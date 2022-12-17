ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lauren London Playing Eddie Murphy and Nia Long's Daughter in 'You People' Sparks Casting Debate

Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming comedy You People. The film marks the directorial debut of Kenya Barris, the genius behind ABC's critically acclaimed comedy series, black-ish. Starring Jonah Hill, Nia Long, Eddie Murphy, and Lauren London, the official logline reads: "A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences." Hill stars as London's boyfriend, with Long and Murphy playing London's parents.
Looper

The Conners Fans Are Troubled Over Jane Curtin And Katey Sagal's Age Difference After Season 5 Episode 10

Contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 10 of "The Conners" In the 1970s and 1980s, Jane Curtin and Katey Sagal became two of the most influential women in comedy. Curtin first rose to fame for numerous roles as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" before transitioning to parts in movies and another starring role on TV in "3rd Rock From the Sun" in the 1990s. Sagal is memorable to many for her turn as Al Bundy's wry, observant, and consistently farcical wife Peg in the '80s small screen hit "Married... with Children." Both actors would branch out into more serious and dramatic parts later in their careers, but their on-screen pairing as mother and daughter would prove to be hysterical — if a bit odd — in the 5th season of "The Conners."
GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes

At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’s Kelli Giddish Reveals the Reason She Left the Show

Just one day after her final episode of Law & Order: SVU aired, Kelli Giddish is sharing what led to her departure from the show. “My side of things is just that it’s time in the Rollins storyline,” Giddish told Variety. “I felt like where it was heading, and where it headed last night, just seemed the right place to leave it right now.”
ComicBook

Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art

Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
BGR.com

These 2 Netflix series are dominating in the US today

It took a Netflix series documenting the lives of British royals to finally dethrone Wednesday, Netflix’s biggest hit of the year. Just 24 hours after the release of Part 1 of the highly anticipated docuseries Harry & Meghan — chock-a-block with fresh details about the relationship between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — it’s already rocketed all the way to #1 in the US. That bumped Wednesday, the Addams Family spinoff that racked up more than 411 million hours of viewing time around the world this week, down to #2 in the US.
The Hollywood Gossip

90 Day Fiance Spoiler: Are Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween Still Together?

Just because Shaeeda Sween gave Bilal Hazziez an ultimatum doesn’t mean that it will work. Critics — including his own castmates — have called out his manipulation tactics. He can redirect any conversation, it seems. Viewers doubt that he’ll ever give Shaeeda what she wants. Will she...
Decider.com

‘Harry & Meghan’ Hit with Wave of Over 400,000 “Dislikes” on YouTube After Netflix Drops Trailers — With Less Than 40,000 “Likes”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t even released their Netflix docuseries yet, but the project already has its fair share of critics. After two trailers for the series were released, users haven’t been shy about hitting the dislike button on YouTube, according to The Daily Mail, which reports that hundreds of thousands of viewers have given the thumbs-down to Harry & Meghan.
Madame Noire

Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles

Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
ComicBook

Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season

Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
Looper

Vanessa Ray And Will Estes Believe Tom Selleck Is The Reason Fans Keep Tuning In To Blue Bloods

In the same way that the legendary actor Kevin Costner served as a marketing tool for the highly-successful Paramount Network series "Yellowstone," it's safe to say that one of the earliest selling points for CBS' "Blue Bloods" was the inclusion of actor Tom Selleck. Selleck plays the role of Frank Reagan, the gruff, no-nonsense patriarch of the Reagan family, who are known for their multigenerational ties to New York City law enforcement.

