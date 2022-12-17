Read full article on original website
WCVB
Crews battle house fire in Everett, Massachusetts
EVERETT, Mass. — Crews battled a fire at a home in Everett, Massachusetts. The fire started early Thursday at the residence on Vine Street. Flames and thick smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of the home. “We showed up on scene, and we had heavy smoke. We...
Woman hospitalized after stabbing in Dorchester
BOSTON — Boston Police investigating after a woman was stabbed in Dorchester on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to the area of 500 Geneva Ave. just after 4 p.m. where they found a woman suffering from a stab wound. She was taken to a local area hospital...
WCVB
Pickup truck collides with school bus in Sandwich, Massachusetts
SANDWICH, Mass. — Injuries were reported after a vehicle collided with a school bus in Sandwich, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon. The collision happened just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Farmersville Road and Cotuit Road. When police arrived, they found a pickup truck had collided with a school...
WCVB
Woman suffers serious burns, smoke inhalation in Acton house fire
ACTON, Mass. — A fire that broke out inside an Acton home Monday night left a woman with serious injuries, according to officials in the Massachusetts town. Acton fire Chief Robert Hart said the two-alarm fire at 23 Washington Drive started at about 7:30 p.m. and when firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw heavy flames showing from the home and received reports that a person may be trapped inside.
nbcboston.com
Man Dead After ‘Horrific' Ammonia Incident in Norwood; Second Worker Hospitalized
Numerous agencies responded Monday to a commercial building in Norwood, Massachusetts, where an ammonia incident left one man dead and another hospitalized. The ammonia leak occurred early Monday afternoon at Home Market Foods, located at 140 Morgan Drive, Norwood police and fire officials said. The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office confirmed state police detectives were on scene at the industrial property to investigate the fatal accident.
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough firefighters respond to residential fire
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Fire Department were called to a structure fire this afternoon. The fire at 391 Farm Road was reported at 4:48 p.m. Engine 3, Engine 1, Engine 5, Rescue 1, Tower 1 and Car 5 responded on the initial alarm. Patriot EMS responded to the scene with an ambulance. Engine 3 was the first due truck on scene and reported smoke and fire from the rear of the house with possible extension to the attic space.
NECN
18 Dogs Rescued From Unsanitary Malden Home
A dog owner is facing charges after 18 dogs living in "unsanitary" conditions were removed from a Massachusetts home, according to the Animal Rescue League. Authorities removed the dogs from a home in Malden last Friday. Some of the dogs were taken to an emergency animal facility to receive 24-hour care. According to the Animal Rescue League, nine of the dogs look starved, and a majority were undergroomed.
WCVB
The mystery behind this little stone house in Burlington, Mass.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Preserve Rhode Island does more than “save” historic buildings; its mandate is to find productive uses for them. In the case of the Valentine-Whitman stone ender, Preserve Rhode Island spearheaded the restoration of the old home, preparing it for sale to a private owner.
WCVB
An elaborate scale model railroad layout chugs its engine in a Leominster, Mass. home
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Peter Dolimpio is the owner and creator of a massive double HO Scale Model Railroad layout in the basement of his home in Leominster, Massachusetts. Both this layout and others can occasionally be viewed as part of public events.
WCVB
Massachusetts trooper, police K-9 injured in crash at Interstate 495 construction detail
HOPKINTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts State Police trooper and police K-9 were injured Monday in a crash while working a construction detail on Interstate 495. First responders rushed to the scene on the southbound side of the highway in Hopkinton around 1:45 p.m. State police said the trooper's SUV...
whdh.com
State trooper, K9 injured when cruiser struck on 495 in Hopkinton
HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A trooper and his canine partner were injured Monday when the cruiser they were in was struck while they were working a road detail on Route 495 southbound. The 37-year-old trooper was taken by ambulance to UMass Medical Center in Worcester, where he was admitted and...
WCVB
Woman arrested in stabbing at Dorchester gas station
BOSTON — A woman is charged in connection with the stabbing of another woman Wednesday at a gas station in the city's Dorchester neighborhood, Boston police said. Superintendent Felipe Colon said officers responded to 500 Geneva Ave. shortly after 5 p.m. after receiving a report of a fight in the area.
WCVB
Man accused of attacking 3 women near Back Bay MBTA Station in custody
BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who is suspected of assaulting three women near the Back Bay MBTA Station has been arrested, according to police. Boston police said 22-year-old Wetnsy Louicius, of Lynn, is currently being held on a probation violation. According to police, detectives are currently seeking criminal complaints...
WCVB
Lego artist builds Providence staples while students in Lowell repair bicycles
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lego artistAndrew Grover lives and works in Providence, Rhode Island. Using Legos, he creates large, detailed and historically accurate models of many of the Providence area’s older public buildings, particularly public schools and public libraries. Lowell Bike Connector is a community-based, volunteer-run non-profit in Lowell,...
WCVB
Dog rescued after falling into icy pond at Roger Williams Park in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A dog is safe after it became trapped on a frozen pond and fell through the ice, thanks to first responders in Providence. Sgt. Steve Courville of the Providence Police Mounted Command said a jogger notified the unit about the dog, which was stuck out on a pond in Roger Williams Park, early Wednesday morning.
Woman in critical condition after stabbing in Dorchester, suspect arrested
BOSTON - A woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed in Dorchester on Wednesday. Police responded to Geneva Ave at about 5 p.m. after a report of a fight. A woman has been arrested in connection with the stabbing. The fight is believed to have started at a gas station. Police do not think the incident was random. No other information has been released.
fallriverreporter.com
Community rallying around 17-year-old seriously injured in southeastern Massachusetts crash
The community is rallying behind a Massachusetts teen that was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in southeastern Massachusetts last week. According to family members, on December 14th at approximately 9:00 p.m., 17-year-old Landen Gibson was injured in a motor vehicle crash on Cowell Street in Plainville. Three others were also injured in the crash.
8-year-old boy honored for helping family, neighbors escape from Dorchester house fire
BOSTON — A young boy is being honored for his heroism in Boston. The 8-year-old helped his family and neighbors when a fire broke out on Dec. 3. A candle exploded in the middle of the night, causing a fire at Hasani Little’s home in Dorchester. As his...
WCVB
Janet Wu celebrated by WCVB newsroom ahead of retirement
BOSTON — The WCVB newsroom said thank you and farewell to a woman who has been a trailblazer and pillar of Boston journalism. Janet Wu, Emmy-award winning political and investigative reporter and longtime co-host of WCVB Channel 5’s On The Record, is retiring from WCVB this week. Wu...
Fitchburg man indicted on murder charge in fatal shooting of Worcester woman
WORCESTER, Mass. — A Fitchburg man was indicted on murder and firearms charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old woman and the non-fatal shooting of another woman in Worcester, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. Keith Jones, 32, is accused of killing...
