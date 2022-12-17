ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Arctic blast: Georgia prepares for 'once-in-a-generation' winter storm

ATLANTA - State officials are warning Georgians to take precautions against the high winds and freezing cold temperatures from an approaching Arctic blast. At a press conference Wednesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm, saying that officials most fear power outages caused by wind, which could cut off heating to homes and health care facilities. Officials warn wind could also delay reconnecting power.
Arctic chill to deliver coldest Christmas holiday in decades

An arctic cold front is set to race across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry early Friday morning. Once the front clears, temperatures will quickly drop from the 50s to the 30s! Wind gusts will reach 30 to 40mph on Friday. The falling temperatures and blustery breezes will produce feels like...
Georgia cancellations, closures, postponements due to wintry weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta is expected to see freezing temperatures and possible strong wind gusts starting Friday, and some events in the area are being canceled, relocated, or postponed. Here are the events that will be affected. This list will be updated as more come in.
List: Warming stations opening up across South Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As frigid temperatures are expected across the Peach State starting Friday, a number of warming stations are opening up across south Georgia. On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency ahead of the frigid temperatures. Here is a list of warming stations opening up...
Georgia is in for a 'flash freeze' | What that means

ATLANTA — North Georiga could experience a "flash freeze" overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Temperatures will drop 20 to 30 degrees in less than six hours early Friday. Temperatures Thursday night will be in the 40s and drop to 19 degrees early Friday morning. This fits the phenomenon of a flash freeze, which is when temperatures quickly drop to below freezing.
Georgia Gov. Kemp to declare State of Emergency ahead of bitterly cold temps

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia officials are warning residents to take precautions against high winds and bitterly cold temperatures from an approaching winter storm. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Wednesday that officials most fear power outages caused by wind, which could cut off heating to homes and some health care facilities. Officials warn wind could also delay reconnecting power.
Arctic blast Christmas: Georgia to see coldest temperatures in 5 years

ATLANTA - Friday morning will see some of the coldest air in five years move into Georgia just in time for Christmas. The temperatures dropped on Tuesday as a light rain moved through Georgia. Some area in extreme north Georgia saw some patchy freezing drizzle in the higher elevations. Photos...
North Carolina braces for ‘dangerously cold weather,’ chance of snow as powerful front meets rain

(WGHP) — North Carolina is bracing as rain and cold threatens to bring a possible mix, including snow, to the Piedmont Triad. Already communities in the mountains and foothills—including Alleghany, Wilkes and Surry counties—are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m. Thursday, and Gov. Roy Cooper signed a state of emergency Tuesday in preparation […]
Georgia Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency ahead of dangerous weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dangerously cold weather is on the way Friday. Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for every Georgia county Wednesday. It makes state resources available to local governments and ensures critical supplies such as propane can get delivered for commercial and residential use.
Weather Update: When will the arctic blast hit Georgia?

Temperatures will warm today and tomorrow before Georgia gets hit with an arctic blast right before Christmas. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures today will hit 46 degrees with a 30% chance of rain overnight after 2 a.m. During the day Thursday temperatures will reach 52 degrees before everything...
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday Week

Could it be a Christmas miracle? With nightly temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s, it is certainly already beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for many Floridians--but according to the AccuWeather seven day forecast, some areas of the state could potentially be lucky enough to experience a flurry or two just in time for the holiday weekend.
Governor Kemp issues state of emergency as cold weather system heads to Georgia

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Governor Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency in anticipation of the cold weather system that is hitting the Peach State during a live press conference on Wednesday. During the live conference, Kemp discussed the upcoming winter weather system along with agency leaders who shared information on state preparations especially when it […]
Christmas weekend forecast

Expect a delivery of cold air from the North Pole this Christmas. Precipitation that results in snow is likely to be confined to northwest Georgia.
