fox5atlanta.com
Arctic blast: Georgia prepares for 'once-in-a-generation' winter storm
ATLANTA - State officials are warning Georgians to take precautions against the high winds and freezing cold temperatures from an approaching Arctic blast. At a press conference Wednesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm, saying that officials most fear power outages caused by wind, which could cut off heating to homes and health care facilities. Officials warn wind could also delay reconnecting power.
WJCL
Arctic chill to deliver coldest Christmas holiday in decades
An arctic cold front is set to race across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry early Friday morning. Once the front clears, temperatures will quickly drop from the 50s to the 30s! Wind gusts will reach 30 to 40mph on Friday. The falling temperatures and blustery breezes will produce feels like...
How long will below freezing temperatures last in Georgia?
An arctic blast is expected to hit Georgia Thursday night and into Friday morning, bringing below freezing temperatures and wind chills below zero degrees. But how long are those temperatures expected to last?. Get ready, Georgia, you’re going to be in a deep freeze for several days from tonight through...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia cancellations, closures, postponements due to wintry weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta is expected to see freezing temperatures and possible strong wind gusts starting Friday, and some events in the area are being canceled, relocated, or postponed. Here are the events that will be affected. This list will be updated as more come in.
WALB 10
List: Warming stations opening up across South Georgia
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As frigid temperatures are expected across the Peach State starting Friday, a number of warming stations are opening up across south Georgia. On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency ahead of the frigid temperatures. Here is a list of warming stations opening up...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia is in for a 'flash freeze' | What that means
ATLANTA — North Georiga could experience a "flash freeze" overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Temperatures will drop 20 to 30 degrees in less than six hours early Friday. Temperatures Thursday night will be in the 40s and drop to 19 degrees early Friday morning. This fits the phenomenon of a flash freeze, which is when temperatures quickly drop to below freezing.
News4Jax.com
Georgia Gov. Kemp to declare State of Emergency ahead of bitterly cold temps
ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia officials are warning residents to take precautions against high winds and bitterly cold temperatures from an approaching winter storm. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Wednesday that officials most fear power outages caused by wind, which could cut off heating to homes and some health care facilities. Officials warn wind could also delay reconnecting power.
click orlando
When should Central Floridians turn on the heat ahead of Arctic cold blast? Experts explain
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Central Florida braces for freezing temperatures Christmas week, experts with Del-Air suggest homeowners turn on the heat sooner rather than later. Ken Veneziano, president of Del-Air, said homeowners shouldn’t wait until the cold weather arrives to turn on the heat. “Go to your thermostat,...
fox5dc.com
Here are the latest winter weather closings and delays for the pre-Christmas DMV storm
Here are the closings and delays for schools, government and business across DC, Maryland and Virginia reported to FOX 5 DC for the winter weather impacting the area between December 22 - 24th. This story may show up in search results in the future. The frame below will show the...
fox5atlanta.com
Arctic blast Christmas: Georgia to see coldest temperatures in 5 years
ATLANTA - Friday morning will see some of the coldest air in five years move into Georgia just in time for Christmas. The temperatures dropped on Tuesday as a light rain moved through Georgia. Some area in extreme north Georgia saw some patchy freezing drizzle in the higher elevations. Photos...
North Carolina braces for ‘dangerously cold weather,’ chance of snow as powerful front meets rain
(WGHP) — North Carolina is bracing as rain and cold threatens to bring a possible mix, including snow, to the Piedmont Triad. Already communities in the mountains and foothills—including Alleghany, Wilkes and Surry counties—are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 p.m. Thursday, and Gov. Roy Cooper signed a state of emergency Tuesday in preparation […]
'We're real prepared' | Metro Atlanta homeowners brace for Georgia's flash freeze
ATLANTA — The temperature is dropping fast and as it does, there are three main things people should protect: Pipes, plants and pets. People in metro Atlanta are also preparing in their own way. “I’m just bundling up cooking some soup,” Oscar Brown said as he loaded up his...
Monroe Local News
Weather Alert: Big chill and possible sleet moving in between now and Christmas
MONROE, GA (Dec. 20, 2022) – Be prepared to bundle up from now until after Christmas – the big chill is on the way. The National Weather Service has issued two alerts for some areas of Georgia, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties. Special Weather Statement. Bands of...
atlantanewsfirst.com
FIRST ALERT | Dangerous cold filters into North Georgia within the next 24-hours
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gloom and chilly temperatures ruled the Wednesday forecast. Under a cloudy sky, temperatures have cooled into the low and mid-40s across North Georgia at 9 p.m. Spotty rain and drizzle are possible tonight, into Thursday morning ahead of the strongest cold front in years.
WCTV
Georgia Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency ahead of dangerous weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dangerously cold weather is on the way Friday. Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency for every Georgia county Wednesday. It makes state resources available to local governments and ensures critical supplies such as propane can get delivered for commercial and residential use.
Weather Update: When will the arctic blast hit Georgia?
Temperatures will warm today and tomorrow before Georgia gets hit with an arctic blast right before Christmas. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures today will hit 46 degrees with a 30% chance of rain overnight after 2 a.m. During the day Thursday temperatures will reach 52 degrees before everything...
Governor Kemp issues state of emergency as cold weather system heads to Georgia
GEORGIA (WJBF) – Governor Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency in anticipation of the cold weather system that is hitting the Peach State during a live press conference on Wednesday. During the live conference, Kemp discussed the upcoming winter weather system along with agency leaders who shared information on state preparations especially when it […]
fox5atlanta.com
Christmas weekend forecast
Expect a delivery of cold air from the North Pole this Christmas. Precipitation that results in snow is likely to be confined to northwest Georgia.
