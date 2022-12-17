Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles are snubbed and disrespected again by the NFL
We all have probably made mention of this before, some of us more than others. In all honesty, the ‘(insert city name) versus everybody’ mindset has allowed many of us to grow very weary, but there may be something to this “We all we got… We all we need” thing. For the second time in as many weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles have been robbed.
Ezekiel Elliott comments on Cowboys playoff berth will have fans hyped up
The Dallas Cowboys clinched a playoff berth in Week 15, but running back Ezekiel Elliott explains why the team isn’t celebrating. The Dallas Cowboys had a Week 15 performance they would like to forget. Despite taking a late 34-31 lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Cowboys lost 40-34 in overtime on a pick-six by safety Rayshawn Jenkins. Yet, the Cowboys were able to clinch a playoff spot after the New York Giants defeated the Washington Commanders 20-12 on Sunday Night Football.
Wild coaching stat proves Baker Mayfield has never had a fair shake
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield had an absurd amount of head coaches in his first five seasons in the NFL. Ahead of Week 14, the Los Angeles Rams claimed Baker Mayfield off of waivers to help fill out their quarterback depth with Matthew Stafford sidelined for the season. Less than two days with the team, Mayfield led the Rams to a 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. One week later, Mayfield received his first official start for the Rams, as they took on the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.
Kenny Pickett news sends Mason Rudolph back where he belongs on Steelers depth chart
With the return of Kenny Pickett on the horizon, Pittsburgh Steelers fans can rest assured that Mason Rudolph will be relegated back to where he belongs. Coming off a Week 14 loss at the hands of Mitch Trubisky, the Pittsburgh Steelers were faced with a choice: start Trubisky against the Carolina Panthers, or take a gamble on Mason Rudolph?
Pitt vs. UCLA prediction and odds for Sun Bowl (Value on Bruins)
The last time we saw the Pitt Panthers play football, they dominated Miami behind 256 passing yards and three touchdowns from Kedon Slovis and 111 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Israel Abanikanda, but neither guy will take the field in blue and gold in the Sun Bowl. Slovis has since fled for the portal and Abanikanda is getting ready for the draft along with a slew of other Panthers.
Oklahoma vs. Florida State prediction and odds for Cheez-It Bowl (Seminoles win in blowout fashion)
Florida State finished the season on a tear and have high hopes as an ACC contender next season, but the team would love to finish out this season with a bowl win against a floundering Oklahoma team. It’s been a tough season for the Sooners under first year head coach...
Tennessee vs. Clemson prediction and odds for Orange Bowl (Value on Vols?)
Tennessee and Clemson meet in the Orange Bowl in a game full of that very color. The two orange dressed schools will do battle in the Orange Bowl despite a host of opt outs and injuries on both sides. Tennessee lost quarterback Hendon Hooker at the end of the season to a torn ACL and their two best receivers in Jaylin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman opted out of the bowl game. Meanwhile, Clemson will be down the likes of future first round pick Myles Murphy but will turn to Cade Klubnik, the talented freshman, at quarterback.
Josh Allen’s Christmas gift to Bills O-line is totally legendary
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen provided an awesome gift to his offensive lineman for Christmas. When it comes to Christmas time in the sports world, attention is paid on what some of the top athletes give their teammates. For NFL quarterbacks, they spend some big bucks on their offensive linemen for the holidays. They are, after all, blocking defenders looking to get to the quarterback.
3 Cowboys fatal flaws that could come back to haunt them in the playoffs
The Dallas Cowboys are a relatively complete team poised to make a run in the postseason, but these flaws could be their undoing. Don’t look now Dallas Cowboys fans, but your hopes and dreams of being a competitive playoff team have finally arrived. While it’s been almost comical to see this team undo itself time and time again over the last decade-plus, they are a team right now that should strike fear in other NFC teams hoping to make a Super Bowl run.
5 dream Aaron Rodgers trades that would help the Packers too
If the Green Bay Packers want to move on and trade Aaron Rodgers, they need to help themselves as much as possible as they do so. Few things are as uncertain as what’s next for Aaron Rodgers as the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers. There was talk about trading the back-to-back reigning NFL MVP last offseason but he ultimately ended up back with the team that drafted him back in 2005. That is not a certainty for the 2023 season, however.
How the Dolphins can make playoffs for first time since 2016, explained
The Miami Dolphins are in a good position to make it to the playoffs for the first time in six years. Here are their paths to a playoff berth. The Miami Dolphins have had quite the year. They brought in a new head coach in former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, McDaniel has coached Miami into one of the more dangerous offenses in the NFL.
NFL Week 16 2022: 3 teams on upset alert this Saturday
The red-hot Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals are among the NFL teams that find themselves on upset alert entering Week 16. The holiday season is here and that means the push for the playoffs is really heating up in the NFL. With tight races for division titles and postseason berths in both conferences, avoiding upsets is critical for teams who want to play football after Week 18.
Alabama Football: No surprise Nick Saban proved naysayers wrong – again
Going back to at least last January, writing off Alabama football coach, Nick Saban has been a popular theme. The general assessment was Nick Saban was out of touch with the game of college football. Many reasons why were offered, the loudest being at Saban’s age he could no longer connect with teenage recruits.
College football’s 3 biggest winners in the transfer portal so far
As the early signing period gets underway, here are three college football programs that have struck big in landing plenty of talent through the transfer portal. One of the most incredible (or infuriating, depending on who you ask) aspects about college football in its current form is the transfer portal. This mythical machine is a tool by which college football programs can be overhauled overnight. A team can significantly improve in one offseason if the transfer portal is used correctly.
YouTube TV awarded NFL Sunday Ticket starting in 2023
The Direct TV days of owning NFL Sunday Ticket are officially over and in three weeks, the satellite company will no longer host the game pass. The NFL announced today that the package has been sold to YouTube TV who will begin their broadcasts next season. Details of the deal have the subscription service paying $2 billion annually for the contract but it is not clear what all will be included. Will NFL RedZone continue to be broadcast or will there be a new iteration of that channel?
