’. That’s the dramatic headline from a recent Bloomberg report. And it was right here in Cambria County. For the past six weeks, those in the area have been seeking answers about how 1.4...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
fox8tv.com

Towne Manor Motel Update

The Towne Manor Motel in Johnstown is officially locked and empty just days after City Officials decided to close the building due to poor living conditions. A bright yellow legal notice was posted on the doors of the Towne Manor Motel last Monday — giving Residents just 48 hours to find another living situation. Those Residents had all of their belongs packed up by Friday afternoon and Cambria County Officials were there guiding them to their next location.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

High school wins PennDOT District 9 “Paint the Plow” contest

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high school in Bedford County has been declared the winner of PennDOT’s annual Paint the Plow program in District 9. This year’s fan favorite award went to the Tussey Mountain High School in Saxton. The art on the plow depicts two Titan mascots saying “Don’t drive and text” and […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Carley

This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Carley. Carley is a female English Springer Spaniel puppy. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Carley is friendly and playful!. She was surrendered to the shelter because her owner had too many...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

HOMER CITY NATIVE EARNS PROMOTION WITH PENNSYLVANIA STATE POLICE

A Homer City native recently earned a promotion and relocation from the Pennsylvania State Police. According to a news release, Daniel J. McAnulty was promoted from Trooper First Class to Corporal on December 7th at a ceremony held at LCBC Manheim in Lancaster County. In addition to the promotion, McAnulty was relocated to serve his home area in Troop A, which covers all of Indiana County along with portions of Cambria and Westmoreland Counties.
HOMER CITY, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

PAINT THE PLOW WINNER ANNOUNCED

PennDOT announced the District 10 regional winner of the Paint the Plow safety outreach contest. Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School won the “Fan Favorite” award, which was determined by online voting. Keystone High School of Clarion County was the honorable mention. All of the participant’s blades will be...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

GOFUNDME CAMPAIGN EXCEEDS ANTICIPATED LEVEL FOR DECEASED INDIANA MAN

The Gofundme campaign on behalf of 21-year-old Trent Davis of Indiana had reached $7,200 as of yesterday. Davis, who was a 2018 graduate of Indiana High School, was killed on November 8th in Ukraine while trying to save civilians as a volunteer with the International Legion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. A U.S. Army veteran, Davis was on his second stint in the war-torn country, having first gone there in March to help train both civilians and soldiers and returned in October. A funeral service was held on Friday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

One killed after head-on crash on 219 in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A crash Wednesday night on a highway in Cambria County has taken the life of one person. According to dispatch, at 7:52 p.m., a head-on collision between two cars along route 219 going south at the Adam and Richland Township line had the road closed starting at the St. Michael exit. […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA

Community Policy